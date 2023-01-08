Hornets vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $11,177,477 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,451,653 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

