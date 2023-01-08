Blazers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,934,442 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!