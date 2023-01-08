Jazz 45, Grizzlies 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (20-22) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Utah Jazz 45, Memphis Grizzlies 54 (Q2 03:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah’s defense has been progressively worse as the game has gone on. Now down 54-45. Memphis on a 12-4 run – 6:57 PM
Utah’s defense has been progressively worse as the game has gone on. Now down 54-45. Memphis on a 12-4 run – 6:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. has been playing some really good basketball after that G League stint. We ready to talk about it yet? – 6:56 PM
Xavier Tillman Sr. has been playing some really good basketball after that G League stint. We ready to talk about it yet? – 6:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEOOOOOOOP.
@Kennedy Chandler x @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/GhDMtL7pyu – 6:53 PM
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEOOOOOOOP.
@Kennedy Chandler x @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/GhDMtL7pyu – 6:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when we stop the microwave on 0:01… pic.twitter.com/TQYIGMF8ux – 6:49 PM
when we stop the microwave on 0:01… pic.twitter.com/TQYIGMF8ux – 6:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
naw, we’ll take that ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) 👉
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1BlbC5dQqT – 6:46 PM
naw, we’ll take that ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) 👉
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1BlbC5dQqT – 6:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
short close? get that out the net 🦄
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/UKLqDSIoOf – 6:45 PM
short close? get that out the net 🦄
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/UKLqDSIoOf – 6:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
6 blocks in 8 minutes now for Walker Kessler.
Legitimately on that alone has a real chance at the first Jazz RS triple-double since 2008. – 6:42 PM
6 blocks in 8 minutes now for Walker Kessler.
Legitimately on that alone has a real chance at the first Jazz RS triple-double since 2008. – 6:42 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That was some kind of performance from Walker Kessler defensively in the first quarter against Memphis. Felt like he was blocking out the sun at the rim. – 6:41 PM
That was some kind of performance from Walker Kessler defensively in the first quarter against Memphis. Felt like he was blocking out the sun at the rim. – 6:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Walker Kessler has six blocks already. Altered a lot more than that. – 6:41 PM
Walker Kessler has six blocks already. Altered a lot more than that. – 6:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Blocker Kessler in the first quarter: ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌
(that’s a career-high)
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/W1mR1sRpxm – 6:40 PM
Blocker Kessler in the first quarter: ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌
(that’s a career-high)
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/W1mR1sRpxm – 6:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think Kessler has kind of had a few mehish games in a row this week, which makes sense given the midseason rookie wall. Kinda figured he’d struggle on the 22 hour B2B.
Nope! Immediately five blocks in one quarter, getting the Jazz back into this game almost singlehandedly. – 6:39 PM
I think Kessler has kind of had a few mehish games in a row this week, which makes sense given the midseason rookie wall. Kinda figured he’d struggle on the 22 hour B2B.
Nope! Immediately five blocks in one quarter, getting the Jazz back into this game almost singlehandedly. – 6:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-1 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/jZNqqnBXf7 – 6:38 PM
-1 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/jZNqqnBXf7 – 6:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 23. Utah closes on an 8-0 run. Walker Kessler has 5 blocks already. Jazz committed 6 turnovers. Memphis shot just 32.1%. – 6:38 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 23. Utah closes on an 8-0 run. Walker Kessler has 5 blocks already. Jazz committed 6 turnovers. Memphis shot just 32.1%. – 6:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler in early triple-double territory with 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 blocks in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM
Walker Kessler in early triple-double territory with 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 blocks in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies struggled offensive during that first quarter, especially with Jazz size. Outside shots need to go tonight with some key pieces on the bench.
Just 1-7 from deep so far. – 6:37 PM
Grizzlies struggled offensive during that first quarter, especially with Jazz size. Outside shots need to go tonight with some key pieces on the bench.
Just 1-7 from deep so far. – 6:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great close to the quarter for the Jazz. Kessler dominating with five blocked shots. Rudy Gay with the bang out. The Jazz with a 24-23 advantage – 6:37 PM
Great close to the quarter for the Jazz. Kessler dominating with five blocked shots. Rudy Gay with the bang out. The Jazz with a 24-23 advantage – 6:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Jazz 24 Grizzlies 23
Eight Grizzlies players have already scored, but Memphis is shooting just 32%. Jazz shooting 47.6% – 6:37 PM
End of 1: Jazz 24 Grizzlies 23
Eight Grizzlies players have already scored, but Memphis is shooting just 32%. Jazz shooting 47.6% – 6:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I went on a field trip in the fifth grade to a Grizzlies game, and I remember all the kids were happy to see Rudy Gay. Kinda wild to now be covering a game that he’s playing in. Life lol. – 6:35 PM
I went on a field trip in the fifth grade to a Grizzlies game, and I remember all the kids were happy to see Rudy Gay. Kinda wild to now be covering a game that he’s playing in. Life lol. – 6:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The art of the block 🖌
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/0hYjPlOG7t – 6:29 PM
The art of the block 🖌
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/0hYjPlOG7t – 6:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls for NAW and 6 turnovers for the Jazz. They’re also only 1-3 from deep. Hanging in there cuz Memphis is shooting 9-23/1-7. 23-18 Grizz, 2:52 left 1Q. – 6:29 PM
That’s 2 fouls for NAW and 6 turnovers for the Jazz. They’re also only 1-3 from deep. Hanging in there cuz Memphis is shooting 9-23/1-7. 23-18 Grizz, 2:52 left 1Q. – 6:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 23-18…NAW has a pair of fouls. Agbaji getting first quarter min. Jazz have an all bench unit on the floor, currently – 6:29 PM
2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 23-18…NAW has a pair of fouls. Agbaji getting first quarter min. Jazz have an all bench unit on the floor, currently – 6:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz yield an offensive rebound, leading to a Desmond Bane 3. Utah’s 3 TOs have contributed to a 14-8 advantage for Memphis in FGAs. As a result, Grizz lead 15-10, 6:52 left 1Q. – 6:19 PM
Jazz yield an offensive rebound, leading to a Desmond Bane 3. Utah’s 3 TOs have contributed to a 14-8 advantage for Memphis in FGAs. As a result, Grizz lead 15-10, 6:52 left 1Q. – 6:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
break it down.
