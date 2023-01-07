Jazz vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $7,216,894 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $8,369,155 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
