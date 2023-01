Cavs super interested in Tim Hardaway Jr.

Trailing by 11 points at the break, the Dallas Mavericks built a safer double-digit advantage of their own in the third period and went on to the 124-115 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Logging his second NBA Christmas Day appearance, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic went for 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and two steals over 39 minutes. Providing the necessary scoring help, Christian Wood poured in 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 of his 26 points in the second half. -via EuroHoops.net / December 25, 2022