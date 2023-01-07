Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson have rebuffed extension offers so far

Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say. Ditto for Jordan Clarkson in Utah.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in.
With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in.
Jackson played the last two nights with the Mad Ants; hasn’t played in the last four Pacers games. – 7:23 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eP6OekrAGg – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans-Bojan Bogdanovich, OG Anunoby, Myles Turner, and more
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Myles Turner doing a tremendous job protecting the rim for the Pacers down the stretch – 9:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner has made several key blocks tonight, including that one on Harden.
Has 5 blocks total. – 9:28 PM
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue, league sources tell Bleacher Report. -via Bleacher Report / December 22, 2022
“My biggest focus is this mini playoff series we have against Dallas,” Mitchell said with a slight grin. “I saw a little bit of (Utah’s) game last night. (Jordan) Clarkson’s playing phenomenally. Obviously, Lauri Markennan, Lauri’s been this good but now I think he’s getting the opportunity to really flourish, and that’s great to see. We’re from the same draft class, I’ve known him for a little bit. A lot of guys look really good over there. I got some friends and staff on the team so it’d be great to see them all and, you know, play against them for the first time.” The Jazz are 17-14 and in seventh in the West, which no one saw coming after they traded Mitchell for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and draft picks, and dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. Like Mitchell, Markkanen is enjoying a career year on his new team, but his reunion with the Cavs won’t be nearly as emotional – he was only in Cleveland for one season. -via The Athletic / December 17, 2022
Eric Walden: Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson were all full participants in Jazz practice today. Simone Fontecchio and Collin Sexton did not participate. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 12, 2022
Indiana could still look to make a trade, but the Pacers are focused on making the playoffs. “They could still trade Buddy [Hield]; he’s been available since they got him,” a different Eastern Conference executive said, “But they’re not looking to tank, and I hear they’re trying to extend Myles.” -via Bleacher Report / January 7, 2023
The Athletic reported last month that the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner were in extension talks. An agreement would end a four-year prolonged trade saga around the versatile big man. However, multiple sources indicated this week that if a deal isn’t reached, it would finally prompt the Pacers to move on and deal Turner. At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it, given how many times Turner’s name has appeared in trade rumors. -via Action Network / January 5, 2023
Tony East: Pacers beat the Clippers 131-130. They’ve won 3 games in a row and 5 out of 6, improving to 20-17 to close out the year. Really impressive win tonight. Myles Turner: 34 points Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points (18 in the fourth) and 10 assists -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 31, 2022
