Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson have rebuffed extension offers so far

“My biggest focus is this mini playoff series we have against Dallas,” Mitchell said with a slight grin. “I saw a little bit of (Utah’s) game last night. (Jordan) Clarkson’s playing phenomenally. Obviously, Lauri Markennan, Lauri’s been this good but now I think he’s getting the opportunity to really flourish, and that’s great to see. We’re from the same draft class, I’ve known him for a little bit. A lot of guys look really good over there. I got some friends and staff on the team so it’d be great to see them all and, you know, play against them for the first time.” The Jazz are 17-14 and in seventh in the West, which no one saw coming after they traded Mitchell for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and draft picks, and dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. Like Mitchell, Markkanen is enjoying a career year on his new team, but his reunion with the Cavs won’t be nearly as emotional – he was only in Cleveland for one season. -via The Athletic / December 17, 2022