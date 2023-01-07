Fred VanVleet turned down a $114 million contract extension offer from Raptors

Prior to the start of the season, Fred VanVleet turned down a contract extension valued at roughly $114 million, the maximum Toronto could offer at the time, according to a source. He’s eligible to sign an extension up to that value until the end of the campaign, but considering he can make more in free agency and he literally wears the mantra “Bet on Yourself” across his chest, it’s not a surprise that he would prefer to let his current deal expire before negotiating a new one.
Source: Josh Lewenberg @ TSN
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Contrary to popular belief, Fred VanVleet isn’t failing the Raptors. The Raptors are failing him: https://t.co/YvYlfPRuLh pic.twitter.com/VdrSGNObbE – 10:53 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet: “I promise I’ll take all the criticism and questions and concerns at the end of the season but we’ve got a long way to go. I’m not giving up. I’m never going to hang my head. I’m always going to stay positive and stay confident.” pic.twitter.com/i5Ad8nDNSe – 10:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are somehow +7 in VanVleet’s 31-plus minutes and -14 in the nearly eight minutes he’s sat. – 9:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I asked Nurse about VanVleet’s minutes pre-game (he’s averaging more than 40 over the last 10 games, not including the Clipper game he left due to injury). He said they’re trying to cut them down but “it’s been difficult.”
I’ll say. 8-0 Knicks run in 2 mins with FVV on the bench – 9:32 PM
I asked Nurse about VanVleet’s minutes pre-game (he’s averaging more than 40 over the last 10 games, not including the Clipper game he left due to injury). He said they’re trying to cut them down but “it’s been difficult.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet enthusiastically in Siakam’s and Barnes’s ears as he takes a seat to start the fourth. – 9:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s 81-78 Knicks after 3. 23 for VanVleet, 19 for Trent, 28 for Randle. – 9:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet banks in a pull up 3 when everyone else doesn’t look at the rim, then strips Robinson under the glass when the Knicks big man appears ready for a put-back, followed by earning two free throws. Just a dynamite sequence, as he prepares to pass out. – 9:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice defensive stand to finish the second quarter leads to a pair of FB baskets by Chris Boucher to give Toronto some momentum into the half, though trailing 57-47. Toronto trailed by as many as 17. Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Raps with 11 each. Siakam with five assists. – 8:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps trail 28-22 to NY with 2:21 left in 1Q. Siakam is seeing some extra attention and has only taken two shots after putting 52 pts on Knicks at MSG. He has three assists. GTJ and FVV with 8 and 7. Randle with 19. – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s slipped/skidded twice; the halftime shoe change may come early – 7:45 PM
In terms of what VanVleet will be looking for on the open market, the four-year, $130 million deal that Tyler Herro got last fall is expected to be the baseline. Officially, the Raptors don’t have to decide whether they’re going to be the team that gives it to him until July. Essentially, though, they’ve got to make that decision over the next five weeks, ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, or they risk losing him for nothing. -via TSN / January 7, 2023
Michael Grange: Can confirm that Fred VanVleet was offered a 4yr extension for $114m prior to the season. Offer wasn’t ‘rejected’, but was a ‘mutual decision to wait, with no deadline discussed’ per a source. @Josh Lewenberg first. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / January 7, 2023
Plenty of things just haven’t gone the Raptors’ way, but Fred VanVleet knows that this is not the time to be pointing fingers. Speaking with reporters following the loss that knocks their record to a mediocre 16-22, VanVleet revealed that there hasn’t been much discord in their locker room despite their uneven performances. “It’s one of those things where it’s not one person’s fault. We all certainly got to play better as a unit, as a team. For the most part, there’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together. We fight together,” VanVleet said, per Toronto Star Sports. -via Clutch Points / January 5, 2023
