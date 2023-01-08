76ers 50, Pistons 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 50, Detroit Pistons 40 (Q2 06:34)

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey is not happy about that travel call on Burks, which essentially took away three points. – 3:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ transition defense has been pretty bad to start this 2Q. – 3:50 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Today's adidas Harden Vol. 7 for @James Harden in Detroit!

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Noel is playing well. That was his second midrange jumper – 3:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Noel has come in and hit two jumpers – 3:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers finding good rhythm from deep in the first half today (6-10 3fg).
Niang: 2-2 3fg
Maxey: 2-3 3fg
Harden/Milton: 2-2 3fg
Team leads, 44-31, early in Q2. – 3:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q1📊
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 8 PTS / 2 AST
🔹@Killian Hayes: 7 PTS / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/lrAT6husJZ3:45 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If you’re watch football instead, this is what you missed in Sixers-Pistons thus far. Shot did not count, though. pic.twitter.com/kwolWEk2CZ3:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed just closed out the first quarter with an over the head shot for a buzzer beater that unfortunately will not count, but probably should based on nothing other than style points.
Good minutes from Mr. Bball so far. – 3:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🆙 after 1.
🆙 after 1.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Sixers 35, Pistons 27. Noel made a nice pair of plays at the end to force two Sixers turnovers, one of which led to a transition dunk for Bogey.
Stewart: 10 points, 3 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Hayes: 7 points – 3:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: 76ers 35, Pistons 27. I didn’t think the defense was as bad as 35 points but that doesn’t matter. Philly did have six second-chance points in those first 12 minutes.
Stewart: 10 points and 3 rebounds
Bogey: 8 points
Hayes: 7 points – 3:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Sixers 35, #Pistons 27.
Stewart: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Bogdanovic: 8 pts, 2 asts
Hayes: 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 3:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Two good defensive plays by Nerlens to end the 1Q. – 3:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Everyone wants beef, but nobody wants the stew😤
Everyone wants beef, but nobody wants the stew😤
@Isaiah Stewart is up to 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK in the first quarter

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren’s absence is felt tonight. The Sixers are outrebounding the Pistons 15-8 so far in the first quarter. – 3:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Niang ran over to hug Bogdanovic after being called for a flagrant foul on the Pistons forward. Bogdanovic faked like was going to run before the two hugged at the foul line. – 3:38 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz. #Sixers3:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Nerlens Noel is in the game to give Stewart a breather. Looks like he’s going to play significant minutes tonight since Duren is out. – 3:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Nerlens Noel action for the Pistons – 3:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel is in. – 3:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden certainly isn’t in his 15 FTA prime but the passing and his handle keep him as effective as physically possible – 3:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In comes Georges Niang. Paul Reed is getting set to check in ad well. #Sixers3:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I would imagine 10 first-quarter points for Isaiah Stewart is a career high. He should have 12. – 3:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with a better start today. He has 7 points on 3-4 shooting after missing his first nine shots on Friday. – 3:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons two-way guard Jaden Rhoden is on the bench today to watch his new team for the first time since he was signed on Dec. 26. – 3:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixers 20, Pistons 13 with 6:20 on the clock. Stewart (8 points, 3 rebounds) and Hayes (5 points) doing the work for Detroit early. Sixers have hit seven of their first 12 shots – 3:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
76ers 20, Pistons 13 to start.
Neither team playing bad. Detroit just with a little worse shot selection. – 3:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stewart has 8 points and 3 rebounds as the Pistons trail 20-13 midway through the first quarter. – 3:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The two-man game by James Harden and Montrezl Harrell has been effective to start. Harden is looking for him every time down the floor. #Sixers3:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ rotations have been really sharp to start. – 3:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris is two offensive rebounds shy of 800. – 3:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a wide open corner 3 – 3:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren is out tonight. Bey will start – 3:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Rese always makes time for Big Blue Nation. 💙
Rese always makes time for Big Blue Nation. 💙

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides a positive update on Joel Embiid as he continues recovery from his left foot soreness #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/doc… via @SixersWire2:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the #Sixers.
Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 2:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers will give Montrezl Harrell the start today, as their starting center (Joel Embiid) and backup option (P.J. Tucker) are both out.
And the biggest storyline in Philly sports today: We’re likely getting Paul Reed minutes. – 2:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters: Melton, Harris, Harrell, Maxey and Harden. – 2:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
Montrezl Harrell #Sixers2:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
drippy in Detroit. 💧
drippy in Detroit. 💧

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Georges Niang work pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/rCHp3EKjS32:14 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc. bleacherreport.com/articles/10060…2:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid will miss his 3rd straight game today. With Embiid out, Doc Rivers doesn’t want #Sixers to make any excuses.
“You miss him all over the floor … With Joel, we’re a different team, but we don’t have him. We have to find a way to win. … No, ‘We could have had.’” – 2:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here's what @Killian Hayes is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Listen to 7️⃣’s playlist on your very own @AltecLansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD pic.twitter.com/B8nXhNfhQl2:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
"We're always cheering for whoever is playing and I think that's the real positive."
Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/7rWkHscpQ61:56 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today's injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On Eagles duty today so Sixers-Pistons article(s) will come tomorrow morning, FYI. Feel free to send me angry/excited/depressed thoughts during the game as it’s ongoing as usual, though – 1:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is making progression, but he’s not sure if he’ll play against the Pistons at home on Tuesday #Sixers1:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Piston center Jalen Duren is a game-time decision with a sore right ankle. – 1:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says that Jalen Duren will be a game time decision. That could be a factor considering no Joel Embiid today to battle on the glass. #Sixers1:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Jalen Duren is a game time decision. He’s questionable with right ankle soreness – 1:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward P.J. Tucker (non COVID-19 illness) and Joel Embiid (sore left foot) will miss today’s game against the Detroit Pistons. – 1:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle putting in work pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/4a2NZdGRiK1:08 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in the building.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/8SwaeECIyu1:06 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161…12:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is now listed as questionable today against the #76ers due to a non-Covid illness. – 12:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/KdzqNnROqM10:01 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New year, same place.
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ 3PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/tIPFbEW2lA10:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Influx of huge scoring nights by NBA stars like Joel Embiid and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine shouldn’t come as a shock inquirer.com/sixers/nba-50-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:14 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
sunday matinee.
🕖 3:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @Detroit Pistons
pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/xGJI6MbBNk9:01 AM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
