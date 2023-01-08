76ers 50, Pistons 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 50, Detroit Pistons 40 (Q2 06:34)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey is not happy about that travel call on Burks, which essentially took away three points.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons' transition defense has been pretty bad to start this 2Q.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Noel is playing well. That was his second midrange jumper

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Noel has come in and hit two jumpers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If you're watch football instead, this is what you missed in Sixers-Pistons thus far. Shot did not count, though.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Paul Reed just closed out the first quarter with an over the head shot for a buzzer beater that unfortunately will not count, but probably should based on nothing other than style points.

Paul Reed just closed out the first quarter with an over the head shot for a buzzer beater that unfortunately will not count, but probably should based on nothing other than style points.

Good minutes from Mr. Bball so far.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Sixers 35, Pistons 27. Noel made a nice pair of plays at the end to force two Sixers turnovers, one of which led to a transition dunk for Bogey.

Stewart: 10 points, 3 rebounds

Bogdanovic: 8 points

End of 1: Sixers 35, Pistons 27. Noel made a nice pair of plays at the end to force two Sixers turnovers, one of which led to a transition dunk for Bogey.

Stewart: 10 points, 3 rebounds

Bogdanovic: 8 points

Hayes: 7 points

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: 76ers 35, Pistons 27. I didn’t think the defense was as bad as 35 points but that doesn’t matter. Philly did have six second-chance points in those first 12 minutes.

Stewart: 10 points and 3 rebounds

Bogey: 8 points

END OF 1Q: 76ers 35, Pistons 27. I didn't think the defense was as bad as 35 points but that doesn't matter. Philly did have six second-chance points in those first 12 minutes.

Stewart: 10 points and 3 rebounds

Bogey: 8 points

Hayes: 7 points

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Two good defensive plays by Nerlens to end the 1Q.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren's absence is felt tonight. The Sixers are outrebounding the Pistons 15-8 so far in the first quarter.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Niang ran over to hug Bogdanovic after being called for a flagrant foul on the Pistons forward. Bogdanovic faked like was going to run before the two hugged at the foul line.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Nerlens Noel is in the game to give Stewart a breather. Looks like he's going to play significant minutes tonight since Duren is out.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Some Nerlens Noel action for the Pistons

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

James Harden certainly isn't in his 15 FTA prime but the passing and his handle keep him as effective as physically possible

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In comes Georges Niang. Paul Reed is getting set to check in ad well.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I would imagine 10 first-quarter points for Isaiah Stewart is a career high. He should have 12.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden with a better start today. He has 7 points on 3-4 shooting after missing his first nine shots on Friday.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons two-way guard Jaden Rhoden is on the bench today to watch his new team for the first time since he was signed on Dec. 26.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Sixers 20, Pistons 13 with 6:20 on the clock. Stewart (8 points, 3 rebounds) and Hayes (5 points) doing the work for Detroit early. Sixers have hit seven of their first 12 shots

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

76ers 20, Pistons 13 to start.

76ers 20, Pistons 13 to start.

Neither team playing bad. Detroit just with a little worse shot selection.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Stewart has 8 points and 3 rebounds as the Pistons trail 20-13 midway through the first quarter.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The two-man game by James Harden and Montrezl Harrell has been effective to start. Harden is looking for him every time down the floor.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tobias Harris is two offensive rebounds shy of 800.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian gets Detroit on the board with a wide open corner 3

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers provides a positive update on Joel Embiid as he continues recovery from his left foot soreness

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the

No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today's game against the Sixers. Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers will give Montrezl Harrell the start today, as their starting center (Joel Embiid) and backup option (P.J. Tucker) are both out.

Sixers will give Montrezl Harrell the start today, as their starting center (Joel Embiid) and backup option (P.J. Tucker) are both out.

And the biggest storyline in Philly sports today: We're likely getting Paul Reed minutes.

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc.

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid will miss his 3rd straight game today. With Embiid out, Doc Rivers doesn’t want

Joel Embiid will miss his 3rd straight game today. With Embiid out, Doc Rivers doesn't want #Sixers to make any excuses.

"You miss him all over the floor … With Joel, we're a different team, but we don't have him. We have to find a way to win. … No, 'We could have had.'"

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“We’re always cheering for whoever is playing and I think that’s the real positive.”

Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet 1:56 PM “We’re always cheering for whoever is playing and I think that’s the real positive.”Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/7rWkHscpQ6

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

On Eagles duty today so Sixers-Pistons article(s) will come tomorrow morning, FYI. Feel free to send me angry/excited/depressed thoughts during the game as it's ongoing as usual, though

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is making progression, but he's not sure if he'll play against the Pistons at home on Tuesday

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Pistons coach Dwane Casey says that Jalen Duren will be a game time decision. That could be a factor considering no Joel Embiid today to battle on the glass.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Jalen Duren is a game time decision. He's questionable with right ankle soreness

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Totally random thing I was curious about…

Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits

Lakers & Heat: 11

Pistons & Wolves: 9

Hornets & Magic: 8

Totally random thing I was curious about…

Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits

Lakers & Heat: 11

Pistons & Wolves: 9

Hornets & Magic: 8

Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games:

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Influx of huge scoring nights by NBA stars like Joel Embiid and the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine shouldn't come as a shock