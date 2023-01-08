Cavaliers 106, Suns 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (20-20) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 106, Phoenix Suns 85 (Q4 02:39)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have six points in the fourth quarter that has just 2:39 left in it.
Trailed 80-79 going into the fourth.
Now down 104-85. #Cavs. – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Just a brutal 4th quarter after a pretty great effort through the first 3. Cavs have outscored the Suns 24-6 in the 4th – 9:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DAWG DUNKS! 🐶
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ZjWGdc2Dj7 – 9:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Garland and-one sending a lot of fans for the exits here. #Cavs now have their largest lead of the night at 104-83 with 3:53 left. Outscored Suns 24-4 in the fourth quarter. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It looks like Deandre Ayton may have tweaked his left ankle. He was grabbing at it and it looked like he asked for a sub – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton back in as is Saric. #Suns down 16 with 6:25 left in game. – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges look a little shook up after running into that screen. Stopped and grabbed his stomach for a second there – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns come out of timeout with Landale, Lee, Bridges, Shamet, Washington Jr.
And turn the ball over.
Garland finds Stevens for lob transition dunk.
Garland scores again next trip. #Suns down 14. – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Neto 3 off LeVert drive and kick
LeVert 3 off Mobley feed.
Timeout #Suns. Down 10 with 8:02 left in game.
Cleveland opens 4th quarter with 11-2 run – 9:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs open their lead back to 10, 91-81, with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter. Cavs have outscored the Suns 11-2 in the first four minutes of this quarter, with Caris LeVert’s 3 to force a timeout. – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ouch. Cavs open the 4th on an 11-2 run to open up a 10-point lead. Suns need a timeout. Can’t fault the effort again tonight. Just might not have the horses against a team like this – 9:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert is quietly having a really nice game. He’s up to 11 points after that 3-pointer. Has seven assists, too. #Cavs lead is back up to 10 at 91-81. – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Darius Garland huge transition 3 after #Suns turnover.
Phoenix down four early in 4th. – 9:42 PM
Darius Garland huge transition 3 after #Suns turnover.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Turnovers are the only thing keeping the Suns playing from behind. Their 13 turnovers have led to 21 points for the Cavs – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 80 #Suns 79 end of 3rd.
Last week: Cavs 90 #Suns 88 F. pic.twitter.com/n4FiOwBjZo – 9:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead the Suns 80-79 heading in the fourth quarter. Will have to show some more defensive effort here in the fourth.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 19 points. – 9:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
COAST TO COAST, VERT!
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/BMdlncJc9B – 9:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Suns 80-79 after three quarters. Think the shorthanded Suns have played harder than the Cavs so far tonight, especially in that third quarter. Mitchell has 19 for the Cavs and Garland has 14, but Garland has missed his last seven shots after starting 5-of-5. – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: CLE 80, PHX 79
Washington: 22 Pts, 8-14 FG, 4-5 3P
Bridges: 15 Pts, 7-9 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 5-13 FG
Mitchell: 19 Pts, 7-12 FG – 9:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
THREES TONIGHT. BURGERS TOMORROW.
Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a large fountain drink. pic.twitter.com/200Fzapqiv – 9:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Angry with the team’s defensive effort, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff has turned to pesky Raul Neto. Again. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and in need of oxygen.
Gassed, but #Suns up one after Washington Jr. corner 3.
Timeout #Cavs with 1:47 left in 3rd.
Washington Jr. with 22 points, hitting 4-of-5 from 3. – 9:34 PM
Ayton with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and in need of oxygen.
Gassed, but #Suns up one after Washington Jr. corner 3.
Timeout #Cavs with 1:47 left in 3rd.
Washington Jr. with 22 points, hitting 4-of-5 from 3. – 9:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns have their first lead against #Cavs since early in the first quarter after Duane Washington Jr.’s corner 3. – 9:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Suns have taken their first lead since the first quarter after that Duane Washington Jr. 3-pointer. He leads the Suns with 22 off the bench. #Cavs trail 77-76 and want timeout. – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns missed Ayton inside on deep seal, LeVert transition layup.
Ayton jumper on next trip.
#Suns down 7 as Mitchell answers with 3. – 9:31 PM
#Suns missed Ayton inside on deep seal, LeVert transition layup.
Ayton jumper on next trip.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal rising above two defenders!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/hJzYAmAqJ5 – 9:31 PM
Mikal rising above two defenders!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/hJzYAmAqJ5 – 9:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are a few bad turnovers away from being in control of this game. Awesome effort 2.75 quarters in. – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright passed on catch-and-shoot 3. Traveled.