@Desmond Bane x @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/RjTBuG4u5u – 6:19 PM
break it down.
@Desmond Bane x @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/RjTBuG4u5u – 6:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Desmond Bane for three and the Jazz trail Memphis 15-10 and Will Hardy calls time…..Markkanen starts tonight 1-4 from the field – 6:18 PM
Desmond Bane for three and the Jazz trail Memphis 15-10 and Will Hardy calls time…..Markkanen starts tonight 1-4 from the field – 6:18 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Wolves with an absolutely huge stretch here. Go 4-1 and suddenly you’re in the top half of the West. Go 2-3 or worse and well, you’re in some trouble.
Rockets, Pistons & Jazz should be wins. Suns without Booker is winnable. Big test. pic.twitter.com/hep01CnMWW – 6:12 PM
Wolves with an absolutely huge stretch here. Go 4-1 and suddenly you’re in the top half of the West. Go 2-3 or worse and well, you’re in some trouble.
Rockets, Pistons & Jazz should be wins. Suns without Booker is winnable. Big test. pic.twitter.com/hep01CnMWW – 6:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
kickin’ off some Sunday hoops
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/jceSbGasOy – 6:00 PM
kickin’ off some Sunday hoops
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/jceSbGasOy – 6:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🐶 @Xavier Tillman
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/VXEbcphuNz – 5:55 PM
first five out 🆚 @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🐶 @Xavier Tillman
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/VXEbcphuNz – 5:55 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon Johnson upgraded to questionable, Jakob Poeltl probable for Spurs Grizzlies Monday night – 5:48 PM
Keldon Johnson upgraded to questionable, Jakob Poeltl probable for Spurs Grizzlies Monday night – 5:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Monday @ Memphis:
OUT
Barlow – G-League
Vassell – left knee procedure
Questionable
Keldon – left hamstring tightness
Probable
Poeltl – left achilles bursitis – 5:48 PM
Spurs injury report for Monday @ Memphis:
OUT
Barlow – G-League
Vassell – left knee procedure
Questionable
Keldon – left hamstring tightness
Probable
Poeltl – left achilles bursitis – 5:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, John Konchar played 28 minutes and travelled 2.40 miles at an average of 4.91 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/dOEaQaWv3w – 5:33 PM
During the last home game, John Konchar played 28 minutes and travelled 2.40 miles at an average of 4.91 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/dOEaQaWv3w – 5:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis football got a transfer from Ohio State Sunday. Read more about him here:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:28 PM
Memphis football got a transfer from Ohio State Sunday. Read more about him here:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 assists as a starter. He said he views himself as a starter. Now with Ja Morant out, Jones is up again.
“I just don’t think he’s talked about enough around the league with his ability as a lead guard.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:19 PM
Tyus Jones is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 assists as a starter. He said he views himself as a starter. Now with Ja Morant out, Jones is up again.
“I just don’t think he’s talked about enough around the league with his ability as a lead guard.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz will be short handed today when they face the @Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/Lj6DwP7lXK – 5:18 PM
The @Utah Jazz will be short handed today when they face the @Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/Lj6DwP7lXK – 5:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
We will honor Gary Payton, Luol Deng, Nancy Lieberman and Eddie George as a part of our 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration game presented by @MidSouthFord
More information on this year’s 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration events ⤵️ – 5:17 PM
We will honor Gary Payton, Luol Deng, Nancy Lieberman and Eddie George as a part of our 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration game presented by @MidSouthFord
More information on this year’s 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration events ⤵️ – 5:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
mentoring matters.
@GrizzCommunity | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/5YicYwXcTl – 5:14 PM
mentoring matters.
@GrizzCommunity | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/5YicYwXcTl – 5:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is out tonight against Utah. – 5:11 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is out tonight against Utah. – 5:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies, @NCRMuseum, @CityOfMemphis and Shelby County will host the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game on Jan. 16.
