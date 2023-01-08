Hornets 20, Pacers 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-29) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 20, Indiana Pacers 15 (Q1 02:59)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nine minutes into the game and the teams are a combined 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.
Hornets haven’t missed a shot (9) inside the arc, have a 5-point early lead. – 5:26 PM
Nine minutes into the game and the teams are a combined 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.
Hornets haven’t missed a shot (9) inside the arc, have a 5-point early lead. – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
threading the needle.
threading the needle.

Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two.
threading the needle.
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. pic.twitter.com/TiJm6pGrhY – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets scoring easily in the paint. That's why Carlisle used the early timeout. They're 7 for 7 inside the arc and have scored 12 of their first 16pts in the paint.
Hornets scoring easily in the paint. That’s why Carlisle used the early timeout. They’re 7 for 7 inside the arc and have scored 12 of their first 16pts in the paint. – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Off da backboard 🤪
Off da backboard 🤪

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally
Off da backboard 🤪
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/cYStduH4Nc – 5:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coast-to-coast by Myles Turner‼️
coast-to-coast by Myles Turner‼️

#NBAAllStar
coast-to-coast by Myles Turner‼️
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp pic.twitter.com/gSKNiXf0MB – 5:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield gets us started.
Buddy Hield gets us started.

Watch live on @BallySportsIN
Buddy Hield gets us started.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Zrcs0Ssva1 pic.twitter.com/EPKQLRpBOA – 5:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Always up for an early Sunday tip off, Charlotte have won back to back games just once this year (Philly/Minny) in late November
Always up for an early Sunday tip off, Charlotte have won back to back games just once this year (Philly/Minny) in late November – 5:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday matinee comin’ at ya!
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 5PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/E5q5yQnqKG – 4:55 PM
Sunday matinee comin’ at ya!
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 5PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/E5q5yQnqKG – 4:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin, both dealing with injuries, are available to play.
#Pacers Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin, both dealing with injuries, are available to play. pic.twitter.com/AHaASSHVMr – 4:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a @butlermbb reunion.🐶
a @butlermbb reunion.🐶

Gordon Hayward 🤝 Ronald Nored
a @butlermbb reunion.🐶
Gordon Hayward 🤝 Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/tkpqZSukO8 – 4:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five in Indiana 👇👇👇
First five in Indiana 👇👇👇

Presented by @CrumblCookies
First five in Indiana 👇👇👇
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/2VjlYXJcnZ – 4:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ — #ULTRADrip
🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ — #ULTRADrip

Presented by @MichelobULTRA
🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GFIJEp77Ki – 4:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Curtain open for today's Pacers-Hornets matinee. I had to see what it's like on the new Sky Deck.
Curtain open for today’s Pacers-Hornets matinee. I had to see what it’s like on the new Sky Deck. pic.twitter.com/knZTwlrWiA – 4:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Hornets Gordon Hayward isn't playing today due to left hamstring soreness, but he was jogging on the floor and is now getting shots up.
#Hornets Gordon Hayward isn’t playing today due to left hamstring soreness, but he was jogging on the floor and is now getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/imAZPGMy4d – 4:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Bennedict Mathurin – Available (sore left shoulder)
Jalen Smith – Available (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Vjr8610gl6 – 4:05 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Bennedict Mathurin – Available (sore left shoulder)
Jalen Smith – Available (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Vjr8610gl6 – 4:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/yVYORal7qZ – 4:00 PM
T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/yVYORal7qZ – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at IND
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2EvfKhy2uP – 3:57 PM
INJURY REPORT at IND
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2EvfKhy2uP – 3:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Gordon Hayward stops by to say hi to Ronald Nored, his former teammate/roommate at Butler
Gordon Hayward stops by to say hi to Ronald Nored, his former teammate/roommate at Butler pic.twitter.com/PcmufJK1vZ – 3:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell is reppin' the Steel City and his high school teammate Christian Kuntz.
T.J. McConnell is reppin’ the Steel City and his high school teammate Christian Kuntz. pic.twitter.com/atGwZtI3Il – 3:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets coach Steve Clifford: "This is the best I've seen Myles Turner play on both ends."
Hornets coach Steve Clifford: “This is the best I’ve seen Myles Turner play on both ends.” – 3:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in the building.
in the building.

@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby
in the building.
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/3r5xWOiwzT – 3:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Curtains open for today's matinee, Pacers vs Hornets
Curtains open for today’s matinee, Pacers vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/6Jpb8UqKgx – 3:01 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
This Daniel Theis block from the 2022 ECFs remains absurd. Even when I know it’s coming, it blows my mind.
🔗 : https://t.co/S5JL6F77kz pic.twitter.com/lxl87woO1o – 2:30 PM
This Daniel Theis block from the 2022 ECFs remains absurd. Even when I know it’s coming, it blows my mind.
🔗 : https://t.co/S5JL6F77kz pic.twitter.com/lxl87woO1o – 2:30 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc.
ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc. bleacherreport.com/articles/10060… – 2:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“It was awesome. Just always good to meet people.”
"It was awesome. Just always good to meet people."

Tyrese Haliburton spent time after Friday's win talking to and taking pictures with our season ticket holders.
“It was awesome. Just always good to meet people.”
Tyrese Haliburton spent time after Friday’s win talking to and taking pictures with our season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/nKWmsoK7LC – 1:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s do it again tonight.🕺🏽
Let's do it again tonight.🕺🏽

#LetsFly
Let’s do it again tonight.🕺🏽
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ojHDMQSCV2 – 1:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161… – 12:40 PM
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161… – 12:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Since his return from an ankle injury on Dec. 14, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has made 59 3-pointers, the most in the NBA in that span.
#LetsFly – 11:34 AM
Since his return from an ankle injury on Dec. 14, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has made 59 3-pointers, the most in the NBA in that span.
#LetsFly – 11:34 AM
