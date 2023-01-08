Hawks 59, Clippers 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (18-21) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (20-20) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 59, Los Angeles Clippers 48 (Q2 00:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Onyeka Okongwu is in foul trouble – 9:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hawks have their largest lead of the game after a DeAndre Hunter 3.

3:26 left in first half. Hawks up 53-41 and shooting 55% from field.

Hawks have their largest lead of the game after a DeAndre Hunter 3.

3:26 left in first half. Hawks up 53-41 and shooting 55% from field.

It's the hole that T Lue said pregame Clippers had to avoid. Without George and Kennard, they're struggling to shoot 3s (2/11). – 9:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clippers take a timeout as a 3 from Hunter puts the Hawks up 53-41 with 3:26 left in the half.

Clippers take a timeout as a 3 from Hunter puts the Hawks up 53-41 with 3:26 left in the half.

The Hawks are shooting 11-15 (73.3%) from the floor and 5-9 (55.6%) from 3 in 2Q. They've been cooking. – 9:53 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins, after Jalen Johnson hit a pair of threes. 9:47 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Out of the timeout, the Clippers score on b2b possessions and the Hawks have gotten disjointed. Miscommunication between DJM and JJ leads to a turnover and now Kawhi is at the line. – 9:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Moses Brown has made 2-of-4 shots and has seven rebounds in six minutes. But the rest of the second unit — John Wall, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell — has shot a combined 0-for-9 so far. – 9:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Wall/Jackson/Powell trio is a -16.

Jalen Johnson’s 3 gives Hawks 40-30 lead and extends 13-0 Hawks run.

The Wall/Jackson/Powell trio is a -16.

Jalen Johnson's 3 gives Hawks 40-30 lead and extends 13-0 Hawks run.

Timeout with 7:52 left in first half. Leonard is coming back in, but that is exactly the kind of stretch that we'll circle back to when this game is over. – 9:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks are on a 13-0 run and they've outscored the Clippers 15-4 after holding the Clippers to 2-7 (28.6%) overall shooting. – 9:43 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers watch Hawks go on 13-0 run to take a 40-30 lead. at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter. Lue had warned pregame against having to overcome double-digit deficits. – 9:43 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers' energy from the game's start has dissipated. Once up by 8, the Clippers now trail 40-30 after allowing a 13-0 Hawks run. – 9:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson just saw he had the right matchup with Moses Brown and faked a hand off to AJG before taking it to the basket.

Jalen Johnson just saw he had the right matchup with Moses Brown and faked a hand off to AJG before taking it to the basket.

Feels like the Hawks are finding a little more rhythm offensively now. – 9:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue going small at top of second with Wall, Jackson, Mann, Powell and Moses Brown out there against the Hawks. – 9:38 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Clippers 26, Hawks 25

Hawks have started of better defensively tonight. They’ve held the Clippers to 10-27 (37%) shooting overall and 1-8 (12.5%) from 3.

1Q: Clippers 26, Hawks 25

Hawks have started of better defensively tonight. They've held the Clippers to 10-27 (37%) shooting overall and 1-8 (12.5%) from 3.

Offensively, they're a little sluggish. They made 11-25 (44%) overall FG and are 1-5 from 3. – 9:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s going to be a grind tonight.

LA leads Hawks 26-25 through one quarter of play.

It's going to be a grind tonight.

LA leads Hawks 26-25 through one quarter of play.

Clippers actually shooting horrible (37% FGs, 1/8 3s), but they got a lot of attempts in paint (6/15). They can't be that bad all game. That's a good sign. – 9:36 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers get out to fast start and lead 26-25 after first quarter. Mann and Zubac have 7 points and Kwahi 6, Can they keep up the pace? – 9:35 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Moses Brown has 11 offensive rebounds in his last 27 minutes and just tipped another to Norm that he won't be credited on. – 9:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Collins is in foul trouble – 9:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first blocked shot tonight, John Collins has 348 in his career and ties Paul Millsap for 11th place in Hawks history. – 9:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first defensive rebound, De'Andre Hunter has reached 600 for his career. – 9:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And here’s where it gets interesting… Jackson gets Morris and Moses Brown gets Zubac.

