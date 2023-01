Chris Paul won't play against Cleveland due to hip injury

Monty Williams said Chris Paul is day to day. Paul did not participate in today’s practice.Cam Johnson did not do anything with contact. – 2:59 PM

The Suns are listing point guard Chris Paul (hip) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against #Cavs . They, of course, are already without Cameron Johnson and Devin Booker. Could be massive break for Cleveland. – 7:35 PM

Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs. Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain) remain out – 7:35 PM

From #Suns Saturday practice.“No matter if guys are down, names are being called so we got to get in and take care of business.” Ish Wainright.Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT Sunday vs. #Cavs while Chris Paul (hip) QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/WVANHhJ8Ij

The Suns have updated their injury report for today’s game against the Cavaliers: Chris Paul is out due to right hip soreness – 2:56 PM

