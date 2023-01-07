LeBron James: 'I got to be on the floor with Bronny'

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said of his eldest son, currently a senior in high school, who would not be eligible to play in the NBA until the 2024-25 season under the rules of the current collective bargaining agreement.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James compares how he has approached his scoring role this season to other years given the Lakers’ current roster & injuries pic.twitter.com/Gqrz8VdBlN – 1:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Heading back to SAC where his NBA journey began, needing fewer than 500 pts to pass Kareem’s all-time scoring mark, LeBron sat down with ESPN to reflect on his career and the one thing he feels like he needs to see happen before it’s over es.pn/3ilLnJD – 1:36 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 130, Hawks 114
A wire-to-wire win for LA — their fourth straight W, which is a first this season. They improve to 18-21. LeBron James had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 23. Thomas Bryant had 19 and 13.
Up next: at Sacramento tomorrow. – 12:42 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The undermanned Lakers win their 4th in a row — their longest streak of the season — with a 130-114 victory over ATL. LeBron 25p on 10-of-19 10a 7r; Nunn 23p on 9-of-16; Schroder 21p; Thomas Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 13r; Westbrook 18p 11r 9a. LAL improves to 18-21. – 12:42 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: LAL 130, ATL 114.
LeBron had 25, 10 and 7, and T. Bryant 19 and 13, plus 23 off the bench from Nunn.
LAL win a 4th straight game, and 5th in 6 contests to improve to 6-5 since Davis got hurt (7-5 including the Denver game he left in the 1st half), and 18-21 overall. – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds tonight.
That’s somehow only tied for the second-fewest combined points/rebounds/assists (42) he’s put up since Anthony Davis got hurt.
This man is inevitable. – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
10 AST
10-19 FG
Undefeated since he turned 38. pic.twitter.com/lXbgp2Id3m – 12:40 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tied for the third most wins in the West since Nov. 12.
7-5 since Anthony Davis went down. 4-5 without LeBron.
Four straight wins. No Bron Wednesday. Missing their two best role players tonight.
This team is not far away, man. Russ and two picks gets them to the inner circle. – 12:37 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron started the game slowly from an efficiency standpoint, and was 6 for 15 early in the 4th Q before 4 straight buckets at the rim – old reliable – got him to 10 for 19 (He’s 9 of 11 in the paint).
Coming into tonight, @LeBron James had 11 straight games of at least 50% FG’s. – 12:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James has a hell of an arm. A small ball landed on the court. He launched it up into the suites. – 12:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James has a hell of an arm. A small ball landed on the court. He launched it up into the upper deck. – 12:21 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 98, Hawks 82
Back-to-back 3s from Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie gave the Lakers some breathing room entering the final frame. Nunn leads LA with 18 points. LeBron James and Thomas Bryant each have 17 points. – 12:17 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Cracking up at lebron going out and getting 10 assists in the first half just because he gave an interview 😂😂😂😂 – 12:05 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on Nikola Jokić: “He’s like a computer, he reads that stuff really quick.”
“That stuff” refers to how teams and defenders guard him.
Compared him to LeBron James, another player Malone says “plays chess not checkers” out there. – 11:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone once again compared Jokic to LeBron in terms of their IQ and the way they are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. – 11:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Collins guarding LeBron, and JC has fought to do what he can.
Trae is guarding JTA, so Lakers bring JTA up as the screener.
Hawks survive 1st attempt, scram switch Trae out of 2nd attempt, Trae gets back cut. pic.twitter.com/VMRdlljHrd – 11:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New video: A snippet of my sitdown with LeBron James on Friday, discussing where the all-time scoring mark will rank among his career accomplishments bit.ly/3jZxKjA – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 37, Hawks 28
An impressive first quarter from LA. Dennis Schroder leads them with 9 points. Thomas Bryant has 7 points. LeBron has 5. The Lakers held the Hawks to 40.9% shooting. They’re outscoring them 22-8 in the paint and 10-0 in fast break points. – 11:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Shannon Brown entered the league in October 2006 as a rookie teammate of LeBron James. 16-ish years later, LeBron is playing with Shannon’s younger brother Sterling. Amazing. AK – 11:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If LeBron has something juicy to say they certainly aren’t promoting it. – 10:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
LeBron seems to delight in tormenting John Collins.
John made an incredible spin move but missed an acrobatic layup around the help defender.
LeBron came right down on the subsequent trip and copied the spin move to score.
Was smiling the whole way back up the court. – 10:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s currently gymnastics airing on ESPN2. Where is the LeBron interview airing? – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder, Beverley, Toscano-Anderson, LeBron and Bryant will start vs. Atlanta tonight. – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Atlanta:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Juan Toscano-Anderson
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 10:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
More of LeBron James’ pre-game work while Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham chat it up on the bench pic.twitter.com/GHY0jQ3M8A – 9:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James completing a pre-game workout before suiting up tonight vs Hawks pic.twitter.com/ZYkE3BPTEU – 9:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron getting work in before Lakers game pic.twitter.com/RgS1Wql9kE – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James completing a pre-game workout in hopes he can play tonight vs Hawks pic.twitter.com/6sjtLzpHJ7 – 9:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron back in the mix against Atlanta after missing the last game with a cold. Last time out against the Hawks, he scored a season-high 47 on his birthday — you may have heard about it. pic.twitter.com/pRgJGG5a1t – 9:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta. – 9:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James and Damian Jones remain game-time decisions for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 8:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Damian Jones are game time decisions for Lakers vs Hawks, per Darvin Ham – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks – 8:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– Breaking injury/lineup news across league
– LeBron returns
– Guesses on what his interview will be about
– Clippers annoying us
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip
📺 https://t.co/I6xlXO5gvQ pic.twitter.com/ZNyI1Z452y – 6:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron been around so long he listed to a CD on a CD Man before his first NBA game pic.twitter.com/27WGlFZgeE – 3:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, Simons pic.twitter.com/F0pb086kTT – 11:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Bennedict Mathurin
Jerami Grant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/mJe9g9yLeg – 9:50 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
More on this storyline
James said he and Bronny do not actively discuss that future possibility, but he knows it’s something that interests his son, too. “I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA,” James said. “So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.” -via ESPN / January 7, 2023
“The scoring record was never ever even thought of in my head because I’ve always been a pass-first guy. I’ve always loved seeing the success of my teammates.” LeBron James on where he would rank breaking the all-time scoring record in his career -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 7, 2023
“I knew that I was ready for the moment,” James told ESPN in an exclusive interview Friday. “I knew that I belonged in the greatest league in the world. But I didn’t know what to expect. And I was just super nervous. I didn’t know how my first bucket was going to come.” -via ESPN / January 7, 2023
