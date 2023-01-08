Blazers 17, Raptors 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 17, Toronto Raptors 20 (Q1 04:38)

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Christian Koloko is the Raptors’ most reliably productive reserve. Discuss. – Christian Koloko is the Raptors’ most reliably productive reserve. Discuss. – 3:54 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard took the deepest 2 possible without it being a 3. But he made it. – Lillard took the deepest 2 possible without it being a 3. But he made it. – 3:53 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard absolutely should have taken the wide-open 3 there rather than give to Nurkic. – Lillard absolutely should have taken the wide-open 3 there rather than give to Nurkic. – 3:53 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Koloko and Juancho check in for Gary and Scottie as the first subs of the game – Koloko and Juancho check in for Gary and Scottie as the first subs of the game – 3:52 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers might be passing the ball just a little too much in the early going. – Blazers might be passing the ball just a little too much in the early going. – 3:52 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

14-8 Blazers. Raptors having a hard time with Nurkic inside. Good news is Barnes has made more field goals in four minutes (2) than he has in any other quarter than the fourth in Raptors last two starts. More assertive vs. Nurkic who is playing way off of him. – 14-8 Blazers. Raptors having a hard time with Nurkic inside. Good news is Barnes has made more field goals in four minutes (2) than he has in any other quarter than the fourth in Raptors last two starts. More assertive vs. Nurkic who is playing way off of him. – 3:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Today is the 1,200 game for the Toronto Raptor mascot. One of the best. – Today is the 1,200 game for the Toronto Raptor mascot. One of the best. – 3:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Scottie Barnes is shooting 29 percent from three so far this season and the Trail Blazers will live with giving him open looks, at least to start. – Scottie Barnes is shooting 29 percent from three so far this season and the Trail Blazers will live with giving him open looks, at least to start. – 3:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Elsewhere, the Blazers have 14 points in 7 possessions. – Elsewhere, the Blazers have 14 points in 7 possessions. – 3:47 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurkic is dropping back, just like Turner and Lopez did vs Barnes earlier this week. Scottie’s first touches: wide-open jumpers from the free throw line and from 3. He hits them both. Good to see. – Nurkic is dropping back, just like Turner and Lopez did vs Barnes earlier this week. Scottie’s first touches: wide-open jumpers from the free throw line and from 3. He hits them both. Good to see. – 3:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Shaedon Sharpe says his standard Tim Horton’s order is two croissants with butter on top, an iced coffee and maybe some birthday cake Timbits. – Shaedon Sharpe says his standard Tim Horton’s order is two croissants with butter on top, an iced coffee and maybe some birthday cake Timbits. – 3:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Advanced stat percentiles from Analytics Insider @JezData on our Next Gen broadcast 📺 3:38 PM Defense on the rise 📈Advanced stat percentiles from Analytics Insider @JezData on our Next Gen broadcast 📺 pic.twitter.com/8TJ5wvlU8g

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Pretty sure this will be the first time a visiting NBA head coach in Toronto is a former Raptors teammate of a current Raptors player – Pretty sure this will be the first time a visiting NBA head coach in Toronto is a former Raptors teammate of a current Raptors player – 3:38 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chauncey Billups called London, Ontario’s Shaedon Sharpe “Uber talented”.

Billups on the Canadian rookie: “His skill level is unmatched. There’s just a gracefulness about him that he’s blessed with, that most guys don’t have.” – Chauncey Billups called London, Ontario’s Shaedon Sharpe “Uber talented”.Billups on the Canadian rookie: “His skill level is unmatched. There’s just a gracefulness about him that he’s blessed with, that most guys don’t have.” – 2:29 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Asked Chauncey Billups about weighing body of work vs the down season Fred VanVleet is having:

“He’s a guy who takes what you give him, he feels the game out and his IQ is incredible. His toughness, his skillset, all those things are really high level, so, he’s a problem.” 2:25 PM Asked Chauncey Billups about weighing body of work vs the down season Fred VanVleet is having:“He’s a guy who takes what you give him, he feels the game out and his IQ is incredible. His toughness, his skillset, all those things are really high level, so, he’s a problem.” pic.twitter.com/hzQmYLMaCW

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Payton II had discomfort in warm-ups and won’t play today. – Gary Payton II had discomfort in warm-ups and won’t play today. – 2:20 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet: “He’s an impact guy. … Fred is a winner.” 2:17 PM Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet: “He’s an impact guy. … Fred is a winner.” pic.twitter.com/qhnioki0L1

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Billups on FVV: “He’s one of the guys in the league that could have 8 points & 6 assists and he actually controlled the entire game. The numbers don’t mean anything to me. Freddy is just a winner… So he’s a problem. You have to game plan for him & it’s almost like a chess match” – Billups on FVV: “He’s one of the guys in the league that could have 8 points & 6 assists and he actually controlled the entire game. The numbers don’t mean anything to me. Freddy is just a winner… So he’s a problem. You have to game plan for him & it’s almost like a chess match” – 2:17 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“Fred is an impact guy … his numbers don’t matter to me. His toughness, his IQ, it’s incredible” — Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet. – “Fred is an impact guy … his numbers don’t matter to me. His toughness, his IQ, it’s incredible” — Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet. – 2:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Portland coach Chauncey Billups played with Gary Trent Sr. in Toronto & Minnesota, said he remembers GTJ (or “little G,” as he calls him) when he was in a car seat. “I know the caliber of kid he is. I’ve known him a long time & am happy to see his development… I’m proud of him” – Portland coach Chauncey Billups played with Gary Trent Sr. in Toronto & Minnesota, said he remembers GTJ (or “little G,” as he calls him) when he was in a car seat. “I know the caliber of kid he is. I’ve known him a long time & am happy to see his development… I’m proud of him” – 2:13 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I can remember him in a car seat” — Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Gary Trent Jr. who played with his Dad in Toronto and Minnesota. 2:10 PM “I can remember him in a car seat” — Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Gary Trent Jr. who played with his Dad in Toronto and Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/hrb3vsWIlA

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“I personally think Fred is a great leader, just like Dame. … You’re off to a good start when you have guys like that.” – Billups – “I personally think Fred is a great leader, just like Dame. … You’re off to a good start when you have guys like that.” – Billups – 2:09 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“Toronto is the best in the league at creating turnovers and creating havoc” – Chauncey Billups – “Toronto is the best in the league at creating turnovers and creating havoc” – Chauncey Billups – 2:07 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Shaedon Sharpe plays in 🇨🇦 for first time as a Trail Blazer this aft. When I did this story on him as the draft’s ‘mystery man’ in last June, a former coach described his athleticism as a cross between Vince and MJ and … I get it now! 😁 12:02 PM Shaedon Sharpe plays in 🇨🇦 for first time as a Trail Blazer this aft. When I did this story on him as the draft’s ‘mystery man’ in last June, a former coach described his athleticism as a cross between Vince and MJ and … I get it now! 😁 sportsnet.ca/nba/article/nb…

