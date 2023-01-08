Cavaliers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,020,428 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!