Magic vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 7, 2023- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $8,760,147 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Warriors now the No. 6 seed, two games behind Dallas for No. 4 (and home court in first round). Crazy – 2:27 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home