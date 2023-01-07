Jerami Grant: I love it here in Portland, I ain't really planning on leaving

Jerami Grant told The Athletic that he is “not really focused” on his extension because he is trying to win games at the moment. But he gushed about his first season in Portland, where he is averaging 22.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range. “I definitely like it here; love it here,’’ Grant said. “The guys have been very welcoming, it’s definitely a family environment, everybody is super cool, got good guys on the team, great organization — Joe, Chauncey, everything. I’m definitely enjoying it here.’’
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Jason Quick @jwquick
“… so in my mind, I just assume it’s more than likely that he’ll be back.’’ – Lillard on Jerami Grant.
Around the Blazers, Friday’s loss in Indiana sounded better than it looked. On Jerami Grant and the possibility he stays in Portland: theathletic.com/4066199/2023/0… – 9:13 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Today, Jerami Grant becomes eligible for a four-year, $112 million extension with the Blazers. It’s been a near-perfect marriage, and getting a deal done should be a no-brainer for both sides.
Free to all on @RoseGardenReprt: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 12:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Bennedict Mathurin
Jerami Grant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/mJe9g9yLeg – 9:50 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
With the first All-Star voting returns coming out today, some thoughts on various Blazers’ chances. Damian Lillard is a lock, but will Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant join him? Will Shaedon Sharpe get a dunk contest invite?
Free to all on @RoseGardenReprt rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 7:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Timberwolves 113, Blazers 106: FINAL. 26 points, 5 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 27 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 16 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 4 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers have now lost five-straight on the road. – 10:35 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Jerami Grant just returned from the locker room with 7:21 left and Blazers trailing 94-93. He’s been out with a bruised quad since 3rd quarter – 10:09 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant (left quad contusion) is questionable to return. – 10:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Timberwolves 89, Blazers 85: end of third quarter. 26 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant (who does not seem to be on the bench right now). 15 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. – 9:57 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers take their first lead since the first few minutes of the game thanks to, who else, @Jerami Grant – 9:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant is well aware that his extension restriction is lifted this weekend. – 9:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Is Jerami Grant going to shoot 45% on threes all season long? – 9:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Timberwolves 60, Blazers 52: halftime. 20 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. A borderline miracle for Portland to only trail by seven. – 9:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 60, PDX 53 at half.
Garza: 13 pts on 5-5
Edwards: 13, 4r
Jerami Grant: 20 on 7-9
On a night you hold Dame to 7 pts on 1-6, feels like only being up 7 is dangerous – 9:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami Grant and a 38-second burst from Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson at the end of the first quarter are the only reasons the Blazers aren’t down by 20 with 7:40 to play in the first half. – 8:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Timberwolves 29, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 7 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound/assist for @Jerami Grant. 7 points, 1 steal for @Shaedon Sharpe. POR shooting 44 percent, MIN 50 percent. – 8:40 PM
When told that didn’t sound like a scenario that would cause a player to leave, Grant chuckled. “I ain’t really plan on leaving,’’ he said. -via The Athletic / January 7, 2023
Casey Holdahl: Gary Payton II (ankle) is out for tonight’s game versus the Pacers. Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (non-COVID illness) are available. -via Twitter @CHold / January 6, 2023
