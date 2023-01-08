Hornets 20, Pacers 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-29) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 20, Indiana Pacers 15 (Q1 02:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nine minutes into the game and the teams are a combined 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.
Hornets haven’t missed a shot (9) inside the arc, have a 5-point early lead. – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
threading the needle.
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. pic.twitter.com/TiJm6pGrhY5:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets scoring easily in the paint. That’s why Carlisle used the early timeout. They’re 7 for 7 inside the arc and have scored 12 of their first 16pts in the paint. – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Off da backboard 🤪
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/cYStduH4Nc5:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coast-to-coast by Myles Turner‼️
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp pic.twitter.com/gSKNiXf0MB5:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner with a coast to coast jam. Hornets were very concerned with stopping the ball getting to guards, so Turner punished. – 5:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield gets us started.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Zrcs0Ssva1 pic.twitter.com/EPKQLRpBOA5:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Always up for an early Sunday tip off, Charlotte have won back to back games just once this year (Philly/Minny) in late November – 5:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday matinee comin’ at ya!
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 5PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/E5q5yQnqKG4:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin, both dealing with injuries, are available to play. pic.twitter.com/AHaASSHVMr4:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a @butlermbb reunion.🐶
Gordon Hayward 🤝 Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/tkpqZSukO84:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five in Indiana 👇👇👇
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/2VjlYXJcnZ4:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GFIJEp77Ki4:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame reps for Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/0idzCQtjB54:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Curtain open for today’s Pacers-Hornets matinee. I had to see what it’s like on the new Sky Deck. pic.twitter.com/knZTwlrWiA4:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith are both available for the Pacers today, team says. – 4:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Hornets Gordon Hayward isn’t playing today due to left hamstring soreness, but he was jogging on the floor and is now getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/imAZPGMy4d4:06 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Bennedict Mathurin – Available (sore left shoulder)
Jalen Smith – Available (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Vjr8610gl64:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/yVYORal7qZ4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at IND
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2EvfKhy2uP3:57 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Gordon Hayward stops by to say hi to Ronald Nored, his former teammate/roommate at Butler pic.twitter.com/PcmufJK1vZ3:55 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 3:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell is reppin’ the Steel City and his high school teammate Christian Kuntz. pic.twitter.com/atGwZtI3Il3:41 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets coach Steve Clifford: “This is the best I’ve seen Myles Turner play on both ends.” – 3:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hoops in Indiana — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/RzCu9iYNI33:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Curtains open for today’s matinee, Pacers vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/6Jpb8UqKgx3:01 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent
This Daniel Theis block from the 2022 ECFs remains absurd. Even when I know it’s coming, it blows my mind.
🔗 : https://t.co/S5JL6F77kz pic.twitter.com/lxl87woO1o2:30 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc. bleacherreport.com/articles/10060…2:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana just lost at home to Northwestern despite 33 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino.
After starting 7-0, the Hoosiers are 3-5 in their last 8 games. Obviously, the losses of Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson hurt, but you still have to beat Northwestern at Assembly Hall. – 2:04 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
After losing 4 of 5 – including an embarrassing home setback to Eastern Illinois – Iowa may have saved its season in a sense with back-to-back wins over Indiana and at Rutgers.
Kris Murray has been great this week, and Payton Sandfort came up huge with 22 points and 6 3’s. – 1:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“It was awesome. Just always good to meet people.”
Tyrese Haliburton spent time after Friday’s win talking to and taking pictures with our season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/nKWmsoK7LC1:46 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Both Rutgers and Indiana have trailed all game at home today and entering desperation mode:
Iowa 69, Rutgers 57 with 4 minutes left
Northwestern 69, Indiana 57 with 7 minutes left – 1:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s do it again tonight.🕺🏽
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ojHDMQSCV21:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Be a part of the @TakisUSA Fan Zone at an upcoming Suns game!
Enter-to-win 2 tickets for Suns vs. Pacers on January 21, a Suns x Takis tshirt, and a foam finger: https://t.co/PcpHtXTz08 pic.twitter.com/JA149yP8L812:43 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161…12:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Since his return from an ankle injury on Dec. 14, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has made 59 3-pointers, the most in the NBA in that span.
#LetsFly11:34 AM

