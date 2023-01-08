Chris Paul won't play against Cleveland due to hip injury

Danny Cunningham: Suns have ruled Chris Paul out tonight against the #Cavs.
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have updated their injury report for today’s game against the Cavaliers: Chris Paul is out due to right hip soreness – 2:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Suns have ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. – 2:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns have, indeed, ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against #Cavs. – 2:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Suns have ruled Chris Paul out tonight against the #Cavs. – 2:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From #Suns Saturday practice.
“No matter if guys are down, names are being called so we got to get in and take care of business.” Ish Wainright.
Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT Sunday vs. #Cavs while Chris Paul (hip) QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/WVANHhJ8Ij – 10:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) out at least two weeks, Chris Paul (sore right hip) questionable Sunday vs. #Cavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs. Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain) remain out – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip) QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game vs. #Cavaliers.
Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT. #Suns – 7:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns are listing point guard Chris Paul (hip) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against #Cavs. They, of course, are already without Cameron Johnson and Devin Booker. Could be massive break for Cleveland. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) out at least two weeks, Chris Paul (sore right hip) day-to-day azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Chris Paul is day to day. Paul did not participate in today’s practice.
Cam Johnson did not do anything with contact. – 2:59 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix: Chris Paul (right hip soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. -via HoopsHype / January 7, 2023
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (right hip soreness) day-to-day, says Monty Williams. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 7, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams had no update on Chris Paul aside from him being day-to-day, but they should have a better evaluation for him tomorrow. Cam Johnson is getting closer in terms of checking boxes, but Monty said he hasn’t participated in full contact drills yet -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 7, 2023
