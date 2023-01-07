Tyrese Maxey: 'I forgot how hard it was to play in NBA games'

“I forgot how hard it was to play in the NBA games,” Maxey said after the game. “These are the best players in the world, so it was like extremely hard to like get rhythm and get to your spots because, you know, guys are good. So, I think that was my biggest thing — trying to get rhythm, trying to flow and get right into what the team has been doing.”
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Bulls takeaways: Tyrese Maxey back in a groove; Another opponent rains threes; P.J. Tucker absent again in the fourth quarter inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
#Sixers vs. #Bulls takeaways: Tyrese Maxey back in a groove; Another opponent rains threes; P.J. Tucker absent again in the fourth quarter inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey looked a lot like his old self, Montrezl Harrell with his second great offensive night in a row, but Zach LaVine detonated on the Sixers to snap an 11-game winning streak at home:
thepaintedlines.com/bulls-rain-thr… – 10:32 PM
Maxey looked a lot like his old self, Montrezl Harrell with his second great offensive night in a row, but Zach LaVine detonated on the Sixers to snap an 11-game winning streak at home:
thepaintedlines.com/bulls-rain-thr… – 10:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Bulls 126, Sixers 112. Sixers rallied from 18 down in the fourth but could not come all the way back. LaVine with 41 points on 11-of-13 from 3. Maxey with 26 and 6. Harden was 4-of-17 but finished with 17-7-11. This snaps the Sixers’ 11-game home winning streak. – 9:16 PM
FINAL: Bulls 126, Sixers 112. Sixers rallied from 18 down in the fourth but could not come all the way back. LaVine with 41 points on 11-of-13 from 3. Maxey with 26 and 6. Harden was 4-of-17 but finished with 17-7-11. This snaps the Sixers’ 11-game home winning streak. – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Bulls 126, Sixers 112.
Chicago is now 7-2 vs. Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia; 11-19 vs. everyone else.
Zach LaVine: 41 pts, 11-13 on 3s, 6 asts
Nikola Vucevic: 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 asts
Tyrese Maxey: 26 pts, 6 asts
James Harden: 17-7-11, but 4-17 shooting – 9:15 PM
Final: Bulls 126, Sixers 112.
Chicago is now 7-2 vs. Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia; 11-19 vs. everyone else.
Zach LaVine: 41 pts, 11-13 on 3s, 6 asts
Nikola Vucevic: 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 asts
Tyrese Maxey: 26 pts, 6 asts
James Harden: 17-7-11, but 4-17 shooting – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is now 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and is up to 22 points. Could have more if not for a couple misses at the rim that clearly left him frustrated. – 9:00 PM
Maxey is now 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and is up to 22 points. Could have more if not for a couple misses at the rim that clearly left him frustrated. – 9:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls 99, Sixers 84 at the end of the third. Bulls outscored the Sixers 40-29 in that period and are shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. Maxey has 16 and 5 assists. Harris with 15 and 8. Harden is 2-of-14 from the floor but has 7 rebounds and 9 assists. – 8:44 PM
Bulls 99, Sixers 84 at the end of the third. Bulls outscored the Sixers 40-29 in that period and are shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. Maxey has 16 and 5 assists. Harris with 15 and 8. Harden is 2-of-14 from the floor but has 7 rebounds and 9 assists. – 8:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers going big-ish here. Harrell in for Maxey. Tucker still in, too. – 8:21 PM
Rivers going big-ish here. Harrell in for Maxey. Tucker still in, too. – 8:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chicago ends half on 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey has 13 points on 5-8 shooting, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field – 8:03 PM
Chicago ends half on 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey has 13 points on 5-8 shooting, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A strong close to the first half gives the Bulls a 59-55 lead over the Sixers. Chicago is shooting 61 percent from the field.
Nik Vucevic: 14 points, 12 boards
Zach LaVine: 13 points, 5 assists
Tyrese Maxey: 13 points, 4 assists
James Harden: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 8:02 PM
A strong close to the first half gives the Bulls a 59-55 lead over the Sixers. Chicago is shooting 61 percent from the field.
Nik Vucevic: 14 points, 12 boards
Zach LaVine: 13 points, 5 assists
Tyrese Maxey: 13 points, 4 assists
James Harden: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 8:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chicago ends half on a 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3.
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey as 13 points on 5-8 shots, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field. – 8:02 PM
Chicago ends half on a 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3.
