Pelicans 62, Mavericks 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-15) play against the Dallas Mavericks (17-17) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 62, Dallas Mavericks 78 (Q3 05:54)

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs have struggled all season taking advantage of shorthanded teams. Not tonight as they lead Pelicans lead 63-46 at half. 57% shooting and 8-16 3pt range. Pels missed their 1st 13 from 3pt range. Doncic 21 (25th 20 pt half) 2nd half soon

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Mavs 63, Pelicans 46

Marshall 14 pts

Valanciunas 11 pts, 5 rebs

Lewis 6 pts

Pels shoot 2-16 on 3s, 8-18 on FTs. It's been a major struggle to get any flow on offense. Doncic also has 21 pts. Gonna be an uphill battle in the 2nd half.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Mavericks 63, Pelicans 46

– Mavs led by as many as 23, got it to 14 before Luka’s 3 FTs with 1.8 left

– Naji: 14p, 2a, 1b

– JV: 11p, 5r

Pels: 40.0 FG%, 2/16 3P, 8/18 FT

Mavs: 57.1 FG%, 8/16 3P, 15/21 FT

– Mavs led by as many as 23, got it to 14 before Luka's 3 FTs with 1.8 left
– Naji: 14p, 2a, 1b
– JV: 11p, 5r
Pels: 40.0 FG%, 2/16 3P, 8/18 FT
Mavs: 57.1 FG%, 8/16 3P, 15/21 FT
– Luka: 21p, 6r, 2a

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs lead 63-46 at the half. Luka has 21-6-2. Wood has 12-3.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic just got his 9th technical foul of the season. One That's 7 from a suspension-triggering 16th with 42 Mavs games left after this one.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic's ninth technical foul of the season (not including one rescinded) was a quick whistle. I'm sure the Mavs will lobby the league to get that one rescinded, too.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

That was a mighty quick T on Doncic. Then again he reacted mighty fast to that foul call.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Gotta think Dwight Powell is closing in on a career-high in "fouls committed despite being the one to get hit in the face" tonight…

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans' first 3 of the game is a Naji Marshall make from the right wing. 4:30 left in the half.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Naji Marshall gives the Pels their first 3-pointer of the night with 4:30 left in the 2nd quarter. They started 0-13 from deep.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardy lineup was intriguing. Reminded of when we often saw Doncic-Dinwiddie-Brunson together last season. But now Dinwiddie has checked out.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

3s:

Dallas: 7 of 12

3s:
Dallas: 7 of 12
New Orleans: 0 of 13

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Big yikes through 16 minutes

Field Goals: 10-34 (29.4%)

3-pointers: 0-13 (0.0%)

Free throws: 3-10 (30.0%)

Big yikes through 16 minutes
Field Goals: 10-34 (29.4%)
3-pointers: 0-13 (0.0%)
Free throws: 3-10 (30.0%)
No surprise, the Pelicans deficit is 40-23

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

There hasn’t been a lot of scrutiny on Brandon Ingram’s prolonged absence (toe contusion) because the Pelicans have performed so well without him.

But that’s probably about to change.

There hasn't been a lot of scrutiny on Brandon Ingram's prolonged absence (toe contusion) because the Pelicans have performed so well without him.
But that's probably about to change.
On nights like this, Ingram is sorely needed on the floor while Zion is sidelined.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Mavs 34, Pelicans 15

Valanciunas 5 pts

Alvarado 4 pts

Doncic 14 pts, 5 rebs

End of the 1st: Mavs 34, Pelicans 15
Valanciunas 5 pts
Alvarado 4 pts
Doncic 14 pts, 5 rebs
Pels shot 6-26 from the field, 0-11 on 3s. Yikes.

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs lead 34-15 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-5-2. Wood has 9-3.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans score 15 points in the first quarter. Tied for the fewest they've scored in any quarter this season. Luka (14 points) almost outscored them by himself.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

When Jason Kidd strongly hinted that Jaden Hardy would be "in the first wave" of substitutes, I guess that was French for "last guy off the bench."

