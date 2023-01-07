Magic 62, Warriors 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (14-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (19-19) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Orlando Magic 62, Golden State Warriors 59 (Half)

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 62-59 to the Magic at halftime

Starters: 30 points

Anthony Lamb: 22 points (ties career high)

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4 offensive rebounds and a loose ball oreb foul drawn for Kevon Looney in the first half.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Impressive first half from Paolo Banchero against a Warriors team with good big defenders. 8/12, 19 points, 3/5 from 3.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Warriors are really being carried by Anthony Lamb right now

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anthony Lamb now has 19 points, which is a new high with the Warriors

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Season-high 19 points for Anthony Lamb

Season-high 19 points for Anthony Lamb

with over a half left to play 💪

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Warriors don’t have Curry or Thompson but of their 36 shots, 26 are from 3.

The Warriors don't have Curry or Thompson but of their 36 shots, 26 are from 3.

If they keep making 40+ percent of them, it could work.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors have just 6 points in the paint … make it 8 … a sign they aren't attacking in the half court and they aren't getting much by way of transition

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson has played in 5 of the Warriors’ 6 games during this homestand, including three in a row

Klay Thompson has played in 5 of the Warriors' 6 games during this homestand, including three in a row

In those 5 games: 46 minutes in his 54-point double-overtime game, 39 minutes per game

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Love the strategy by the Magic. In transition, Ty Jerome is on Franz Wagner, so Wagner just goes and gets the ball for a drive instead of calling for a screen.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Magic have found a weak link in the Warriors' defense. They're going at Ty Jerome every time

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Second unit at the start of the 2nd missing Draymond. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins clearly looks rusty with some mishandles and turnovers so far. Coming off the longest injury of absence of his career.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

An encouraging sign: Jonathan Kuminga has ditched the boot on his right foot.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Warriors 29, Magic 28.

Terrence Ross knocked down a 3 right before the end of the 1st, so that successful challenge potentially swung the game by six points in Orlando’s favor.

End of 1Q: Warriors 29, Magic 28.

Terrence Ross knocked down a 3 right before the end of the 1st, so that successful challenge potentially swung the game by six points in Orlando's favor.

Magic need to stay attached to shooters better. 24 of Warriors' 29 points were off 3s.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Lamb has 14 points entering the second quarter. No other Warrior has scored more than three.

Anthony Lamb has 14 points entering the second quarter. No other Warrior has scored more than three.

Golden State leads Orlando 29-28.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anthony Lamb’s season-high scoring is 17 points. He has 14 in 7 first-quarter minutes off the bench.

Anthony Lamb's season-high scoring is 17 points. He has 14 in 7 first-quarter minutes off the bench.

Warriors 29, Magic 28, entering the second quarter

Khobi Price @khobi_price

We're getting a look at a new 2nd unit lineup for the first time: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson is OUT tonight with left knee soreness.

Klay Thompson is OUT tonight with left knee soreness.

That's the same knee/ACL he originally injured in the 2019 NBA Finals. We're two days away from the one-year anniversary of Klay's return

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say Klay Thompson is dealing with left knee soreness and will not play.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson has left knee soreness and won't play tonight, team says.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight, per Warriors.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Anthony Lamb has four threes

Anthony Lamb has four threes

& we're still in the first quarter ☔️

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson: left knee soreness. Out tonight, per Warriors. Left the floor right before tip.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will not play tonight due to left knee soreness, per the Warriors.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Lamb has the hot hand early. 3/3 from distance.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Being on the court with Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green is going to be so nice for Jordan Poole

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors have already thrown away 2 passes out of their split cut actions. Magic guarding it well. Helps when Klay Thompson isn't in the game–Warriors light on shooting.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andre Iguodala checks in for the first time this season at the 7:23 mark of the first. Big ovation for him.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala is back on the floor and gets a standing ovation from Chase Center

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jonathan Kuminga is out of the walking boot tonight. Had worn it the past two games. JaMychal Green is back in the building and on the Warriors' bench for the first time since his long absence (COVID, leg infection) began.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I like when Paolo Banchero plays the bully. He's got a ton of a skill, but he can overpower smaller defenders more often than he does.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Looks like Andre Iguodala will be the first Warrior off the bench tonight. He's back.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off. Just knocked down his first shot of the night, a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson pulled from the starting lineup right before tip. Not currently on the bench. No word from the Warriors yet on reason.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Last minute change in starters: Donte DiVincenzo in, Klay Thompson out.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Late change: Donte DiVincenzo is starting for Klay Thompson

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson was introduced in the starting lineup, but Donte DiVincenzo is actually starting in his spot.

LeBron remains questionable, until he goes through his pregame routine. There’s no rule for him with back to backs; he played in L.A.’s last one (ORL/MIA last week) and had also missed the second end in previous sets. – LeBron remains questionable, until he goes through his pregame routine. There’s no rule for him with back to backs; he played in L.A.’s last one (ORL/MIA last week) and had also missed the second end in previous sets. – 8:38 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

With help from

22-Steph Curry

7-Klay Thompson

4-Damian Lillard

3-Zach LaVine, James Harden, JR Smith – With help from @Basketball-Reference , I counted six players who have made 10 or more 3-pters in a game at least 3 times:22-Steph Curry7-Klay Thompson4-Damian Lillard3-Zach LaVine, James Harden, JR Smith – 8:02 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

News: Black sleeve today for Steph Curry on his left arm/shoulder

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Andrew Wiggins is available tonight and will start against the Orlando Magic.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Braxton, a Warriors fan from North Carolina, has dreams of coaching in the NBA.

Tonight, he’ll join the Dubs staff as a coach thanks to @MakeAWish. 7:04 PM Braxton, a Warriors fan from North Carolina, has dreams of coaching in the NBA.Tonight, he’ll join the Dubs staff as a coach thanks to @MakeAWish. pic.twitter.com/bLciEGPMKr

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn't specify what it is.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn't specify what it is.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Both Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala will play tonight under minute restrictions, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Tonight’s starters:

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Tonight’s starters:Jordan PooleKlay ThompsonAndrew WigginsDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 6:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.

Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He'll be on a minutes restriction.

Donte DiVincenzo heads back to the bench.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Andrew Wiggins is going to start tonight. He'll be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said they'll play him in shorter spurts.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

12-year-old Braxton from North Carolina is serving as the Warriors honorary coach tonight.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anthony Lamb has played in 30 straight games and has shot 39.4% from 3 in that span

Anthony Lamb has played in 30 straight games and has shot 39.4% from 3 in that span

Ty Jerome in the 11 straight games Steph Curry has missed: 10.4 ppg on 49.4/41.2/92.9 shooting splits

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jamahl Mosely out early pregame watching his staff work out Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero. Rare that you'll see that from a head coach.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) for at least another week,

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I just saw they had to delay the game last night in Denver because of rim issues. Remember last season during the playoffs in Denver, Looney & Poole complained about rims too?🧐🧐

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

draymond on paolo 🗣️

draymond on paolo 🗣️

magic vs. warriors tonight at 8:30 PM on @BallySportsFL

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors.

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

LOOK: Stephen Curry Under Armour shoes through the years (the good and the bad).

LOOK: Stephen Curry Under Armour shoes through the years (the good and the bad).