Mitchell bucket. #Suns down four. – 9:29 PM
Wainright passed on catch-and-shoot 3. Traveled.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is on pace for his first career triple double.
10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists (career high 8 assists). – 9:28 PM
Ayton is on pace for his first career triple double.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens set to check in at the next whistle. He didn’t play in the first half. – 9:27 PM
Lamar Stevens set to check in at the next whistle. He didn’t play in the first half. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is on pace for his first career triple double.
10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists (career high 8 assists). – 9:27 PM
Ayton is on pace for his first career triple double.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has a 3-triple game for the first time all season — and first since March 21, 2022. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mobley turnaround jumper off bounce over Ayton, who scores on other end.
Ayton ties game on trailer bucket. #Suns #Cavs – 9:20 PM
Mobley turnaround jumper off bounce over Ayton, who scores on other end.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton passing up his midrange for Shamet 3. Missed.
Takes jump hook over Mobley. Missed.
#Suns down five as Garland opens scoring in 2nd half with FTs. – 9:16 PM
Ayton passing up his midrange for Shamet 3. Missed.
Takes jump hook over Mobley. Missed.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
FYI re JBC. We patched things up at a well documented dinner with Julius Erving in Philly. In his book, he devoted a page to me, and was exceedingly kind considering that I pinned him with two lasting nicknames… – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 57 #Suns 54 Halftime
PHX: Duane Washington Jr. 14 off bench, Mikal Bridges 11. Team: 8-of-12 on 3s.
CLE: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell 12 each, Jarrett Allen 10. Team: 5-of-15 on 3s. – 9:13 PM
#Cavs 57 #Suns 54 Halftime
PHX: Duane Washington Jr. 14 off bench, Mikal Bridges 11. Team: 8-of-12 on 3s.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs only played eight guys in that first half. Lamar Stevens was not one of them. Only Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, and Caris LeVert played off the bench. – 9:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Worth noting that the #Cavs rotation was tightened down to seven guys in that first half. Lamar Stevens didn’t play. – 9:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane leading all scorers with 14 PTS in the first half! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3diyRRJeig – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. 3.
#Suns down 3 at the half despite #Cavs shooting 60% FGs.
Phoenix 8-of-12 on 3s. – 9:02 PM
Washington Jr. 3.
#Suns down 3 at the half despite #Cavs shooting 60% FGs.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
4 CAUGHT SOME AIR AND THREW IT DOWN!
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SlpUyMyWIS – 9:01 PM
4 CAUGHT SOME AIR AND THREW IT DOWN!
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SlpUyMyWIS – 9:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 57-54. Suns outscored the Cavs 28-22 in the second quarter to keep this game close.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each have 12 pts, followed by Jarrett Allen with 10 pts. – 9:00 PM
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 57-54. Suns outscored the Cavs 28-22 in the second quarter to keep this game close.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Suns 57-54 at halftime. The Cavs lead by as many as 13, but Phoenix fought back. This is going to totally surprise everyone, but the Suns are 8-of-12 from beyond the arc so far. Garland and Mitchell both have 12 points and Allen has 10. – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: CLE 57, PHX 54
Washington: 14 Pts, 5-9 FG
Bridges: 11 Pts, 5-6 FG
Ayton: 6 pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2-9 FG
Garland: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-9 FG – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Allen with the flush. #Suns down six despite #Cavs shooting 61.5% – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns making a nice little push here to close the 1st half. Good minutes from Duane Washington Jr. since that bad turnover on the fast break – 8:57 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Landry sets up Mikal for the jam 💪
@PayPal Highlight of the Game pic.twitter.com/gF2pK2tCxt – 8:53 PM
Landry sets up Mikal for the jam 💪
@PayPal Highlight of the Game pic.twitter.com/gF2pK2tCxt – 8:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The good news is Mikal Bridges looks a lot more like Mikal Bridges tonight. He’s got a team-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting so far – 8:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Suns 46-36 with 6:38 left in the second quarter. Not sure this qualifies as the best game the Cavs have played, but it’s definitely a better performance thus far than Friday night in Denver. – 8:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love with his second dunk of the season. The warm weather must do wonders for his grandpa joints. – 8:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 35-26 lead over the Suns. They found a groove offensively, as they shot 14 of 19 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3. They also have 10 assists on 14 made shots. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs did everything really well offensively to open up the game tonight — except shoot free throws. They lead the Suns 35-26 after the first quarter. Garland has 12 on 5-of-5 shooting to lead all scorers. – 8:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
VERT 🤝 JA
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/C8EuamkyfV – 8:38 PM
VERT 🤝 JA
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/C8EuamkyfV – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Garland used Chris Paul move on Shamet. #Suns down 35-26 after one. – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: CLE 35, PHX 26
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-6 FG
Shamet: 3 Pts
Garland: 12 Pts, 5-5 FG
Cavs close 1Q on 25-10 run – 8:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns busted their ass in the first quarter to be within 9. They’ll hang around in this game if they keep that up. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That recent offensive sequence shows where Suns are with continuity, players.
