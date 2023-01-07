Jordan Clarkson, Jazz remain mutually interested in a contract extension

Tony Jones: The Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have been engaged in contract extension talks, according to league sources. No agreement has been reached, but there is mutual interest in moving forward. The two sides have until April to come to an agreement. If no agreement is reached, Clarkson has the option to pick up his player option or head into unrestricted free agency. In unrestricted free agency, the Jazz have his bird rights.
Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones: The key, according to sources, is the two sides have interest in continuing to talk and will continue to talk. The Jazz see Clarkson as someone who is playing at a high level and is still young enough to grow with the current rebuild. The Jazz are limited in what they can currently offer because of league rules, but talks at this stage are still considered in the routine stage, according to sources. -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / January 7, 2023
Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say. Ditto for Jordan Clarkson in Utah. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2023
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue, league sources tell Bleacher Report. -via Bleacher Report / December 22, 2022
