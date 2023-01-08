Chris Paul won't play against Cleveland due to hip injury

Chris Paul won't play against Cleveland due to hip injury

Main Rumors

Chris Paul won't play against Cleveland due to hip injury

January 8, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have updated their injury report for today’s game against the Cavaliers: Chris Paul is out due to right hip soreness – 2:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Suns have ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. – 2:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns have, indeed, ruled out Chris Paul for tonight’s game against #Cavs. – 2:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Suns have ruled Chris Paul out tonight against the #Cavs. – 2:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From #Suns Saturday practice.
“No matter if guys are down, names are being called so we got to get in and take care of business.” Ish Wainright.
Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT Sunday vs. #Cavs while Chris Paul (hip) QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/WVANHhJ8Ij10:30 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) out at least two weeks, Chris Paul (sore right hip) questionable Sunday vs. #Cavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs. Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain) remain out – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip) QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game vs. #Cavaliers.
Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT. #Suns7:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns are listing point guard Chris Paul (hip) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against #Cavs. They, of course, are already without Cameron Johnson and Devin Booker. Could be massive break for Cleveland. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) out at least two weeks, Chris Paul (sore right hip) day-to-day azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Chris Paul is day to day. Paul did not participate in today’s practice.
Cam Johnson did not do anything with contact. – 2:59 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home