Ayton set screen for Lee and Washington. Lee dribbled nearly into Ayton off it. Washington turned the ball over.
If he screens for Booker, Paul? Both guys either shooting or finding someone. Down 8. – 8:35 PM
That recent offensive sequence shows where Suns are with continuity, players.
Ayton set screen for Lee and Washington. Lee dribbled nearly into Ayton off it. Washington turned the ball over.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns aren’t fans giving up 30-point quarters, let alone 40-point quarters.
#Cavs are already at 30 in leading by nine and have 2 minutes and 42 seconds left in the quarter to add to that point total. – 8:29 PM
#Suns aren’t fans giving up 30-point quarters, let alone 40-point quarters.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs defense has returned. Suns have made just one of their last nine shots after a scorching start. – 8:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Grizzlies beat Jazz 123-118.
Markkanen had 21, Olynyk with a bounceback game before the ankle injury. Clarkson with 17 before the ejection.
Ultimately, a reasonable performance a team as good as the Grizzlies on the second game of a B2B.
Next: Donovan Mitchell’s return Tues. – 8:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland looks really good in the first quarter as he just drained a 3. He has an early 11 points in the first quarter. He’s 5 of 5 on his shots. And he’s playing with his thumb wrapped. – 8:28 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland looks really good in the first quarter as he just drained a 3. He has an early 11 points in the first quarter. He’s 5 of 5 on his shots. And he’s playing with his thumb wrapped. – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns didn’t have to deal with Darius Garland last time around. He’s cooking right now, up to 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting – 8:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cavs are on a 12-0 run since they called timeout. Suns are doing that thing again where the ball isn’t going through the bright orange circle – 8:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is off to a really good start on both ends of the floor. He has three defensive rebounds, as well as 8 points. He’s made all three of his shots here in the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really good start for Okoro, too. He’s got a pair of 3-point makes and three rebounds. #Cavs have outscored the Suns 12-0 since Bickerstaff’s timeout. – 8:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG THE PG TO START US OFF!
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/CNT9N0s3gt – 8:23 PM
DG THE PG TO START US OFF!
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/CNT9N0s3gt – 8:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA with eyes in the back of his head to find TC for the score 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2rxg5jOvV – 8:22 PM
DA with eyes in the back of his head to find TC for the score 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2rxg5jOvV – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Washington Jr. and Damion Lee are the first Suns subs to check in, coming in for Landry Shamet and Torrey Craig – 8:21 PM
Duane Washington Jr. and Damion Lee are the first Suns subs to check in, coming in for Landry Shamet and Torrey Craig – 8:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, thumb injury and all, is off to a pretty good start tonight offensively. He’s made each of his first four shots and has a game-high eight points. Evan Mobley has four assists thus far, too. – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Still blows my mind how much Garland plays like Nash. I’ve seen that type of one-legged runner in this building before! – 8:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Chatting Evan Mobley now, a player that is so good defensively at such a young age and is still working through his offensive game in a new role next to multiple high-usage guards.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal will be taking that 👋
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/eUlB0Noe5M – 8:16 PM
Mikal will be taking that 👋
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/eUlB0Noe5M – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges shot 2-of-10 vs. #Heat.
He’s 2-of-2 tonight vs. #Cavs.
#Suns up 16-10. – 8:16 PM
Bridges shot 2-of-10 vs. #Heat.
He’s 2-of-2 tonight vs. #Cavs.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Suns have hit a few tough shots to start here, including a pair of contested corner 3-pointers. They lead the #Cavs 16-10 as J.B. Bickerstaff wants time. – 8:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs defense is getting obliterated early on tonight. Suns have made seven of their first eight shots. – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 16-10 and the Cavs want a timeout. Suns shooting 7-of-8 to start and look very much like a team that’s tired of losing the way they have been – 8:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really fun start to this one. Suns are dictating the pace. A nice balance of decisive actions offensively in rhythm. – 8:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with a dunk there. Not sure if he’s had one before this year. Seems a little significant with his right thumb wrapped. #Cavs. – 8:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Quick 9-2 start for the Suns. Moving the ball really well and playing with intention on both ends early on – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton inside.
