Jon Krawczynski: Rudy Gobert: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best Rudy yet. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. My teammates are sticking with me. The coaching staff is sticking with me. And I know that it’s going to pay off. It’s a long season.”
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:40 AM
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:40 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert has blocked 14 shots in his last 5 games. Starting to come around. – 2:55 AM
Rudy Gobert has blocked 14 shots in his last 5 games. Starting to come around. – 2:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert looked promising on a fast break, but then he blew an open layup 😬
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5gdp6NAuu9 – 1:16 AM
Rudy Gobert looked promising on a fast break, but then he blew an open layup 😬
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5gdp6NAuu9 – 1:16 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert’s big night:
“He controlled the paint. We found him a ton. Great game, great game by him obviously. Plus-31, 21 rebounds, 25 points, I mean all credit to his teammates, they really did a good job of finding him tonight.” – 12:58 AM
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert’s big night:
“He controlled the paint. We found him a ton. Great game, great game by him obviously. Plus-31, 21 rebounds, 25 points, I mean all credit to his teammates, they really did a good job of finding him tonight.” – 12:58 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on the process of developing a chemistry in pick and roll with Anthony Edwards:
“Ant has been turning the ball over trying to hit me, and I really appreciate that. I think you’ve got to go through that phase if you want to build that relationship.” – 12:57 AM
Rudy Gobert on the process of developing a chemistry in pick and roll with Anthony Edwards:
“Ant has been turning the ball over trying to hit me, and I really appreciate that. I think you’ve got to go through that phase if you want to build that relationship.” – 12:57 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson on what he’s learned about how to find Rudy Gobert as a lob threat:
“The lob there’s late. He’s really good in the pocket early. But you know, if I want the lob, I’m gonna have to wait till I get downhill, make the big make a decision and then throw it up there.” – 12:52 AM
Kyle Anderson on what he’s learned about how to find Rudy Gobert as a lob threat:
“The lob there’s late. He’s really good in the pocket early. But you know, if I want the lob, I’m gonna have to wait till I get downhill, make the big make a decision and then throw it up there.” – 12:52 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Asked Rudy Gobert why he hasn’t been at his best yet this season. pic.twitter.com/ly4BGeixYP – 12:44 AM
Asked Rudy Gobert why he hasn’t been at his best yet this season. pic.twitter.com/ly4BGeixYP – 12:44 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert: “A lot of guys have turnovers trying to throw me the ball earlier this season and every night, it’s going to happen here and there, but I really try to reward them to by finishing those plays and being in the right spot.” – 12:37 AM
Rudy Gobert: “A lot of guys have turnovers trying to throw me the ball earlier this season and every night, it’s going to happen here and there, but I really try to reward them to by finishing those plays and being in the right spot.” – 12:37 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best Rudy yet. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. My teammates are sticking with me. The coaching staff is sticking with me. And I know that it’s going to pay off. It’s a long season.” – 12:37 AM
Rudy Gobert: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best Rudy yet. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. My teammates are sticking with me. The coaching staff is sticking with me. And I know that it’s going to pay off. It’s a long season.” – 12:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert: “The last three games I think is the best stretch we’ve had just moving it, sharing it. That’s the team that we want to be. When we play that way, everyone shines and it’s really tough to guard.” – 12:37 AM
Rudy Gobert: “The last three games I think is the best stretch we’ve had just moving it, sharing it. That’s the team that we want to be. When we play that way, everyone shines and it’s really tough to guard.” – 12:37 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić’s 50%+ FG% streak continues after he notched his 30th straight game of making at least half of his shots.
Currently ranks tied for 10th all-time behind:
Gobert, 64
Timelord, 56
DAJ, 40
Tyson Chandler, 37
DAJ, 35
James Donaldson, 34
Gobert, 33
DH12, 31
Claxton, 31 pic.twitter.com/nCTTY0llFW – 12:24 AM
Nikola Jokić’s 50%+ FG% streak continues after he notched his 30th straight game of making at least half of his shots.
