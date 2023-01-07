Jayson Tatum lobbying for Celtics to sign Kemba Walker?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 25+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ 3P this season:
6 — Julius Randle
3 — Jayson Tatum
2 — Jaylen Brown
2 — Kyle Kuzma
Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/NYC9dFTbzl – 9:53 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“Just continue to love each other. When things go wrong, just continue to love each other.”
Despite Jayson Tatum’s tweet today, don’t expect the Celtics to sign Kemba Walker. Still, his former teammates consider him a special human being.
My story: theathletic.com/4065423/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ waiving of Kemba Walker is a vote of confidence in Jaden Hardy’s ability to ‘boogie’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks notebook: Josh Green provides a health update and Kemba Walker is waived, but perhaps not for long.
mavs.com/mavs-notebook/ – 4:43 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
For many reasons, I hope @Kemba Walker and @Isaiah Thomas find their way back onto the NBA court.
But when their careers are over, I think they could become incredible coaches if they choose that path. Never bet against thoughtful people who understand the game. – 2:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can’t imagine a scenario where the Celtics sign Kemba. They’ve already struggled to find Payton Pritchard mins – 1:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I could never be an NBA general manager. Nostalgia and my superstar tweeting emojis, I’d sign Kemba — and probably IT, too — in 30 seconds, even if neither filled any of my team’s needs. – 12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on Kemba Walker hitting free agency once again amid Jayson Tatum’s tweet masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have waived guard Kemba Walker.
Walker (6-0, 184) signed on Nov. 29, and played in nine games (1 start) with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. He had a season-best 32 at Cleveland last month. – 12:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/rep… – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs announced they have released Kemba Walker. Walker appeared in 9 games with Dallas. – 11:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks waived Kemba Walker after nine games. In those games, he averaged 8 points on 42 percent shooting. – 11:34 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs source confirms the team is waiving Kemba Walker. Walker’s contract would have become guaranteed tomorrow. – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not really surprised Kemba Walker is being waived. Dallas has most of their guards healthy now.
Walker showed well, but I’m worried this might be it for him. And that’s really unfair. He was going so well until getting hurt while with Boston. – 11:14 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are releasing Kemba Walker, league sources tell @Marc Stein.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-mave… – 11:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Dallas are up for @celticsblog:
-Role players step up
-Tatum trusts his teammates
-Grant was GRANT
-Ball was popping
-Best defense in a long time
-Protecting the rim
-Cutting works!
-Hitting the glass
-Can’t play down again next
celticsblog.com/2023/1/6/23542… – 10:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Bennedict Mathurin
Jerami Grant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/mJe9g9yLeg – 9:50 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There are really just two races for All-Star starter in play: Zion vs. AD and Embiid vs. Tatum.
Fan vote should decide the former, but player vote — which has historically been strangely unkind to Tatum — could determine the East. Post is unlocked: ziller.substack.com/p/fantasy-vs-r… – 9:23 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
