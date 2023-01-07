Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,154,662 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,669,709 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Warriors now the No. 6 seed, two games behind Dallas for No. 4 (and home court in first round). Crazy – 2:27 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ rally in bounce-back win over #Pelicans nypost.com/2023/01/06/kev… via @nypostsports2:01 AM