Currently ranks tied for 10th all-time behind:
Gobert, 64
Timelord, 56
DAJ, 40
Tyson Chandler, 37
DAJ, 35
James Donaldson, 34
Gobert, 33
DH12, 31
Claxton, 31 pic.twitter.com/nCTTY0llFW – 12:24 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rudy Gobert with a monster performance in the W 💪 pic.twitter.com/RgPpPaHT7A – 11:55 PM
Rudy Gobert with a monster performance in the W 💪 pic.twitter.com/RgPpPaHT7A – 11:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are going to win their 3rd straight game. Professional effort against an undermanned Clippers group.
Rudy Gobert exits with 25 points, 21 rebounds and 3 blks. That’s what the Wolves have been looking for.
Russell with 25, 5r, 4a
McDaniels with 18, 4r, 3a – 11:23 PM
Wolves are going to win their 3rd straight game. Professional effort against an undermanned Clippers group.
Rudy Gobert exits with 25 points, 21 rebounds and 3 blks. That’s what the Wolves have been looking for.
Russell with 25, 5r, 4a
McDaniels with 18, 4r, 3a – 11:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This is Rudy Gobert’s 9th career game with 20/20 or better. – 11:20 PM
This is Rudy Gobert’s 9th career game with 20/20 or better. – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were on a 10-2 run, but that was ended by a Jaden McDaniels 3 that put Minnesota up 111-91.
Clippers are challenging out of bounds after Gobert smoked a layup… but Gobert got layup because for the second time no one stopped ball as Gobert advanced like he’s Giannis – 11:09 PM
Clippers were on a 10-2 run, but that was ended by a Jaden McDaniels 3 that put Minnesota up 111-91.
Clippers are challenging out of bounds after Gobert smoked a layup… but Gobert got layup because for the second time no one stopped ball as Gobert advanced like he’s Giannis – 11:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This place would have exploded if Gobert finished that play. Lol – 11:08 PM
This place would have exploded if Gobert finished that play. Lol – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gobert is a +35 in 26:45 tonight.
Clippers starters +/- is a mess through 3 quarters
– Mann (-22)
– Morris (-22)
– Zubac (-26)
– Kennard (-26)
– Jackson (-15) – 10:55 PM
Gobert is a +35 in 26:45 tonight.
Clippers starters +/- is a mess through 3 quarters
– Mann (-22)
– Morris (-22)
– Zubac (-26)
– Kennard (-26)
– Jackson (-15) – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brown wasn’t fouled prior to end of a 3rd quarter that Minnesota closed on 8-0 run. Gobert living good tonight.
Minnesota up 100-79 through 3 quarters and still shooting a robust 63.9% FGs. – 10:53 PM
Brown wasn’t fouled prior to end of a 3rd quarter that Minnesota closed on 8-0 run. Gobert living good tonight.
Minnesota up 100-79 through 3 quarters and still shooting a robust 63.9% FGs. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Finch subs Gobert in, he scores on ATO.
Wall loses ball on ATO drive, turnover + technical. – 10:48 PM
Finch subs Gobert in, he scores on ATO.
Wall loses ball on ATO drive, turnover + technical. – 10:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves shooting a cool 63 percent over halfway through the 3rd.
Gobert: 9-12
Russell: 7-9
Anderson: 5-7 – 10:34 PM
Wolves shooting a cool 63 percent over halfway through the 3rd.
Gobert: 9-12
Russell: 7-9
Anderson: 5-7 – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters can’t stop Minnesota’s starters.
80-63 Minnesota lead with 7:53 left in third quarter. Gobert and Russell have 21 points each on a combined 16/19 FGs. – 10:30 PM
Tonight’s starters can’t stop Minnesota’s starters.
80-63 Minnesota lead with 7:53 left in third quarter. Gobert and Russell have 21 points each on a combined 16/19 FGs. – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.
Clippers defense has been even more forgiving than last night in Denver. Gobert usually destroys Clippers in regular season, and is doing so tonight with 19 points (8/9 FGs), 9 rebounds, block of Mann dunk. – 10:08 PM
Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.
