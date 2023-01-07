Kevin Durant on entitled fans: 'Just shut up and watch the game'

Kevin Durant: Fans have become more entitled than anything. So they’re starting to question our motives for the game, or how we approach the game. The ones that do question — like who are you? Just shut up and watch the game tonight. We go as hard as we want to go. We go as hard as our bodies allow us to go at this point.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ rally in bounce-back win over #Pelicans nypost.com/2023/01/06/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:01 AM
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ rally in bounce-back win over #Pelicans nypost.com/2023/01/06/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:01 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
Brooklyn picks up a gritty win despite 16/48 shooting from KD and Kyrie.
Overcame an 11-point halftime deficit by holding New Orleans to 38 points in the 2nd half. Just 39.8% from the field for the Pels on the night. – 10:08 PM
Final: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
Brooklyn picks up a gritty win despite 16/48 shooting from KD and Kyrie.
Overcame an 11-point halftime deficit by holding New Orleans to 38 points in the 2nd half. Just 39.8% from the field for the Pels on the night. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
CJ: 28p, 6r, 6a
Naji: 23p (career high), 9r
JV: 12p, 10r
Jose: 17p, 5r, 2a
Trey: 11p
Pels: 39.8 FG%, 12/29 3P, 20/25 FT
Nets: 43.5 FG%, 15/33 3P, 19/20 FT
KD: 33p, 9/26 FG, 11/11 FT, 10r
Kyrie: 19p, 5r, 5a – 10:08 PM
FINAL: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
CJ: 28p, 6r, 6a
Naji: 23p (career high), 9r
JV: 12p, 10r
Jose: 17p, 5r, 2a
Trey: 11p
Pels: 39.8 FG%, 12/29 3P, 20/25 FT
Nets: 43.5 FG%, 15/33 3P, 19/20 FT
KD: 33p, 9/26 FG, 11/11 FT, 10r
Kyrie: 19p, 5r, 5a – 10:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
Naji Marshall scores a career-high 23 points.
Kevin Durant went for 33.
Competitive game. One team had its stars. One didn’t.
New Orleans loses for fifth time at home this season. Five-game road trip coming up. – 10:08 PM
Final: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
Naji Marshall scores a career-high 23 points.
Kevin Durant went for 33.
Competitive game. One team had its stars. One didn’t.
New Orleans loses for fifth time at home this season. Five-game road trip coming up. – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
4 3P
14-2 since December 1st. pic.twitter.com/3I9NdnNxOs – 10:08 PM
KD tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
4 3P
14-2 since December 1st. pic.twitter.com/3I9NdnNxOs – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pelicans 108-102. Kevin Durant finishes with 33 points. He’ll pass Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with his first basket in Miami on Sunday. Royce and Kyrie with some big shots down the stretch. Terrific game from Clax. – 10:07 PM
Final: Nets beat the Pelicans 108-102. Kevin Durant finishes with 33 points. He’ll pass Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with his first basket in Miami on Sunday. Royce and Kyrie with some big shots down the stretch. Terrific game from Clax. – 10:07 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s a nice luxury to run a total nothing play on a huge possession that goes nowhere with no movement that’s perfectly defended, but it’s still KD kicking out to Kyrie for a contested 3. – 10:01 PM
It’s a nice luxury to run a total nothing play on a huge possession that goes nowhere with no movement that’s perfectly defended, but it’s still KD kicking out to Kyrie for a contested 3. – 10:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Huge shot by Kyrie — gives the Nets a six point lead with 43.4 left in regulation. He’s been cold all night, but he’s hit some clutch shots down the stretch here.
Nets on the verge of picking up another win — even more impressive given KD/Kyrie are a combined 16-for-47. – 10:01 PM
Huge shot by Kyrie — gives the Nets a six point lead with 43.4 left in regulation. He’s been cold all night, but he’s hit some clutch shots down the stretch here.
Nets on the verge of picking up another win — even more impressive given KD/Kyrie are a combined 16-for-47. – 10:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is why having a 1-2 of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving inspires so much confidence if you have a decent supporting cast.
Can be cold all game, but still hit the big ones. – 10:01 PM
This is why having a 1-2 of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving inspires so much confidence if you have a decent supporting cast.
