Tyler Dorsey joins Mavericks' G League affiliate

Tyler Dorsey joins Mavericks' G League affiliate

Main Rumors

Tyler Dorsey joins Mavericks' G League affiliate

January 7, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Despite drawing interest from Europe, Tyler Dorsey will continue his career stateside.
The Greek-American guard has high hopes of landing a 10-day contract with an NBA team 🇺🇸
basketnews.com/news-183443-ty…11:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tyler Dorsey for a potential 10-day contract 👀
Should Dorsey really consider his return to Europe?🤔 pic.twitter.com/PNfOOR0yLz2:18 AM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Tyler Dorsey worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, per @YahooSports. – 6:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sasa Obradovic opened up about the difficulties EuroLeague clubs are facing when trying to sign new players 🧐
AS Monaco head coach also commented on Tyler Dorsey’s case:
basketnews.com/news-183317-sa…11:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sasa Obradovic on Tyler Dorsey: “It is difficult to change the mindset of a player who has set his sights on being in the NBA and wants to wait for that ten-day contract eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…8:43 AM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: Ex-Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey, who auditioned for the Lakers this week, has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Dorsey has considerable interest to return to the EuroLeague but has been hopeful of finding a new NBA home now that 10-day contracts can be signed. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 7, 2023
Krysten Peek: Tyler Dorsey, who was waved by the Dallas Mavericks last month, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, sources told @YahooSports. General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both in the gym watching Dorsey. -via Twitter / January 5, 2023
Aris Barkas: Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the NBA (opening on 5/1) and will not take any decision about his future upon a rush despite the strong interest of Fenerbahce, Olympiacos and the offer of Monaco. More on @Eurohoopsnet -via Twitter / January 4, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home