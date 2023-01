LeBron James on Thomas Bryant's emergence: I have visions of 'myself, AD and Thomas on the floor together'

James had the strongest endorsement for Bryant and Davis together – with the caveat that the Lakers need to progress to that point with Davis’ timetable to return still unclear. “I’ve already kind of had visions of what that could possibly look like with the frontcourt of myself, AD and Thomas on the floor together,” he said. “I think it could be extremely beneficial for our ballclub. But also at the same time, just stay in the moment and we’re just trying to hold it down until our big guy comes back.Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register