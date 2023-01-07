Zach LaVine on Bulls: 'I'm not worried about our roster'

So should this win be added to the list of reasons why this roster should be kept intact and the team possibly even become buyers in a few weeks? LaVine offered his opinion. “At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time],’’ LaVine said. “We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league. “That’s for them to decide. . . . I’m not worried about our roster.’’
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What went wrong against Zach LaVine? Let the #Sixers tell you after the loss. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 11:20 PM
James Harden on Zach LaVine tonight:
“Make or miss league, and he made some shots. Simple as that. He got hot, couldn’t find him, started trapping, everybody else got easy opportunities because he made shots. Just one of those games,” he said #Sixers – 10:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey looked a lot like his old self, Montrezl Harrell with his second great offensive night in a row, but Zach LaVine detonated on the Sixers to snap an 11-game winning streak at home:
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
11/13 from 3 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/jkTUiaPl71 – 10:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has 41, the Bulls beat the Embiid-less 76ers, and Billy talks about what AK is thinking as the trade deadline approaches. What say you about this roster, Zach? This one has it all …
Zach LaVine has 41, the Bulls beat the Embiid-less 76ers, and Billy talks about what AK is thinking as the trade deadline approaches. What say you about this roster, Zach? This one has it all …
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“The basket looked like an ocean.”
A scorching night from 3-point range fueled the Bulls in taking down another Eastern Conference winning streak in a 126-112 win over the 76ers.
More from the night, including Zach LaVine’s 11 (count ’em) 3-pointers: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% in games with 10+ 3P all-time (minimum 3 games):
73.9 — LaVine
65.2 — Klay
62.5 — Steph pic.twitter.com/kOpK4HvSbC – 9:46 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Focus tonight is going to be on Zach LaVine’s 41 points on 19 shots (11/13 from 3), but he was also playing awesome defense and making the right passes instead of forcing it. pic.twitter.com/psMfbLaFeW – 9:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After scoring 41 points with 11 3s, Zach LaVine tells @adamamin and @Stacey21King on the @NBCSChicago broadcast: “I think Vooch is MVP of the night, man.”
Vucevic finished with a triple double, set tone for Bulls offensively early with scoring and passing. – 9:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lot of issues for the Sixers in that one — awful Harden shooting night, small ball with Tucker is challenging right now, LaVine going crazy, defense and rebounding problems, and so on:
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls win. 126-112. LaVine with 41 pts-season high 10-3s. Vooch with a 19-18-10 game. Williams with 18-6. Bulls shot 58% from 3pt range. Bulls b/b wins over Nets and 6ers. Back at it @UnitedCenter Sat vs Utah. 6:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio net. – 9:19 PM
Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls win. 126-112. LaVine with 41 pts-season high 10-3s. Vooch with a 19-18-10 game. Williams with 18-6. Bulls shot 58% from 3pt range. Bulls b/b wins over Nets and 6ers. Back at it @UnitedCenter Sat vs Utah. 6:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio net. – 9:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Chicago, 126-112. They are 23-15.
Sixers have been lucky with opponent 3-point shooting all season. Not tonight. Without Joel Embiid, they got shredded and Zach LaVine (41 points) and Chicago made them pay. Bulls shot 20-34 from beyond the arc. – 9:18 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
LaVine had a ridiculous shooting night, but also made good decisions w/ the ball, getting off it when the Sixers blitzed & making this great pass on a big shot from Coby White. pic.twitter.com/bjEKOH6p9l – 9:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-112 to snap yet another win streak in the East.
Zach LaVine dropped 11 (ELEVEN) 3-pointers in the win. – 9:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 126, Sixers 112.
Zach LaVine scored a game-high 41 points, making 11 of 13 3-pointers.
Nikola Vučević: 19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks. – 9:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 126, Sixers 112
Zach LaVine: 41 pts, 11-13 3P
Nikola Vucevic: 19-18-10
Patrick Williams: 18 pts, 6 reb
Bulls are 18-21, snap 12-game L streak vs. Philly – 9:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Bulls 126, Sixers 112. Sixers rallied from 18 down in the fourth but could not come all the way back. LaVine with 41 points on 11-of-13 from 3. Maxey with 26 and 6. Harden was 4-of-17 but finished with 17-7-11. This snaps the Sixers’ 11-game home winning streak. – 9:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine tonight:
41 PTS
6 AST
14-19 FG
11-13 3P (!!)
Joins Dame and CJ as the only players with 11+ threes in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/W3jgcv7wTx – 9:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 126, 76ers 112
Bulls are 7-3 since Minnesota debacle
Bulls beat Philly for first time since March 2019
LaVine 41 pts, 11-13 3 PT
Vucevic 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 assists
Williams 18 pts, 6 rebs
Bulls season-high 20 3-ptrs – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Bulls 126, Sixers 112.
Chicago is now 7-2 vs. Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia; 11-19 vs. everyone else.