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey as 13 points on 5-8 shots, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55. Chicago came back from a 13-point deficit to take the lead. Bulls are shooting 60 percent from the floor and 6-of-10 from deep, and already have a double-double from Vucevic (14 points, 12 rebounds). Maxey has 13 and 4. Harden 6-7-6. – 8:01 PM
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55. Chicago came back from a 13-point deficit to take the lead. Bulls are shooting 60 percent from the floor and 6-of-10 from deep, and already have a double-double from Vucevic (14 points, 12 rebounds). Maxey has 13 and 4. Harden 6-7-6. – 8:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers should be encouraged with how Tyrese Maxey looks tonight, sharpest and fastest he’s been since returning from the six-week layoff in the early going: 13 points on 5-8 shooting to go with 3 assists.
The skip pass to Milton in the corner was a particularly nice one. – 7:46 PM
Sixers should be encouraged with how Tyrese Maxey looks tonight, sharpest and fastest he’s been since returning from the six-week layoff in the early going: 13 points on 5-8 shooting to go with 3 assists.
The skip pass to Milton in the corner was a particularly nice one. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pretty good overall (another good start for Trez) for Philly so far, but Maxey finally looking like Maxey again is the only thing that truly matters from the start of this game for Philly – 7:45 PM
Pretty good overall (another good start for Trez) for Philly so far, but Maxey finally looking like Maxey again is the only thing that truly matters from the start of this game for Philly – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 9 mins tonight:
13 PTS / 5-8 fg / 3-4 3fg (!) – 7:40 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s first 9 mins tonight:
13 PTS / 5-8 fg / 3-4 3fg (!) – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey has passed Jerry Stackhouse for 25th on Sixers all-time three-pointers list with 212. – 7:39 PM
Tyrese Maxey has passed Jerry Stackhouse for 25th on Sixers all-time three-pointers list with 212. – 7:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 30-25 at the end of one, thanks largely to some hot perimeter shooting from Maxey (2-2 from 3), Melton (2-3) and Niang (2-3). Harden has 5 assists and 5 boards, but has shot 0-7 from the field. Sixers just 1 TO as a team. – 7:36 PM
Sixers lead 30-25 at the end of one, thanks largely to some hot perimeter shooting from Maxey (2-2 from 3), Melton (2-3) and Niang (2-3). Harden has 5 assists and 5 boards, but has shot 0-7 from the field. Sixers just 1 TO as a team. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Bulls 25 at the end of the first. Sixers are shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range. Weird line for Harden, who is 0-of-7 from the floor but has 4 points off FTs, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey has 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 7:35 PM
Sixers 30, Bulls 25 at the end of the first. Sixers are shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range. Weird line for Harden, who is 0-of-7 from the floor but has 4 points off FTs, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey has 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nice start for Tyrese Maxey, who squares up and fires a transition 3 without hesitation for the Sixers’ first bucket. This is his third game back from his fractured foot. – 7:12 PM
Nice start for Tyrese Maxey, who squares up and fires a transition 3 without hesitation for the Sixers’ first bucket. This is his third game back from his fractured foot. – 7:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey will start once again alongside PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden with Joel Embiid out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Tyrese Maxey will start once again alongside PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden with Joel Embiid out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Tucker starting again for the Sixers. – 6:32 PM
Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Tucker starting again for the Sixers. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers sticking with P.J. Tucker as the starting center tonight, with Harden, Maxey, Melton and Harris. Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with foot soreness. – 6:31 PM
Sixers sticking with P.J. Tucker as the starting center tonight, with Harden, Maxey, Melton and Harris. Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with foot soreness. – 6:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Tyrese Maxey work this morning after shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/PCnWfKqcRI – 10:57 AM
Some Tyrese Maxey work this morning after shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/PCnWfKqcRI – 10:57 AM
More on this storyline
Austin Krell: With Joel Embiid listed out for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bulls, I was intrigued by what the Sixers’ record was without their best players…. 6-3 without Embiid. 9-6 without James Harden. 13-6 without Tyrese Maxey. 3-1 without all of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / January 5, 2023
Justin Grasso: Tyrese Maxey said the cheers from the crowd in his first home game back were “great” on Monday “I just really appreciate the fans … they gave me an extra boost. The boost doesn’t help the ball go through the net, but the boost does help your energy” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / January 3, 2023
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says the plan for Tyrese Maxey is for him to come off the bench for the time being #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / January 2, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.