Jazz vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Jazz vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Jazz vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 7, 2023- by

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $7,216,894 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $8,369,155 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:42 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:42 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:42 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:41 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:40 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home