So it’s Kawhi, a center, and the Wall/Jackson/Powell trio.

(first return goes well with Brown blocking Young and Leonard finishing a fast break dunk)

And here's where it gets interesting… Jackson gets Morris and Moses Brown gets Zubac.

So it's Kawhi, a center, and the Wall/Jackson/Powell trio.

(first return goes well with Brown blocking Young and Leonard finishing a fast break dunk)

LA leads 24-19 with 3:16 left in 1st. – 9:25 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Reggie Jackson comes in for Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers now have second unit in of Wall, Jackson, Powell, Moses Brown to go with Kawhi. – 9:24 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue is going with this bench lineup:

Reggie Jackson

John Wall

Norm Powell

Kawhi

Ty Lue is going with this bench lineup:

Reggie Jackson

John Wall

Norm Powell

Kawhi

Moses Brown – 9:24 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

John Wall and Norman Powell come off the bench. Reggie sitting on the end of the bench. – 9:24 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall is first point guard off the bench for Terance Mann. Norman Powell was the first sub to come off the bench for Clippers. – 9:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Energy different. Clippers started game on 7-0 run, lead 13-8 with Zubac getting free throws on other side of timeout. 6:44 left in first quarter.

Energy different. Clippers started game on 7-0 run, lead 13-8 with Zubac getting free throws on other side of timeout. 6:44 left in first quarter.

But will they keep that same energy… – 9:17 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Mann with 5 of the Clippers first 9 points. A change for the better? – 9:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Terance Mann giving the Clippers something they have sorely needed — a quick energetic start. He scored the first five points and Clippers out to an early 7-0 lead over Atlanta. – 9:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann starts the game with a Big Government 3 then Kawhi gets a steal off of former Spurs teammate Dejounte and dimes Mann on the break

Terance Mann starts the game with a Big Government 3 then Kawhi gets a steal off of former Spurs teammate Dejounte and dimes Mann on the break

the new Clippers lol – 9:11 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers starters tonight:

Nicolas Batum

Terance Mann

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Clippers starters tonight:

Nicolas Batum

Terance Mann

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

And Reggie Jackson? No, he's not hurt. He will come off the bench. – 8:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The last time Reggie Jackson played off the bench for Clippers: Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals vs Dallas Mavericks.

The last time Reggie Jackson played off the bench for Clippers: Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals vs Dallas Mavericks.

Patrick Beverley was the starter then. T Lue went to Reggie in Game 3, and Jackson has always started since… until tonight vs Hawks. – 8:35 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers starting Terance Mann over Reggie Jackson tonight:

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

ATL

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okungwu

Dejounte Murray

Clippers starting Terance Mann over Reggie Jackson tonight:

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

ATL

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okungwu

Dejounte Murray

Trae Young – 8:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are going without a traditional point guard.

Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.

Clippers are going without a traditional point guard.

Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.

The "I can't remember" is always a hint – 8:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Nate McMillan about Dejounte Murray at this point of his first season with Atlanta Hawks and where he is looking for DJM to progress over the next couple of months. 8:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue, speaking pregame, has mentioned two areas where the Clippers must be better: playing with a better defensive mindset for longer stretches (something he has asked for often in recent weeks) and playing faster. Not only in transition, but getting into sets quicker, he said – 7:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We got a "I can't remember" from T Lue, RE: tonight's starters without Paul George. – 7:25 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George and Luke Kennard are out. Nic Batum is available to play. – 7:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George, Luke Kennard are out tonight. Nicolas Batum will return. – 7:12 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George and Luke Kennard are OUT tonight vs. Atlanta, but Nico Batum is available, per the team. – 7:11 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George and Nico Batum are OUT tonight vs. Atlanta, but Luke Kennard will be available, per the team. – 7:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers begin the second half of the season tonight. Here's what I wrote when they skidded to the midway point Friday: 6:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Earlier this week

How do Clippers respond to avoid a 6th straight loss?

Earlier this week @TheAthletic , I had my eye on tonight's Clippers home game vs Hawks. LA was in a similar tough in-between stage with their identity when Hawks visited this same Sunday last year.How do Clippers respond to avoid a 6th straight loss? – 6:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

