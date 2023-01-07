Magic 62, Warriors 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (14-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (19-19) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Orlando Magic 62, Golden State Warriors 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 62-59 to the Magic at halftime
Starters: 30 points
Anthony Lamb: 22 points (ties career high) – 9:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
intermission in the bay
be back soon pic.twitter.com/pRDXXb3mgT – 9:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warrior incoming
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/TwYT7T7Hq0 – 9:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
4 offensive rebounds and a loose ball oreb foul drawn for Kevon Looney in the first half. – 9:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Impressive first half from Paolo Banchero against a Warriors team with good big defenders. 8/12, 19 points, 3/5 from 3. – 9:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors are really being carried by Anthony Lamb right now – 9:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb now has 19 points, which is a new high with the Warriors – 9:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Season-high 19 points for Anthony Lamb
with over a half left to play 💪 pic.twitter.com/gfbo5opl7O – 9:28 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors don’t have Curry or Thompson but of their 36 shots, 26 are from 3.
If they keep making 40+ percent of them, it could work. – 9:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ball doesn’t lie
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/qfPiruQ48X – 9:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have just 6 points in the paint … make it 8 … a sign they aren’t attacking in the half court and they aren’t getting much by way of transition – 9:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson has played in 5 of the Warriors’ 6 games during this homestand, including three in a row
In those 5 games: 46 minutes in his 54-point double-overtime game, 39 minutes per game – 9:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hey there Wiggs
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/34wX4WWTT6 – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Love the strategy by the Magic. In transition, Ty Jerome is on Franz Wagner, so Wagner just goes and gets the ball for a drive instead of calling for a screen. – 9:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
runnin’ runnin’
@Cole Anthony + @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/DDBvT2VKsd – 9:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Magic have found a weak link in the Warriors’ defense. They’re going at Ty Jerome every time – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Second unit at the start of the 2nd missing Draymond. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins clearly looks rusty with some mishandles and turnovers so far. Coming off the longest injury of absence of his career. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
An encouraging sign: Jonathan Kuminga has ditched the boot on his right foot. – 9:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Warriors 29, Magic 28.
Terrence Ross knocked down a 3 right before the end of the 1st, so that successful challenge potentially swung the game by six points in Orlando’s favor.
Magic need to stay attached to shooters better. 24 of Warriors’ 29 points were off 3s. – 9:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero in the first quarter:
11 PTS
2 REB
5-9 FG
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/TgWgXtyavl – 9:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Golden State 29, Orlando 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/9G5OikI9Df – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb has 14 points entering the second quarter. No other Warrior has scored more than three.
Golden State leads Orlando 29-28. – 9:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero fired off 11 first-quarter points.
GSW’s Anthony Lamb answered with 14 of his own.
Warriors 29, @Orlando Magic 28 after one. – 9:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Lamb’s season-high scoring is 17 points. He has 14 in 7 first-quarter minutes off the bench.
Warriors 29, Magic 28, entering the second quarter – 9:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting a look at a new 2nd unit lineup for the first time: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner. – 9:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight with left knee soreness.
That’s the same knee/ACL he originally injured in the 2019 NBA Finals. We’re two days away from the one-year anniversary of Klay’s return – 8:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Klay Thompson is dealing with left knee soreness and will not play. – 8:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has left knee soreness and won’t play tonight, team says. – 8:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight, per Warriors. – 8:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Lamb has four threes
& we’re still in the first quarter ☔️ – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: left knee soreness. Out tonight, per Warriors. Left the floor right before tip. – 8:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight due to left knee soreness, per the Warriors. – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight. – 8:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Being on the court with Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green is going to be so nice for Jordan Poole – 8:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors have already thrown away 2 passes out of their split cut actions. Magic guarding it well. Helps when Klay Thompson isn’t in the game–Warriors light on shooting. – 8:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala checks in for the first time this season at the 7:23 mark of the first. Big ovation for him. – 8:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala is back on the floor and gets a standing ovation from Chase Center – 8:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is out of the walking boot tonight. Had worn it the past two games. JaMychal Green is back in the building and on the Warriors’ bench for the first time since his long absence (COVID, leg infection) began. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like when Paolo Banchero plays the bully. He’s got a ton of a skill, but he can overpower smaller defenders more often than he does. – 8:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First bucket back
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/G8yWVTmzER – 8:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Looks like Andre Iguodala will be the first Warrior off the bench tonight. He’s back. – 8:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,251 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,251 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off. Just knocked down his first shot of the night, a 3-pointer from the right wing. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson pulled from the starting lineup right before tip. Not currently on the bench. No word from the Warriors yet on reason. – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Last minute change in starters: Donte DiVincenzo in, Klay Thompson out. – 8:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Late change: Donte DiVincenzo is starting for Klay Thompson – 8:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson was introduced in the starting lineup, but Donte DiVincenzo is actually starting in his spot. – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remains questionable, until he goes through his pregame routine. There’s no rule for him with back to backs; he played in L.A.’s last one (ORL/MIA last week) and had also missed the second end in previous sets. – 8:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Wait, did Talen Horton-Tucker just do the Steph Curry three-point look away spin as a 23% three-point shooter??? – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/BFPbjyl4eg – 8:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Time for the show.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/2x40sR58Ke – 8:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
With help from @Basketball-Reference, I counted six players who have made 10 or more 3-pters in a game at least 3 times:
22-Steph Curry
7-Klay Thompson
4-Damian Lillard
3-Zach LaVine, James Harden, JR Smith – 8:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hey 9️⃣.