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The New Orleans Pelicans lowest scoring quarter in franchise history is 8 points (@ WAS, 2/4/2017). The lowest for a first quarter is 13 (@ NYK, 1/14/2018).

The New Orleans Pelicans lowest scoring quarter in franchise history is 8 points (@ WAS, 2/4/2017). The lowest for a first quarter is 13 (@ NYK, 1/14/2018).
So, we're in the clear.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

I don't know where this JaVale McGee's been all season, but the Mavs are glad to have him: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks in 5 minutes.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have done what they're supposed to do against an under-staffed team, race out to a 24-11 lead with just over three minutes left in the first.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Two fouls on Wood while trying to defend Valanciunas brings McGee off the bench. Mavs lead 20-9, so they're taking advantage of mismatches on the other end, but McGee has an early foul now and that's something that will bear watching.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

First Q1 minutes for JaVale McGee since … ?

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Devonte' Graham is first #Pelicans sub off bench at Dallas, after Alvarado picks up 2 quick fouls. Reserve guards available are Graham, Daniels, Lewis, Temple, Seabron. Frontcourt reserves are Hayes, Hernangomez

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka, Christian, Dwight, Tim and Spencer are the starters for the Mavs tonight against the Pelicans.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on the progress of rookie Jaden Hardy: "You saw his energy and his speed. Hopefully in the next 3 games we can figure out how to get him some minutes in the rotation to see how he handles that. Hopefully that starts tonight and we can see how he digests those minutes"

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Matchup of 3rd vs 4th in the West, Pelicans at Mavs, about to start on BSSW. Early start time of 7p.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight. Valanciunas and Devonte' Graham are the only Pelicans players to have played in every game this season.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas will be available to play tonight, per the Pelicans

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas (right hand sprain) is available to play tonight at Dallas

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs' Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd will be special guests for TCU-Georgia CFP title game

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd alluded to potential for rookie Jaden Hardy as sixth-man for Mavs-Pels tonight: "He's working extremely hard, fearless as we saw the other night. We're going to need that tonight if he's playing in that first break."

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jonas Valanciunas will warm up before team determines if he can play tonight, Willie Green says.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):

t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6

t-1. Derrick White +11.6

Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):
t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6
t-1. Derrick White +11.6
3. Brandon Ingram +11.1

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Dallas' Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd will attend the national title game in LA, supporting TCU. Kidd is a close friend of Commissioner Brett Yormark and a member of the Big 12 Business Advisory Board

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd are planning to attend Monday’s @CFBPlayoff National Championship to support TCU.

Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd are planning to attend Monday's @CFBPlayoff National Championship to support TCU.
Coach Kidd is a member of the Big 12 Advisory Board and a close friend of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.

David Locke @DLocke09

We think of DeMar DeRozan as an isolation player. However, he has run the 9th most pick and rolls of any player in the NBA this year

Of top 60 players who run pick and roll DeRozan is 4th best in the NBA only Doncic, Durant and Curry are better

We think of DeMar DeRozan as an isolation player. However, he has run the 9th most pick and rolls of any player in the NBA this year
Of top 60 players who run pick and roll DeRozan is 4th best in the NBA only Doncic, Durant and Curry are better
Jazz v. Bulls at 6pm MTN

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Gregg Popovich once said that players appreciate a night off for problem games on the schedule.

The Pelicans’ odds against the Mavericks weren’t great to start with, so sitting CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and maybe Jonas Valanciunas is the right move. pic.twitter.com/ZUXeik4lbK – 2:51 PM Gregg Popovich once said that players appreciate a night off for problem games on the schedule.The Pelicans’ odds against the Mavericks weren’t great to start with, so sitting CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and maybe Jonas Valanciunas is the right move. https://t.co/quOfTf7MYj