Can be cold all game, but still hit the big ones. – 10:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On some of these recent defensive possessions, two undrafted Pelicans (Alvarado, Marshall) have been assigned to Durant and Kyrie. Now a second-rounder (Herb Jones) draws KD – 9:49 PM
On some of these recent defensive possessions, two undrafted Pelicans (Alvarado, Marshall) have been assigned to Durant and Kyrie. Now a second-rounder (Herb Jones) draws KD – 9:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Big stretch for the Nets here with Kevin Durant on the bench. How long can they go without Vaughn having to get him early? – 9:35 PM
Big stretch for the Nets here with Kevin Durant on the bench. How long can they go without Vaughn having to get him early? – 9:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Nets 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts (8-20 FG)
Marshall 20 pts
Alvarado 15 pts
Durant 30 pts, 9 rebs
Pels were outscored 35-21 in the 3rd – 9:32 PM
End of the 3rd: Nets 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts (8-20 FG)
Marshall 20 pts
Alvarado 15 pts
Durant 30 pts, 9 rebs
Pels were outscored 35-21 in the 3rd – 9:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum blocking a Kevin Durant jump shot is not something I expected to see in 2023 – 9:25 PM
CJ McCollum blocking a Kevin Durant jump shot is not something I expected to see in 2023 – 9:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Every time the Nets get a brief lead, C.J. McCollum answers with a 3. He’s got 23 points. Pels lead 81-80 with 4:07 left in the third. Kevin Durant is up to 28 points. Tough night for Kyrie. He’s 4-for-13. Royce O’Neale with some big 3s this quarter. – 9:21 PM
Every time the Nets get a brief lead, C.J. McCollum answers with a 3. He’s got 23 points. Pels lead 81-80 with 4:07 left in the third. Kevin Durant is up to 28 points. Tough night for Kyrie. He’s 4-for-13. Royce O’Neale with some big 3s this quarter. – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton’s layup has the Pelicans’ lead down to two. It’s 69-67 with 8:59 left in the third. Kevin Durant is up to 26 points. I think he’s passing Dominique Wilkins on the scoring list tonight no problem. – 9:09 PM
Nic Claxton’s layup has the Pelicans’ lead down to two. It’s 69-67 with 8:59 left in the third. Kevin Durant is up to 26 points. I think he’s passing Dominique Wilkins on the scoring list tonight no problem. – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs
Alvarado 15 pts
McCollum 13 pts
Durant 18 pts
Sensational half from the Naji/Jose/CJ trio. The pace has been the roof and they’re knocking shots down. Pels are 10-17 on 3s as a team, 16-17 at the free throw line – 8:50 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs
Alvarado 15 pts
McCollum 13 pts
Durant 18 pts
Sensational half from the Naji/Jose/CJ trio. The pace has been the roof and they’re knocking shots down. Pels are 10-17 on 3s as a team, 16-17 at the free throw line – 8:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.
KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – 8:49 PM
The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.
KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s
– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT
Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT
– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT
– Kyrie: 7p, 3/9 FG – 8:49 PM
HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s
– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT
Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT
– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT
– Kyrie: 7p, 3/9 FG – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.
Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – 8:13 PM
Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.
Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – 8:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27
Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)
Alvarado 5 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts
Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)
3-pointers
NOP: 6-9
BKN: 5-9 – 8:12 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27
Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)
Alvarado 5 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts
Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)
3-pointers
NOP: 6-9
BKN: 5-9 – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – 8:11 PM
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – 8:05 PM
Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – 8:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD is in the @DukeWBB / @DukeMBB 15s tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/4r7So65IaF – 7:56 PM
KD is in the @DukeWBB / @DukeMBB 15s tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/4r7So65IaF – 7:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – 7:55 PM
Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – 7:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/fqUsNwo92k – 7:23 PM
To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/fqUsNwo92k – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with @_JasonLT on how Kevin Durant is my pick for the midseason MVP thus far. And I think one thing that’s gone under-discussed is his leadership as a steadying presence as a leader for the Nets.
youtu.be/IOe-ZafWDmQ – 5:09 PM
Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with @_JasonLT on how Kevin Durant is my pick for the midseason MVP thus far. And I think one thing that’s gone under-discussed is his leadership as a steadying presence as a leader for the Nets.
youtu.be/IOe-ZafWDmQ – 5:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Larry Nance Jr. on KD & Kyrie: “They’re gonna make some shots (that) make you drop your head a little (and say) ‘I played good defense.’ But the key is to stay locked in & force them to keep making those shots, making the ones that are difficult w/ a hand in their face.” #Nets – 4:03 PM
Larry Nance Jr. on KD & Kyrie: “They’re gonna make some shots (that) make you drop your head a little (and say) ‘I played good defense.’ But the key is to stay locked in & force them to keep making those shots, making the ones that are difficult w/ a hand in their face.” #Nets – 4:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets represent the rare case of a team coming out the other side of a superstar trade request better than before.
And Kevin Durant clarified the big difference between his trade request and other stars’ in an exclusive interview.
Story here:clutchpoints.com/nets-kevin-dur… – 2:09 PM
The Brooklyn Nets represent the rare case of a team coming out the other side of a superstar trade request better than before.
And Kevin Durant clarified the big difference between his trade request and other stars’ in an exclusive interview.
Story here:clutchpoints.com/nets-kevin-dur… – 2:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f****** crybaby. It’s going to be all right.’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/kob… – 1:43 PM
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f****** crybaby. It’s going to be all right.’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/kob… – 1:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Some good insight from KD in this Q&A he did with @Nick Friedell.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:28 AM
Some good insight from KD in this Q&A he did with @Nick Friedell.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:28 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Durant sat down in an exclusive interview with @Nick Friedell to talk free agency, fans, tanking and more. es.pn/3Iu43RX – 9:11 AM
Kevin Durant sat down in an exclusive interview with @Nick Friedell to talk free agency, fans, tanking and more. es.pn/3Iu43RX – 9:11 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
More on this storyline
“He approaches it like it’s a minute into the game,” Kevin Durant told reporters after Brooklyn’s road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. “That’s how calm and relaxed he is. Even though the stakes are different at the beginning of the game and the end of the game, I still believe that he’s the same regardless of what the time is on the clock. He plays the way, calm and cool, under control and under pressure in tight moments. It feels like a walk in the park for him. “The great ones understand that each possession is important and if you stay even keeled throughout the whole game, you’re usually in solid shape in the fourth.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 7, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: Brooklyn is big time flowing!! KD should def be top of the mvp hunt -via Twitter @kylekuzma / January 7, 2023
We wasn’t playing no games. I didn’t interfere with what we were doing on the court every day. It wasn’t a question of what you were asking my teammates every day after a game or a practice. What I did didn’t get in the way of the games that was being played, so I felt like that’s the difference in everything. So we hashed that all up right before camp, and it was cool, it didn’t get in the way of the hoops. So that’s the difference between what happened with those guys and [me]. -via ESPN / January 6, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.