Jazz 45, Grizzlies 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (20-22) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Utah Jazz 45, Memphis Grizzlies 54 (Q2 03:24)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Utah’s defense has been progressively worse as the game has gone on. Now down 54-45. Memphis on a 12-4 run – Utah’s defense has been progressively worse as the game has gone on. Now down 54-45. Memphis on a 12-4 run – 6:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Xavier Tillman Sr. has been playing some really good basketball after that G League stint. We ready to talk about it yet? – Xavier Tillman Sr. has been playing some really good basketball after that G League stint. We ready to talk about it yet? – 6:56 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

That was some kind of performance from Walker Kessler defensively in the first quarter against Memphis. Felt like he was blocking out the sun at the rim. – That was some kind of performance from Walker Kessler defensively in the first quarter against Memphis. Felt like he was blocking out the sun at the rim. – 6:41 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Walker Kessler has six blocks already. Altered a lot more than that. – Walker Kessler has six blocks already. Altered a lot more than that. – 6:41 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 23. Utah closes on an 8-0 run. Walker Kessler has 5 blocks already. Jazz committed 6 turnovers. Memphis shot just 32.1%. – End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 23. Utah closes on an 8-0 run. Walker Kessler has 5 blocks already. Jazz committed 6 turnovers. Memphis shot just 32.1%. – 6:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Walker Kessler in early triple-double territory with 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 blocks in the first quarter. – Walker Kessler in early triple-double territory with 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 blocks in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Great close to the quarter for the Jazz. Kessler dominating with five blocked shots. Rudy Gay with the bang out. The Jazz with a 24-23 advantage – Great close to the quarter for the Jazz. Kessler dominating with five blocked shots. Rudy Gay with the bang out. The Jazz with a 24-23 advantage – 6:37 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Walker Kessler has five blocks at the end of the first quarter. – Walker Kessler has five blocks at the end of the first quarter. – 6:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I went on a field trip in the fifth grade to a Grizzlies game, and I remember all the kids were happy to see Rudy Gay. Kinda wild to now be covering a game that he’s playing in. Life lol. – I went on a field trip in the fifth grade to a Grizzlies game, and I remember all the kids were happy to see Rudy Gay. Kinda wild to now be covering a game that he’s playing in. Life lol. – 6:35 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Three first quarter blocks for Walker Kessler. – Three first quarter blocks for Walker Kessler. – 6:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Walker Kessler has three blocked shots – Walker Kessler has three blocked shots – 6:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That’s 2 fouls for NAW and 6 turnovers for the Jazz. They’re also only 1-3 from deep. Hanging in there cuz Memphis is shooting 9-23/1-7. 23-18 Grizz, 2:52 left 1Q. – That’s 2 fouls for NAW and 6 turnovers for the Jazz. They’re also only 1-3 from deep. Hanging in there cuz Memphis is shooting 9-23/1-7. 23-18 Grizz, 2:52 left 1Q. – 6:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 23-18…NAW has a pair of fouls. Agbaji getting first quarter min. Jazz have an all bench unit on the floor, currently – 2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 23-18…NAW has a pair of fouls. Agbaji getting first quarter min. Jazz have an all bench unit on the floor, currently – 6:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Jazz have as many turnovers as made baskets at this point – The Jazz have as many turnovers as made baskets at this point – 6:25 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz yield an offensive rebound, leading to a Desmond Bane 3. Utah’s 3 TOs have contributed to a 14-8 advantage for Memphis in FGAs. As a result, Grizz lead 15-10, 6:52 left 1Q. – Jazz yield an offensive rebound, leading to a Desmond Bane 3. Utah’s 3 TOs have contributed to a 14-8 advantage for Memphis in FGAs. As a result, Grizz lead 15-10, 6:52 left 1Q. – 6:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Desmond Bane for three and the Jazz trail Memphis 15-10 and Will Hardy calls time…..Markkanen starts tonight 1-4 from the field – Desmond Bane for three and the Jazz trail Memphis 15-10 and Will Hardy calls time…..Markkanen starts tonight 1-4 from the field – 6:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz have 3 turnovers in 4 minutes. Another subpar start. – Jazz have 3 turnovers in 4 minutes. Another subpar start. – 6:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

10 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ – 10 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ – 6:14 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Tyus Jones is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 assists as a starter. He said he views himself as a starter. Now with Ja Morant out, Jones is up again.

“I just don’t think he’s talked about enough around the league with his ability as a lead guard.”

Story: 5:19 PM Tyus Jones is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 assists as a starter. He said he views himself as a starter. Now with Ja Morant out, Jones is up again.“I just don’t think he’s talked about enough around the league with his ability as a lead guard.”Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

David Locke @DLocke09

Ja Morant is out today for Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant is out today for Memphis Grizzlies – 5:14 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is out tonight against Utah. – The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is out tonight against Utah. – 5:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is out tonight, per the Grizzlies PR. – Ja Morant is out tonight, per the Grizzlies PR. – 5:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Will Hardy says the Jazz will need to treat Tyus Jones with the same amount of respect as Ja Morant today if Morant is unable to play. He had a bunch of good things to say about how Tyus impacts winning. Doesn’t sound like Utah will be caught off guard by what he brings. – Will Hardy says the Jazz will need to treat Tyus Jones with the same amount of respect as Ja Morant today if Morant is unable to play. He had a bunch of good things to say about how Tyus impacts winning. Doesn’t sound like Utah will be caught off guard by what he brings. – 4:41 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jazz coach Will Hardy also said they will have to treat Tyus Jones the same way they would treat Ja Morant if Morant is indeed out tonight. – Jazz coach Will Hardy also said they will have to treat Tyus Jones the same way they would treat Ja Morant if Morant is indeed out tonight. – 4:38 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jazz coach Will Hardy on Ja Morant: “His basketball IQ isn’t talked about enough, for sure.” – Jazz coach Will Hardy on Ja Morant: “His basketball IQ isn’t talked about enough, for sure.” – 4:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jazz coach Will Hardy on the Grizzlies’ defense:

“I think they do the best job in the nba of protecting the rim as a team.” – Jazz coach Will Hardy on the Grizzlies’ defense:“I think they do the best job in the nba of protecting the rim as a team.” – 4:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams is out, and Ja Morant remains questionable. – Steven Adams is out, and Ja Morant remains questionable. – 4:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz. 3:36 PM Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz. #Sixers

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Niang with a hard foul on Bogey. Refs are looking at it.

Those two are cool rom their time in Utah. – Niang with a hard foul on Bogey. Refs are looking at it.Those two are cool rom their time in Utah. – 3:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Talen Horton-Tucker is OUT for the Jazz’s game in Memphis today (right ankle sprain). Collin Sexton also remains OUT (right hamstring injury maintenance). – Talen Horton-Tucker is OUT for the Jazz’s game in Memphis today (right ankle sprain). Collin Sexton also remains OUT (right hamstring injury maintenance). – 1:46 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Talen Horton-Tucker will miss today’s game in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. – Talen Horton-Tucker will miss today’s game in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. – 1:44 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Talen Horton-Tucker is out tonight in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Lauri Markkanen tweaked his right ankle last night in Chicago, but is not on the injury report. So he is good to go – Talen Horton-Tucker is out tonight in Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Lauri Markkanen tweaked his right ankle last night in Chicago, but is not on the injury report. So he is good to go – 1:44 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

