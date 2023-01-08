Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 8, 2023

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Utah Jazz are spending $7,216,894 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $4,895,645 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