Bridges transition layup.
Ayton to Craig.
#Suns 6-0. – 8:12 PM
Ayton inside.
Bridges transition layup.
Ayton to Craig.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs vs. Suns.
Quite a few Cavs fans in attendance for this one out west. pic.twitter.com/bypWsX0Kxl – 8:06 PM
#Cavs vs. Suns.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. Cleveland:
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Darius Garland (thumb) is playing tonight for #Cavs. Was listed as questionable. – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Suns. – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton hits the half-court shot during his pregame routine, then comes over and signs autographs for a horde of excited kids: pic.twitter.com/J8BK1Zypt1 – 7:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here in Phoenix: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen tonight in Phoenix.
Cavs Live gets you set for it, starting at 7:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How the Suns are handling losing skid and demoralizing injuries at season’s make-or-break point – https://t.co/9Ln1tbseOi via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/mVnSjz0tBq – 7:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland just finished up his pregame workout. His thumb is still wrapped up. – 7:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland WILL PLAY tonight against Phoenix, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Also, team will be sticking with Isaac Okoro as the starting small forward, sources say. – 6:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is going thru his usual pregame workout — and is wearing that black wrap on his thumb that he called annoying. He is clearly trying to get used to it. – 6:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Setting the scene.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/hudNjgJWxf – 6:47 PM
Setting the scene.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/hudNjgJWxf – 6:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stepping into Footprint. 📍
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eFMEzU0dTd – 6:35 PM
Stepping into Footprint. 📍
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eFMEzU0dTd – 6:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland (right thumb strain) will go through warmups tonight and see how he’s feeling. He was listed as questionable coming in – 6:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1970, Tom Boerwinkle set a @Chicago Bulls single-game record with 37 rebounds in a 152-123 win over the Suns.
Since then, the only NBA player to match or exceed that total is Moses Malone with 37 rebounds on Feb. 9, 1979.
Read/subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is sticking with “we’ll see” on who’ll start Sunday as Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) and Cam Johnson (knee) are OUT.
Williams started 2nd half with Damion Lee for Paul.
Duane Washington Jr. could start, but for rotations, Lee.
#Suns pic.twitter.com/KH5J8ryWU6 – 6:27 PM
Monty Williams is sticking with “we’ll see” on who’ll start Sunday as Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) and Cam Johnson (knee) are OUT.
Williams started 2nd half with Damion Lee for Paul.
Duane Washington Jr. could start, but for rotations, Lee.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the decision for Chris Paul to miss tonight was “just a matter of the injury and the pain.” When asked about who will start, he said, “We’ll see.”
The Suns started Damion Lee for the 2nd half of the last game when CP3 initially went down – 6:22 PM
Monty Williams said the decision for Chris Paul to miss tonight was “just a matter of the injury and the pain.” When asked about who will start, he said, “We’ll see.”
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Wolves with an absolutely huge stretch here. Go 4-1 and suddenly you’re in the top half of the West. Go 2-3 or worse and well, you’re in some trouble.
Rockets, Pistons & Jazz should be wins. Suns without Booker is winnable. Big test. pic.twitter.com/hep01CnMWW – 6:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big night for Duane Washington Jr. as he wraps up in his usual pregame warmup slot two-and-a-half hours before tip-off. Shorthanded Suns will need that same scoring aggression he has shown all year. pic.twitter.com/BjhgWjGeno – 5:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot) out at least two weeks, Chris Paul (hip) out Sunday vs. Cavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip) downgraded to OUT for today’s game vs. #Cavs. #Suns – 5:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Looking for some turquoise merch? We’ve got you covered with tonight’s IOG. Don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/Fr6alXwI6J – 4:28 PM
Looking for some turquoise merch? We’ve got you covered with tonight’s IOG. Don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/Fr6alXwI6J – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo took a knee to the back of his leg during Friday’s win over the Suns. Adebayo remains questionable for today’s game vs. Nets. – 4:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra said Adebayo took a knee from Ayton in the back of his leg last game, which is why Bam currently is questionable. – 4:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson for the Suns today against the Cavs.
Paul was originally listed as questionable for the right hip soreness that took him out of Friday’s game before an updated injury report today ruled him out. – 4:15 PM
No Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson for the Suns today against the Cavs.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have updated their injury report for today’s game against the Cavaliers: Chris Paul is out due to right hip soreness – 2:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Suns have ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. – 2:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns have, indeed, ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against #Cavs. – 2:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Suns have ruled Chris Paul out tonight against the #Cavs. – 2:47 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
