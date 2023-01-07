Jazz 65, Bulls 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (20-21) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Utah Jazz 65, Chicago Bulls 65 (Q3 07:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NBA players with 70 dunks and 70 3s this year:
1. Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏴☠️ JC with the no-look dime to JV 🏴☠️
#TakeNote | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/5nft2gFfK0 – 9:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Great give-and-go between Conley and Olynyk there, as the Jazz have a 9-2 run and a 60-58 lead. – 9:26 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: A desperate Oregon team walked into the Huntsman Center and beat a Utah team that had built some momentum.
Resume-wise, not great with Los Angeles up next.
Ducks 70, Utes 60.
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah was within 5 with 2:08 left, and never got closer.
The Stefanovic turnover, the Richardson rebound, the Guerrier triple.
Brutal closing stretch there for Utah after it hung around most of the second half. – 9:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Bulls 53, Jazz 49. Chicago closes on a 13-3 run, in part thanks to a bad foul late by Olynyk, gifting LaVine 3 FTs. He has 17p for the Bulls. Jazz shooting just 38% overall and 7-23 (30.4%) from 3. Markkanen 14p, noother starter with more than 4. THT and Agbaji 9 each. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Chicago leads the Jazz 53-49 at halftime. Markkanen leading the way again with 14. Ochai Agbaji (9 points, 3/3 from three) led a strong bench performance from Utah. – 9:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz had a six point lead but the Bulls closed the half on a 13-3 run. Utah’s offense went dry and they ceased getting defensive stops – 9:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up at the half.
Zach LaVine: 16 pts (6-10 FG), 6 reb
Nikola Vucevic: 12 pts, 9 reb, 2 blk pic.twitter.com/G0qKDTaKRz – 9:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls hold a slim 53-49 lead over the Jazz headed into the locker room.
LaVine: 17 points, 6 rebounds
Vooch: 12 points, 9 rebounds
Markkanen: 14 points, 2 rebounds – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Yesterday Patrick Williams had 0 points at half and finished with 18. Today he has 1 point at half.
#Bulls lead Jazz 53-49, good shootout between 2017 rebuilding blocks LaVine (17 pts) and Markkanen (14) – 9:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 53, Jazz 49
LaVIne: 17 pts
Vucevic: 12 pts, 9 reb
Markkanen has 14 pts to lead Utah – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 53, Jazz 49 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 6 rebs
Vucevic 12 pts, 9 rebs
Markkanen 14 pts, 3 steals – 9:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
back home and making it known 🏡
#TakeNote | @ pic.twitter.com/ENwBPPkWnZ – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach threads the needle to Vooch!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/VdWHRMQEmd – 9:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🕶️ ʀᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ ᴠɪꜱɪᴏɴ 🕶️
#TakeNote | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/Ke6t9f7yL8 – 8:59 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Andre Drummond fulfilling his dreams of being a guard. pic.twitter.com/MgO8VVzC1D – 8:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
It is my opinion that the Jazz broadcast can’t play enough of the Jazz Brothers – 8:56 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
“Listen, the game is so beautiful now…I would have loved to play in this day and age,” Rickey Green says on the Jazz broadcast.
Refreshing to hear an OG say that – 8:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss Rickey Green on the broadcast now 📺 Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM! pic.twitter.com/2Eklm9yo5q – 8:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss Rickey Green on the broadcast now 📺 Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM! pic.twitter.com/GaMjDkAXYb – 8:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss Rickey Green on the broadcast now 📺 Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM! – 8:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMarvelous.
DeMar DeRozan is now 40th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, just passing Pau Gasol & Bob Pettit. pic.twitter.com/Di3fkhFBUc – 8:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘪𝘯’𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘖𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘪,,,
#TakeNote | @Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/5Etzexa9vb – 8:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have been down by as much as 8….led by Ochai Agbaji, the second unit has gotten them back to 39-39….6:53 remaining in the first half – 8:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls have been running this play a TON lately. Watch for the hand signal, 🤘 with a twist motion — Horns Twist. pic.twitter.com/FkEB0ilwBP – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ochai Agbaji hooping like it’s the NCAA championship game all over again in this second quarter – 8:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah’s offense is anemic too much of the time, especially when dealing with a long, athletic lineup like this.
Going to Los Angeles next weekend isn’t going to make it any easier. – 8:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What an assist from Malik Beasley to Ochai Agbaji in the corner 40 feet away. – 8:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz fans everywhere, at Rudy Gay getting his third foul. pic.twitter.com/Lp71P2EhoA – 8:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley basically gotta get murdered to get to the free throw line – 8:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Bulls 28, Jazz 24. After starting 0-7 shooting, Jazz make 10 of their next 17. Bulls, meanwhile, go 10-18 FGs, and have 7 FTAs to Utah’s 1. LaVine had 11p early for the Bulls. Markkanen and THT 6p each for the Jazz. – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started.
