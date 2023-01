Jordan Clarkson, Jazz remain mutually interested in a contract extension

Tony Jones: The key, according to sources, is the two sides have interest in continuing to talk and will continue to talk. The Jazz see Clarkson as someone who is playing at a high level and is still young enough to grow with the current rebuild. The Jazz are limited in what they can currently offer because of league rules, but talks at this stage are still considered in the routine stage, according to sources. -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / January 7, 2023