Gary Payton, Luol Deng, Nancy Lieberman and Eddie George will receive the 18th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/mIxcvSvY7m – 4:53 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies, @NCRMuseum, @CityOfMemphis and Shelby County will host the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game on Jan. 16.
Gary Payton, Luol Deng, Nancy Lieberman and Eddie George will receive the 18th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/mIxcvSvY7m – 4:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Will Hardy says the Jazz will need to treat Tyus Jones with the same amount of respect as Ja Morant today if Morant is unable to play. He had a bunch of good things to say about how Tyus impacts winning. Doesn’t sound like Utah will be caught off guard by what he brings. – 4:41 PM
Will Hardy says the Jazz will need to treat Tyus Jones with the same amount of respect as Ja Morant today if Morant is unable to play. He had a bunch of good things to say about how Tyus impacts winning. Doesn’t sound like Utah will be caught off guard by what he brings. – 4:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jazz coach Will Hardy also said they will have to treat Tyus Jones the same way they would treat Ja Morant if Morant is indeed out tonight. – 4:38 PM
Jazz coach Will Hardy also said they will have to treat Tyus Jones the same way they would treat Ja Morant if Morant is indeed out tonight. – 4:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Ja Morant: “His basketball IQ isn’t talked about enough, for sure.” – 4:34 PM
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Ja Morant: “His basketball IQ isn’t talked about enough, for sure.” – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jazz coach Will Hardy on the Grizzlies’ defense:
“I think they do the best job in the nba of protecting the rim as a team.” – 4:34 PM
Jazz coach Will Hardy on the Grizzlies’ defense:
“I think they do the best job in the nba of protecting the rim as a team.” – 4:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Niang with a hard foul on Bogey. Refs are looking at it.
Those two are cool rom their time in Utah. – 3:34 PM
Niang with a hard foul on Bogey. Refs are looking at it.
Those two are cool rom their time in Utah. – 3:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Campaign Manager Kess doing what it takes to get his client in the #NBAAllStar game 🗳️
🌟VOTE🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/riIUxPFsQJ – 3:31 PM
Campaign Manager Kess doing what it takes to get his client in the #NBAAllStar game 🗳️
🌟VOTE🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/riIUxPFsQJ – 3:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Campaign Manager Kess doing what it takes to get his client in the #NBAAllStar game 🗳️
#TakeNote instagram.com/p/CnKugWgJIAO/… – 3:28 PM
Campaign Manager Kess doing what it takes to get his client in the #NBAAllStar game 🗳️
#TakeNote instagram.com/p/CnKugWgJIAO/… – 3:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves are currently tied with the Lakers for the 11 seed in the West. But the Wolves could be up to the 8 seed by the end of today if…
Wolves win (at HOU)
Suns lose (v. CLE)
Jazz lose (at MEM)
Blazers lose (at TOR)
Vegas has MIN, CLE, MEM + TOR favored in those matchups. pic.twitter.com/Y5F55N0Ykq – 1:58 PM
The Wolves are currently tied with the Lakers for the 11 seed in the West. But the Wolves could be up to the 8 seed by the end of today if…
Wolves win (at HOU)
Suns lose (v. CLE)
Jazz lose (at MEM)
Blazers lose (at TOR)
Vegas has MIN, CLE, MEM + TOR favored in those matchups. pic.twitter.com/Y5F55N0Ykq – 1:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Talen Horton-Tucker is OUT for the Jazz’s game in Memphis today (right ankle sprain). Collin Sexton also remains OUT (right hamstring injury maintenance). – 1:46 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker is OUT for the Jazz’s game in Memphis today (right ankle sprain). Collin Sexton also remains OUT (right hamstring injury maintenance). – 1:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Talen Horton-Tucker will miss today’s game in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. – 1:44 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker will miss today’s game in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. – 1:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Talen Horton-Tucker is out tonight in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Lauri Markkanen tweaked his right ankle last night in Chicago, but is not on the injury report. So he is good to go – 1:44 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker is out tonight in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Lauri Markkanen tweaked his right ankle last night in Chicago, but is not on the injury report. So he is good to go – 1:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎵 𝗝𝗔𝗭𝗭 𝘝𝘚 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗭𝗭𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗦 🎵
Previewing tonight’s game with the @UofUHealth game preview ⤵️ – 1:22 PM
🎵 𝗝𝗔𝗭𝗭 𝘝𝘚 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗭𝗭𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗦 🎵
Previewing tonight’s game with the @UofUHealth game preview ⤵️ – 1:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
closing out this road trip 🚗
⏰ 4:00 PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/2S7dckXkPL
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MO30ZwaFTU – 12:58 PM
closing out this road trip 🚗
⏰ 4:00 PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/2S7dckXkPL
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MO30ZwaFTU – 12:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
closing out this road trip 🚗
⏰ 4:00 PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/TOgam9LDBz
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5VRonMqSS0 – 12:55 PM
closing out this road trip 🚗
⏰ 4:00 PM MT
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone | @kslsports
📓 https://t.co/TOgam9LDBz
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5VRonMqSS0 – 12:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.
By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.
All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – 12:47 PM
A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.
By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.
All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – 12:47 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.