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (5-7 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 7 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast pic.twitter.com/4AL6lXfGBi – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a 28-24 lead out of the first quarter behind 11 points by Zach LaVine.
Markkanen scored six points in the opening quarter off three dunks. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Oregon is shooting with 11:00 to play, which is not great for Utah. – 8:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
IMO, the Bulls should be huge sellers at the deadline. It’s a below .500 team with 3 vets who aren’t quite as good as they used to be, with only B-level young talent and a deficit of picks traded away already. – 8:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
by golly, this man needs to be an all-star
VOTE 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/P24yOvxiSY – 8:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Bulls 20-18 with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter – 8:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
like he was shot out that Mar-Cannon 💥
(😏 @nba_paint)
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xYFUXsjSMV – 8:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are having early success turning Bulls turnovers (3) into points (8). – 8:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Wait, did Talen Horton-Tucker just do the Steph Curry three-point look away spin as a 23% three-point shooter??? – 8:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Lauri Markkanen revenge dunk.
Has three dunks so far in this 1Q. pic.twitter.com/dzZZAX4qQL – 8:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine hasn’t cooled off in 24 hours since Sixers game. He has 11 points on 5-7 shooting midway through first quarter – 8:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
These Markkanen dunks are the types of audacious ones he’d try — but often miss — during Bulls years. How poetic – 8:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THT got that and one because the Bulls were so worried about Lauri Markkanen in the corner that they didn’t pick up the ball – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is shooting 5-for-7 for 11 points in the first quarter. Rest of the Bulls have 16 points. – 8:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I believe Jordan Clarkson just committed the first “eclipse” three-point defense in @Utah Jazz history.
Jumped with two hands up to defend the three on the closeout from inside the paint. – 8:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics win, but not a great night in San Antonio between a shaky second half, near meltdown in the final minutes and Marcus Smart injury. Tough week ahead with Chicago, NOLA and Brooklyn.
We’ll talk about it all on Post Game shortly: youtube.com/watch?v=vsa4rG… – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach going to work early.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/wHp3uXG7QA – 8:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Well, couldn’t start much worse — Jazz are 0-7 shooting, and the Bulls lead 8-0 at the 8:01 mark 1Q. Chicago at least is just 4-9 overall with no attempts from deep. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Something light for Zach
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/K0PM1LGYiB – 8:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls open with an 8-0 run until the Jazz finally call a frustration timeout.
LaVine with six early points. – 8:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls force first timeout of game by Will Hardy. Lead 8-0 at 8:01 mark of Q1 as Jazz have missed first 7 field goal attempts (6 of them 3-pointers) – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 bulls to start this one and Will Hardy calls an early timeout – 8:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jazz have started 0-7, 0-6 from 3. Bulls up 8-0 with LaVine timeout as Will Hardy burns timeout. – 8:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a great start for the Jazz — 0-6 from the field, five misses from deep – 8:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz start 0-5 from three, and the guy who scored 49 points 48 hours ago hasn’t attempted a shot. – 8:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE CHICAGO BULLS ARRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAARTTTTTTIINNGGG !!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xo4t9BmdDd – 8:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
With help from @Basketball-Reference, I counted six players who have made 10 or more 3-pters in a game at least 3 times:
22-Steph Curry
7-Klay Thompson
4-Damian Lillard
3-Zach LaVine, James Harden, JR Smith – 8:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎼 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙅𝘼𝙕𝙕 🎼
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/aFupq0mmMe – 8:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls have snapped double-digit winning streaks by the Nets and 76ers in back-to-back games. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/07/zac… – 8:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Oregon 34, Utah 27.
Was much worse than that for most of the first half for the Utes, who are 8-for-30 shooting and 1-for-11 from deep. – 7:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen has only played one other game in Chicago since the Bulls traded him.
He scored 28 points for Cleveland (2nd highest output last year) on 9 of 14 from the field and grabbed 7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/5WqndwwWbO – 7:55 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Big final 1:38 here to close the first half. Utah has hung around in spite of itself. – 7:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
United Center always feels special. Covered the 1997 and 1998 finals as the @Utah Jazz pre-half-post game host and those moments are still some of the most magical of my career.
Jazz tip off in about 10 minutes v. Bulls who have won 7 of 10 – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio rolling from @UnitedCenter Pride Night Respect all! Diversity . Inclusion . Acceptance. @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/EQkfS1Kh20 – 7:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah does not have enough options for Lazar Stefanovic and Gabe Madsen to be a combined 0-for-9 shooting. – 7:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“There’s probably a ton of guys (who are positive) throughout the league now.”
