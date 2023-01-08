76ers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $6,628,642 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 950 AM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