Zach LaVine: 41 pts, 11-13 on 3s, 6 asts
Nikola Vucevic: 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 asts
Tyrese Maxey: 26 pts, 6 asts
James Harden: 17-7-11, but 4-17 shooting – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A week after C.J. McCollum hit 11 threes on the Sixers, Zach LaVine has now done the same. – 9:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has 38 pts and 10 3FGM to go along with 6 asts so far at PHI. Tonight marks his second game with at least 35 pts, 10 3FGM & 5 asts while with Chicago – he is the only player in franchise history with such a game, says Josh PR! – 9:13 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
LaVine has 38 on 18 shots. Somehow the Sixers leave him wide open for his 10th 3 of the night. pic.twitter.com/yfKUtIguul – 9:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ 3P by a Bull:
3 — Zach LaVine
0 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/r3zmuqqPfH – 9:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Got a little tight there for a moment, but Bulls should close this one out (up 13, 1:53 to play).
Two massive catch-and-shoot 3s by Zach LaVine give him 10 for the game. Coby White has been immense on both ends down stretch too. – 9:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with 10-3s. 38pts. Bulls up 13 with 1:53 to play in the 4th. This baby is over. Bulls are about to snap a 12 game losing streak to the 76ers. – 9:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Zach LaVine is now up to 13-for-18 shooting on the night – and 10-for-12 from 3 – for 38 points as the Bulls are up 121-108 over Philly with 1:53 to go.
Bulls approaching yet another win over a top-5 team in the East. – 9:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Zach LaVine just hit his 10th three of the game. Sixers down 13 with less than 2 minutes to go. The home winning streak will end at 11. – 9:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zach LaVine had the Bulls bench dancing 🕺😅 pic.twitter.com/ds42laAsHA – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Granted, LaVine is on a heater. But Bulls have become very jump shot-centric. Harden is guarding Vucevic in the post. – 9:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 99-84 after 3. LaVine with 32. Vucevic with 19pts 18 reb. Williams with 16 pts in the 3rd quarter. – 8:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a 15-point lead in the third quarter on the back of 35 combined points between Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls in that third quarter:
PTS — 40
FG% — 62.5%
3P% — 8-for-12 (66.7%)
Leading scorers — Zach LaVine (19 pts, 5-6 3P), Patrick Williams (16 pts, 7-7 FG) – 8:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Zach LaVine’s career-high 3ptm is 13. Noting that for absolutely no reason at all.
99-84 Bulls lead at the end of 3. – 8:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine scored 19 points and Williams scored 16 for Bulls in their dominant 3rd.
Vucevic needs 2 assists for triple double. – 8:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 8-for-8 from 3-point range. Five in the third quarter alone… pic.twitter.com/ffvprkqmrs – 8:37 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
LaVine is toying with Tobias Harris. 8/8 from 3 so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/n34RWcaass – 8:36 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Zach LaVine is zoning out in Philly. Can hear @JayMoneyIsMoney thumping his chest from here – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hello, Zach LaVine. He’s up to 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including a blistering 8-of-8 from 3. Bulls suddenly have an 88-74 advantage late in the third. – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Having Ben Gordon flashbacks with Zach LaVine 8 of 8 from 3-point land. #Bulls – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Incredible shooting display from Zach LaVine: 8-8 from beyond the arc, which is part of a 13-20 night for the Bulls. – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach Lavine is 7-for-7 from 3-point range tonight — and we’re only in the third quarter. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse enters the game and causes a turnover in LaVine. Then harden hits a 3. – 8:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls biggest lead of 8, 77-69. LaVine is 5-5-from 3pt range. Game high 19pts. Vooch with a 17-16 game. – 8:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have opened up an eight-point lead over Sixers midway through third quarter.
Patrick Williams has 9 of Bulls’ 18 points this quarter. Zach LaVine is 5-for-5 from 3-point range, making up half of Bulls’ 10 makes (on 15 attempts). – 8:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls shot 13 of 17 from the field in the 2nd quarter 76%-LaVine with 10 of his 13 in the period. DeRozan with 10. Vucevic with a 14-12 game ( 20th dbl-dbl). Bulls once down 13 lead at half. 59-55. Bulls out to end a 12 game losing streak to 76ers. @670TheScore – 8:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A strong close to the first half gives the Bulls a 59-55 lead over the Sixers. Chicago is shooting 61 percent from the field.
Nik Vucevic: 14 points, 12 boards
Zach LaVine: 13 points, 5 assists
Tyrese Maxey: 13 points, 4 assists
James Harden: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 8:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, 76ers 55 at half
Vucevic 14 pts, 12 rebs
LaVine 13 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 10 pts
Bulls shook off sluggish start, particularly defensively, with strong 2nd quarter – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55
Vucevic (14 pts, 12 reb), LaVine (13 pts, 5 ast) and DeRozan (10 pts) all in double-figures.
Bulls trailed by as many as 13 in the second quarter and weathered some hot 3-point shooting by Philly. – 8:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Perfect help rotations and anticipation by Zach LaVine here. pic.twitter.com/Epp06TtBgp – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls have sliced a 13-point deficit to 50-49 late in the second quarter, DeRozan and-1 free throw pending. Vooch already has a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and DeRozan and LaVine have made impact plays since checking back in. – 7:54 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If the Bulls decide to become sellers at the deadline, LaVine will be highly sought after. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/report-k… – 1:00 PM
If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. -via HoopsHype / January 5, 2023
Dallas is always looking to improve its roster around MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and LaVine would help take the scoring load off him. However, Dallas would have more trade flexibility with draft pick compensation after this season, which is noteworthy. I’ve heard the Mavericks don’t want to part with a first-round pick unless they think any incoming player can help them be a championship contender this season. -via HoopsHype / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.