76ers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $6,628,642 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 950 AM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!