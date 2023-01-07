Magic vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $8,760,147 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
