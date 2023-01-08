Cavs super interested in Tim Hardaway Jr.

Chris Fedor: The Cavs believe this player is available. And my sources are telling me that he could be had. It’s again at the right price. And it’s a little bit tricky, because he’s on a team that’s fourth place currently in the Western Conference… Tim Hardaway Jr is somebody that the Cavs have been watching. And they’ve been keeping an eye on. And I think if the Cavs had their choice, it would be very, very close. And they’re not going to have their choice. It doesn’t work that way. But if they had their choice, it would be between Bojan (Bogdanovic) and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Here’s the full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with sharp insight as always from @Chris Fedor on @getcallin.
Some greater context on the Bojan Bogdanovic trade dynamic, a Tim Hardaway Jr. idea for the Cavs, and much more: callin.com/link/PKIgtOYTQt – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-20 after one
Grant – 7 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Hauser – 5 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 5-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 ORs
Celtics – 4 TOs
Doncic – 11 points
Hardaway – 5 points
Dinwiddie – 4 points
Mavs – 26.3% FGs
Mavs – 1-9 3Ps
Mavs – 9-12 FTs
Mavs – 2 TOs – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Christian Wood
Reggie Bullock
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 7:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BOS starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, Smart, White
6:32 tip @971TheFreak – 7:02 PM
Trailing by 11 points at the break, the Dallas Mavericks built a safer double-digit advantage of their own in the third period and went on to the 124-115 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Logging his second NBA Christmas Day appearance, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic went for 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and two steals over 39 minutes. Providing the necessary scoring help, Christian Wood poured in 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 of his 26 points in the second half. -via EuroHoops.net / December 25, 2022
Dallas: Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. Tim Hardaway Jr (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / December 20, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Minnesota. Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are all out. Luka Dončić and Dāvis Bertāns are available. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 19, 2022
