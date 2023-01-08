De'Aaron Fox on ending of Lakers-Kings: Thought we were supposed to let players decide the game

Clutch Points: In a since-deleted tweet, De’Aaron Fox questioned the officiating from last night’s Lakers-Kings game 👀 Fox committed a costly foul on Dennis Schroder late in the 4th, in which Schroder made both ensuing free throws that would secure the win for LA. pic.twitter.com/ovDRQU36pp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A look at the final moments of tonight’s Kings 136-134 loss to the Lakers, which includes De’Aaron Fox hitting some big shots for Sacramento in the 4th, only to leave the court pissed at the officials for his foul call on Dennis Schroder in the closing seconds. pic.twitter.com/mdAanpIHtz – 2:52 AM
A look at the final moments of tonight’s Kings 136-134 loss to the Lakers, which includes De’Aaron Fox hitting some big shots for Sacramento in the 4th, only to leave the court pissed at the officials for his foul call on Dennis Schroder in the closing seconds. pic.twitter.com/mdAanpIHtz – 2:52 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Defense took the night off. In a crazy shootout, the Kings allowed the Lakers to knock down 61 percent from the field and it cost them. LeBron James and De’Aaron Fox put on a show for a packed house, but it was LA that came away with the 136-134 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:45 AM
Defense took the night off. In a crazy shootout, the Kings allowed the Lakers to knock down 61 percent from the field and it cost them. LeBron James and De’Aaron Fox put on a show for a packed house, but it was LA that came away with the 136-134 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:45 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dennis Schroder sinks both, De’Aaron Fox halfcourt heave is now good and he’s pissed at the official, looks like from the previous foul call, Mike Brown prevents him from getting to the official and sends him to the locker room. Kings fall to Lakers 136-134 – 12:44 AM
Dennis Schroder sinks both, De’Aaron Fox halfcourt heave is now good and he’s pissed at the official, looks like from the previous foul call, Mike Brown prevents him from getting to the official and sends him to the locker room. Kings fall to Lakers 136-134 – 12:44 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox whistled for the foul with two seconds remaining which would put Dennis Schroder at the FT line, but Mike Brown will challenge. Call stands 3.5 on the clock now. Schroder to shoot two – 12:41 AM
De’Aaron Fox whistled for the foul with two seconds remaining which would put Dennis Schroder at the FT line, but Mike Brown will challenge. Call stands 3.5 on the clock now. Schroder to shoot two – 12:41 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown challenging the foul on De’Aaron Fox.
If it stands, Schroder will have 2 free throws with 2 seconds left. – 12:39 AM
Mike Brown challenging the foul on De’Aaron Fox.
If it stands, Schroder will have 2 free throws with 2 seconds left. – 12:39 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown opted not to burn the final timeout, De’Aaron Fox fadeaway ties the game 134-134 with 6.8 to go. Lakers final timeout. Fox with 34 points (11/20) and 12/14 from FT) and 9 assists tonight. – 12:38 AM
Mike Brown opted not to burn the final timeout, De’Aaron Fox fadeaway ties the game 134-134 with 6.8 to go. Lakers final timeout. Fox with 34 points (11/20) and 12/14 from FT) and 9 assists tonight. – 12:38 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles inbound pass to De’Aaron Fox was a risky one and turned over. Lakers ball, up 1 with 22.3 to go. Lakers timeout. – 12:34 AM
Trey Lyles inbound pass to De’Aaron Fox was a risky one and turned over. Lakers ball, up 1 with 22.3 to go. Lakers timeout. – 12:34 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox puts the Kings up 132-130, LeBron James answers right back, ties the game with an and-one, and Domantas Sabonis fouls out. – 12:30 AM
De’Aaron Fox puts the Kings up 132-130, LeBron James answers right back, ties the game with an and-one, and Domantas Sabonis fouls out. – 12:30 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Another double-digit fourth quarter for De’Aaron Fox. He has 11 in the fourth so far with 3:47 remaining. Kings lead 128-126. – 12:24 AM
Another double-digit fourth quarter for De’Aaron Fox. He has 11 in the fourth so far with 3:47 remaining. Kings lead 128-126. – 12:24 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox with the pull-up J to get the Kings on the board. 5-2 Lakers. – 10:11 PM
De’Aaron Fox with the pull-up J to get the Kings on the board. 5-2 Lakers. – 10:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla earlier this week he believes it’s a no brainer that De’Aaron Fox will be in Utah next month #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3rFIMTzcIg – 4:00 PM
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla earlier this week he believes it’s a no brainer that De’Aaron Fox will be in Utah next month #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3rFIMTzcIg – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
For Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox and his newlywed wife, Recee, it is truly love and basketball. “After games, I definitely pick and choose what to say to him,” Recee said. “If he has a bad game, a lot of the times my thing is, ‘Did you stay healthy? Are you happy?’ That’s what I care about. Obviously, he’s not going to be happy that he lost, but De’Aaron as a human being first is what I care about. This basketball stuff will be good for 12 years, and then it’s going to be our relationship that we have to focus on after.” Said Fox: “I trust her opinion. She worked in player development in the NBA.” -via Andscape / January 6, 2023
Fox is hoping to lead the resurgent Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and become a first-time NBA All-Star this season. Fox’s wife was also an outstanding basketball player in her own right. Formerly Recee Caldwell, she was a former McDonald’s All-American like her husband; played college basketball for UCLA, Texas Tech, and Cal-Berkeley before going to training camp with the WNBA Seattle Storm; and was a player development intern for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. The Foxes have another basketball player on the way, as they are expecting their first child together in February. -via Andscape / January 6, 2023
“I also have the greatest respect and admiration for what Recee and De’Aaron do off the court,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said. “To think back to when I first met him as a 19-year-old kid to where he is now, a 25-year-old married man with a child on the way. It’s pretty remarkable.” Southern Cal women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who coached Recee at Cal, said: “Who knew she would find her husband during that one year with us in Berkeley. I love De’Aaron as well. Great dude. I’m so happy for them.” -via Andscape / January 6, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.