De'Aaron Fox on ending of Lakers-Kings: Thought we were supposed to let players decide the game

Fox is hoping to lead the resurgent Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and become a first-time NBA All-Star this season. Fox’s wife was also an outstanding basketball player in her own right. Formerly Recee Caldwell, she was a former McDonald’s All-American like her husband; played college basketball for UCLA, Texas Tech, and Cal-Berkeley before going to training camp with the WNBA Seattle Storm; and was a player development intern for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. The Foxes have another basketball player on the way, as they are expecting their first child together in February . -via Andscape / January 6, 2023