Clippers defense has been even more forgiving than last night in Denver. Gobert usually destroys Clippers in regular season, and is doing so tonight with 19 points (8/9 FGs), 9 rebounds, block of Mann dunk. – 10:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert with 19 and 9 at halftime
Must feel good coming against the Clips – 10:06 PM
Rudy Gobert with 19 and 9 at halftime
Must feel good coming against the Clips – 10:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It was 55-50 and the Wolves have taken over to end the first half. At 12-2 run. Gobert up to 19 and 9. – 10:05 PM
It was 55-50 and the Wolves have taken over to end the first half. At 12-2 run. Gobert up to 19 and 9. – 10:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson should be teaching classes to the rest of the team on how to get the ball to Gobert. – 9:56 PM
Kyle Anderson should be teaching classes to the rest of the team on how to get the ball to Gobert. – 9:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good quarter for:
D’Angelo Russell: 10 pts 3-3 FG
Rudy Gobert: 8pts
Norm Powell: 12 pts on 5-7
John Wall: 6 pts, 3a – 9:38 PM
Really good quarter for:
D’Angelo Russell: 10 pts 3-3 FG
Rudy Gobert: 8pts
Norm Powell: 12 pts on 5-7
John Wall: 6 pts, 3a – 9:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell has made four shots and half of them have been 10/10 degree of difficulty. The scoop over Gobert and the shot he somehow got to fall around Prince. – 9:35 PM
Norm Powell has made four shots and half of them have been 10/10 degree of difficulty. The scoop over Gobert and the shot he somehow got to fall around Prince. – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert are getting whatever they want below the free throw line. 6-0 Minnesota run, 23-13 Minnesota lead, second timeout of the quarter by Clippers with 5:15 left in first quarter. – 9:28 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert are getting whatever they want below the free throw line. 6-0 Minnesota run, 23-13 Minnesota lead, second timeout of the quarter by Clippers with 5:15 left in first quarter. – 9:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell are a combined 6-for-6, and the Wolves have a 23-13 lead. – 9:27 PM
Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell are a combined 6-for-6, and the Wolves have a 23-13 lead. – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann in foul trouble, and he gets a tech too after nobody stopped RUDY GOBERT in transition. – 9:22 PM
Terance Mann in foul trouble, and he gets a tech too after nobody stopped RUDY GOBERT in transition. – 9:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s the Rudy Gobert show early. Wolves just pounding it inside to him over and over – 9:14 PM
It’s the Rudy Gobert show early. Wolves just pounding it inside to him over and over – 9:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-MIN starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell – 8:33 PM
LAC-MIN starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell – 8:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 12-14 FG
He’s just the third active player to record at least 30p/10r/3b in a game while shooting 85% from the field, joining:
Rudy Gobert (3/22/2017)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (4/2/2021)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 12-14 FG
He’s just the third active player to record at least 30p/10r/3b in a game while shooting 85% from the field, joining:
Rudy Gobert (3/22/2017)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (4/2/2021)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on building chemistry with Anthony Edwards: “He wants to win and he wants listen and he wants to get better. That’s all I need.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 7, 2023
Michael Scotto on the Knicks: They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that. But at the same time, from a negotiating standpoint, any team that’s got a star that is willing to put them on the market and talk to the Knicks is going to try to squeeze them like an orange in Tropicana orange juice, you’re going to get it all out with no pump. That’s what you’re going to want and the Rudy Gobert trade screwed up everything for everybody. -via Apple Podcasts / January 3, 2023
“They knew that Gobert had limitations,” Windhorst said. “They didn’t expect him to walk in and everything would be perfect. They knew it was going to take some time. But he has really frustrated the fans there and frustrated his teammates because earlier this season, he kept having turnovers. They would run plays, pick-and-rolls for him and the ball would go through his hands. I don’t have the number in front of me to tell you how many of those turnovers he had, but for the Wolves and their fans, it felt like 100. There was some frustration there and then his defense was good, but wasn’t game-changing like they thought.” -via YouTube / January 2, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.