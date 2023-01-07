Tyler Dorsey joins Mavericks' G League affiliate

Former Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey re-joined G League team Texas Legends for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Despite drawing interest from Europe, Tyler Dorsey will continue his career stateside.
Tyler Dorsey works out for Lakers sportando.basketball/en/tyler-dorse… – 2:35 AM
Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tyler Dorsey for a potential 10-day contract 👀
Tyler Dorsey worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, per @YahooSports. – 6:33 PM
Sasa Obradovic opened up about the difficulties EuroLeague clubs are facing when trying to sign new players 🧐
AS Monaco head coach also commented on Tyler Dorsey’s case:
Sasa Obradovic on Tyler Dorsey: “It is difficult to change the mindset of a player who has set his sights on being in the NBA and wants to wait for that ten-day contract eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 8:43 AM
Marc Stein: Ex-Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey, who auditioned for the Lakers this week, has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Dorsey has considerable interest to return to the EuroLeague but has been hopeful of finding a new NBA home now that 10-day contracts can be signed. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 7, 2023
Krysten Peek: Tyler Dorsey, who was waved by the Dallas Mavericks last month, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, sources told @YahooSports. General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both in the gym watching Dorsey. -via Twitter / January 5, 2023
Aris Barkas: Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the NBA (opening on 5/1) and will not take any decision about his future upon a rush despite the strong interest of Fenerbahce, Olympiacos and the offer of Monaco. More on @Eurohoopsnet -via Twitter / January 4, 2023
