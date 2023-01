Zach LaVine on Bulls: 'I'm not worried about our roster'

So should this win be added to the list of reasons why this roster should be kept intact and the team possibly even become buyers in a few weeks? LaVine offered his opinion. “At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time],’’ LaVine said. “We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league. “That’s for them to decide. . . . I’m not worried about our roster.’’ Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times