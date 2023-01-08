Hornets 20, Pacers 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-29) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 20, Indiana Pacers 15 (Q1 02:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Nine minutes into the game and the teams are a combined 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.

Hornets haven’t missed a shot (9) inside the arc, have a 5-point early lead. – Nine minutes into the game and the teams are a combined 0 for 12 from beyond the arc.Hornets haven’t missed a shot (9) inside the arc, have a 5-point early lead. – 5:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

threading the needle.

Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. 5:24 PM threading the needle.Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. pic.twitter.com/TiJm6pGrhY

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Hornets scoring easily in the paint. That’s why Carlisle used the early timeout. They’re 7 for 7 inside the arc and have scored 12 of their first 16pts in the paint. – Hornets scoring easily in the paint. That’s why Carlisle used the early timeout. They’re 7 for 7 inside the arc and have scored 12 of their first 16pts in the paint. – 5:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner with a coast to coast jam. Hornets were very concerned with stopping the ball getting to guards, so Turner punished. – Myles Turner with a coast to coast jam. Hornets were very concerned with stopping the ball getting to guards, so Turner punished. – 5:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Always up for an early Sunday tip off, Charlotte have won back to back games just once this year (Philly/Minny) in late November – Always up for an early Sunday tip off, Charlotte have won back to back games just once this year (Philly/Minny) in late November – 5:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

#Pacers Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin, both dealing with injuries, are available to play. 4:35 PM #Pacers Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin, both dealing with injuries, are available to play. pic.twitter.com/AHaASSHVMr

Tony East @TEastNBA

Curtain open for today’s Pacers-Hornets matinee. I had to see what it’s like on the new Sky Deck. 4:15 PM Curtain open for today’s Pacers-Hornets matinee. I had to see what it’s like on the new Sky Deck. pic.twitter.com/knZTwlrWiA

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith are both available for the Pacers today, team says. – Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith are both available for the Pacers today, team says. – 4:07 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

#Hornets Gordon Hayward isn’t playing today due to left hamstring soreness, but he was jogging on the floor and is now getting shots up. 4:06 PM #Hornets Gordon Hayward isn’t playing today due to left hamstring soreness, but he was jogging on the floor and is now getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/imAZPGMy4d

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:

Bennedict Mathurin – Available (sore left shoulder)

Jalen Smith – Available (sore right hand)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 4:05 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:Bennedict Mathurin – Available (sore left shoulder)Jalen Smith – Available (sore right hand)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Vjr8610gl6

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈

#LetsFly 4:00 PM T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/yVYORal7qZ

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at IND

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 3:57 PM INJURY REPORT at INDGordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2EvfKhy2uP

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Gordon Hayward stops by to say hi to Ronald Nored, his former teammate/roommate at Butler 3:55 PM Gordon Hayward stops by to say hi to Ronald Nored, his former teammate/roommate at Butler pic.twitter.com/PcmufJK1vZ

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 3:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

T.J. McConnell is reppin’ the Steel City and his high school teammate Christian Kuntz. 3:41 PM T.J. McConnell is reppin’ the Steel City and his high school teammate Christian Kuntz. pic.twitter.com/atGwZtI3Il

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Hornets coach Steve Clifford: “This is the best I’ve seen Myles Turner play on both ends.” – Hornets coach Steve Clifford: “This is the best I’ve seen Myles Turner play on both ends.” – 3:39 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

This Daniel Theis block from the 2022 ECFs remains absurd. Even when I know it’s coming, it blows my mind.

🔗 : pic.twitter.com/lxl87woO1o – 2:30 PM This Daniel Theis block from the 2022 ECFs remains absurd. Even when I know it’s coming, it blows my mind.🔗 : https://t.co/S5JL6F77kz

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

ICYMI: Latest 2:14 PM ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc. bleacherreport.com/articles/10060…

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Indiana just lost at home to Northwestern despite 33 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino.

After starting 7-0, the Hoosiers are 3-5 in their last 8 games. Obviously, the losses of Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson hurt, but you still have to beat Northwestern at Assembly Hall. – Indiana just lost at home to Northwestern despite 33 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino.After starting 7-0, the Hoosiers are 3-5 in their last 8 games. Obviously, the losses of Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson hurt, but you still have to beat Northwestern at Assembly Hall. – 2:04 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

After losing 4 of 5 – including an embarrassing home setback to Eastern Illinois – Iowa may have saved its season in a sense with back-to-back wins over Indiana and at Rutgers.

Kris Murray has been great this week, and Payton Sandfort came up huge with 22 points and 6 3’s. – After losing 4 of 5 – including an embarrassing home setback to Eastern Illinois – Iowa may have saved its season in a sense with back-to-back wins over Indiana and at Rutgers.Kris Murray has been great this week, and Payton Sandfort came up huge with 22 points and 6 3’s. – 1:56 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“It was awesome. Just always good to meet people.”

Tyrese Haliburton spent time after Friday’s win talking to and taking pictures with our season ticket holders. 1:46 PM “It was awesome. Just always good to meet people.”Tyrese Haliburton spent time after Friday’s win talking to and taking pictures with our season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/nKWmsoK7LC

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Both Rutgers and Indiana have trailed all game at home today and entering desperation mode:

Iowa 69, Rutgers 57 with 4 minutes left

Northwestern 69, Indiana 57 with 7 minutes left – Both Rutgers and Indiana have trailed all game at home today and entering desperation mode:Iowa 69, Rutgers 57 with 4 minutes leftNorthwestern 69, Indiana 57 with 7 minutes left – 1:37 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Be a part of the @TakisUSA Fan Zone at an upcoming Suns game!

Enter-to-win 2 tickets for Suns vs. Pacers on January 21, a Suns x Takis tshirt, and a foam finger: pic.twitter.com/JA149yP8L8 – 12:43 PM Be a part of the @TakisUSA Fan Zone at an upcoming Suns game!Enter-to-win 2 tickets for Suns vs. Pacers on January 21, a Suns x Takis tshirt, and a foam finger: https://t.co/PcpHtXTz08