Tony Bradley is the first Bulls player to enter COVID-19 protocol this season. With testing diminished, it’s a stark contrast from the state of the NBA this time last year. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:40 PM
“There’s probably a ton of guys (who are positive) throughout the league now.”
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is starting to settle in defensively after a ROUGH first 8-10 minutes.
Oregon is without a field goal over the last 2:49. – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get it. Starters tonight vs. Utah.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RBNi89Obtx – 7:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This Oregon team got blown off the floor Thursday night by Colorado, which was missing KJ Simpson/
Ducks are in firm control at Utah, which boasts a top-20 defensive efficiency. – 7:25 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This already feels like a grinder with Oregon willing to pressure and make things difficult for a Utah team that, on most nights, does not have a ton offensively.
Utes are 2-for-10 shooting at the under-16. – 7:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📺 Don’t forget to tune into the Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/iN1XsiUyn0 – 7:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
As good as Arizona has been in non-conference, the Wildcats have been mediocre in league play thus far.
Just lost to Washington State at McKale. Have also lost at Utah and struggled with Washington a couple nights ago in Tucson.
Now 3-2 in Pac-12 play. – 7:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 2-21 against Oregon as a member of the Pac-12, including nine in a row going back to Dec. 2017.
Even Larry Krystkowiak’s best teams (2015, 2016, 2018) got worked over by the Ducks. – 6:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
There’s no place like playing at home. pic.twitter.com/k4kl9NFVpJ – 6:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah: Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Marco Anthony, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.
Usual deal. – 6:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan will know more about Alex Caruso’s status after he warms up. Still questionable. Javonte Green is out. – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/n86e8YmBMI – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. DJJ is probable with a right wrist sprain. – 5:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a little Ochai to get you past that mid-day slump ☕️🖤
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/X5b57sV77b – 5:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have been engaged in contract extension talks, according to league sources. No agreement has been reached, but there is mutual interest in moving forward. The two sides have until April to come to an agreement (thread) – 5:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Injury Update: Green and Caruso remain questionable. Ball -Out. Bradley – Out. ( H&S Protocols) Join @34billy42 Alyssa Bergamini @richwyatt_ and me tonight 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls @utahjazz @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network – 4:54 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 DEFENSIVE pick and roll bigs (min 380 picks – top 60)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Giannis
3. Jock Landale
4. Joel Embiid
5. Bismack Biyombo
6. Steven Adams
7. Jarrett Allen
8. Isaiah Hartenstein
9. Wendell Carter Jr.
10. WALKER KESSLER – 4:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
We think of DeMar DeRozan as an isolation player. However, he has run the 9th most pick and rolls of any player in the NBA this year
Of top 60 players who run pick and roll DeRozan is 4th best in the NBA only Doncic, Durant and Curry are better
Jazz v. Bulls at 6pm MTN pic.twitter.com/tNq0j7DFXB – 4:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls update to injury report: Tony Bradley is out and in league’s health and safety protocol. Fairly certain this is first instance Bulls have placed someone in health and safety protocol this season. – 4:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Need some Saturday listening? There’s a new HBTJ podcast! In this episode, me and @Andy Larsen analyze Lauri Markkanen’s 49-point game, the overall bump in his play this season, and some of the latest trade rumors around the Utah Jazz. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 4:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
His week started with a missed box-out that helped fuel Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points. He will have guarded Kevin Durant, James Harden and, after tonight, Lauri Markkanen.
Yet Patrick Williams is playing the best ball of his career.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4065963/2023/0… – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla earlier this week he believes it’s a no brainer that De’Aaron Fox will be in Utah next month #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3rFIMTzcIg – 4:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If the Bulls decide to become sellers at the deadline, LaVine will be highly sought after. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/report-k… – 4:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Rudy goes for 25 + 21
– Comparing Rudy-Ant chemistry to Rudy-Conley
– Austin Rivers on changing his shot mechanics
– What upcoming guarantee dates for Reid/Nowell/Rivers/Knight might mean
– DLo’s shooting numbers
– Ant’s hip
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/5XpqTR… – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections:
1 HOU – $59.1M
2 IND – $51.7M
3 SAS – $46.1M
4 DET – $43.8M
5 UTA – $43.2M
6 LAL – $33.5M
7 ORL – $33.0M
8 OKC – $29.8M
9 CHA – $17.8M (swing team – pending Bridges RFA)
All other teams currently project to be over the cap. – 2:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMO_US hat, designed by Chicago-based artist Katie Lukes.
We’re also giving away three of these hats on social – tell us where you’d wear it to for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/lXY4dY2YzS – 2:00 PM