We’re ready for you.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gSEJJvFUEJ – 7:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
News: Black sleeve today for Steph Curry on his left arm/shoulder – 7:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
22’s back in action.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0RQZ5DrEBC – 7:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Andrew Wiggins is available tonight and will start against the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/Vgh4dnGRT0 – 7:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Braxton, a Warriors fan from North Carolina, has dreams of coaching in the NBA.
Tonight, he’ll join the Dubs staff as a coach thanks to @MakeAWish. pic.twitter.com/bLciEGPMKr – 7:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors have a new coach tonight pic.twitter.com/6748Wp2okz – 6:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Working on the weekend
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/cjJKeq0xPs – 6:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala will play tonight under minute restrictions, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut. – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.
Donte DiVincenzo heads back to the bench. – 6:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is going to start tonight. He’ll be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said they’ll play him in shorter spurts. – 6:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
12-year-old Braxton from North Carolina is serving as the Warriors honorary coach tonight. pic.twitter.com/9ltc2o9edo – 6:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sCrrc12tOd – 6:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb has played in 30 straight games and has shot 39.4% from 3 in that span
Ty Jerome in the 11 straight games Steph Curry has missed: 10.4 ppg on 49.4/41.2/92.9 shooting splits nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jamahl Mosely out early pregame watching his staff work out Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero. Rare that you’ll see that from a head coach. – 6:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) for at least another week, warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/04/inj… – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
When the weather outside is weather.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/rL9zElHBlu – 5:35 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Golden State vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/UmT0YHv4ip – 5:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
No. 9️⃣
SZN 1️⃣9️⃣
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/st0HuA59Wt – 5:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
p5 on the mic let’s rock 🗣️
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/1tKy7aJw7x – 4:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 DEFENSIVE pick and roll bigs (min 380 picks – top 60)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Giannis
3. Jock Landale
4. Joel Embiid
5. Bismack Biyombo
6. Steven Adams
7. Jarrett Allen
8. Isaiah Hartenstein
9. Wendell Carter Jr.
10. WALKER KESSLER – 4:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
We think of DeMar DeRozan as an isolation player. However, he has run the 9th most pick and rolls of any player in the NBA this year
Of top 60 players who run pick and roll DeRozan is 4th best in the NBA only Doncic, Durant and Curry are better
Jazz v. Bulls at 6pm MTN pic.twitter.com/tNq0j7DFXB – 4:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bol Bol most improved case:
First 3 seasons This season
2.7 PPG 12.0 PPG
1.2 RPG 7.1 RPG
0.3 BPG 1.6 BPG
48/38/67% 59/39/74%
+8000 @PointsBetUSA to win MIP. pic.twitter.com/KU6QknsLbc – 4:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I just saw they had to delay the game last night in Denver because of rim issues. Remember last season during the playoffs in Denver, Looney & Poole complained about rims too?🧐🧐 – 4:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
draymond on paolo 🗣️
magic vs. warriors tonight at 8:30 PM on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/VDdlG3jta7 – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj… – 4:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LOOK: Stephen Curry Under Armour shoes through the years (the good and the bad).
hoopshype.com/gallery/look-s… – 3:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Yeah, it’s something we’re going to have to address here soon.”
Asked Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry about Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome. The Warriors are facing the harsh reality of having players exceed expectations nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in