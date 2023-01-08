LeBron James running out of patience: 'Y’all know what the f— should be happening'

In his most extensive comments yet on the Lakers’ lack of upgrades — and more specifically the reluctance to trade the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks that some team officials believe would be better used to chase another star player this summer — James made it clear that his patience is waning. “Y’all know what the f— should be happening,” he told The Athletic at the end our brief-but-revealing conversation. “I don’t need to talk.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Kings were in real trouble when Domantas Sabonis fouled out after LeBron James drove into his chest and finished in the final minute on Saturday night.
It’s not clear Sacramento can win without their star big man. But it’s clear the Lakers can: ocregister.com/2023/01/07/lak… – 2:47 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Lakers are essentially in a tie for the last play-in spot, and only 1.5 games out of an actual playoff spot.
Legit think this front office has a duty to LeBron/AD to make a move. This team fights and can make a legit run. They’re not far off. – 2:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James continues surge toward NBA’s all-time scoring record, leads Lakers with 37 in wild win over Kings
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:34 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 3+ 35-point games after turning 38:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
LeBron has been 38 for less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/lpFefLGQxO – 1:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a 38+ year old:
38.0 — LeBron James
[gap]
25.0 — John Havlicek
21.2 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jApwJj4EFj – 12:53 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers sneak away with a W over the Kings ✨
▫️ LeBron: 37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
▫️ Russ: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST
▫️ Bryant: 29 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/zj8DOg9ngS – 12:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron since turning 38:
37 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
25 PTS | 7 REB | 10 AST
43 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST
47 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST
Lakers are undefeated in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/KTjJ5V9UyF – 12:48 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron and the Lakers, without the injured Anthony Davis, have played their way back to the brink of the West’s play-in zone with a five-game winning streak.
More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com – 12:47 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Defense took the night off. In a crazy shootout, the Kings allowed the Lakers to knock down 61 percent from the field and it cost them. LeBron James and De’Aaron Fox put on a show for a packed house, but it was LA that came away with the 136-134 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:45 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 136, Kings 134
The Lakers win their fifth straight game to improve to 19-21. LeBron James had 37 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Thomas Bryant had 29 points and 14 rebounds. Dennis Schroder had 27. Another huge win for LA.
Up next: at Denver on Monday. – 12:45 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
In 4 games since turning 38 years old LeBron James is averaging 38 points per game & is undefeated. Your GOAT could never.
Literally. He tried. – 12:44 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
LAKERS WIN…THAT’S 5 IN A ROW…
-Lebron 37pts 8rebs 7ast
-T Bryant 29pts 14rebs
-Schroder 27pts
-Russ 23pts 15ast – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
37 PTS
8 REB
7 AST
Averaging 38 PPG since turning 38. pic.twitter.com/CqjeF21gsZ – 12:42 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers continue their hot streak, extend season-best winning streak to 5 games with a 136-134 win in SAC. LeBron 37p 8r 7a; Thomas Bryant 29p on 12-of-14 14r; Schroder 25p on 8-of-11 and 7-of-7 FTs (including game winners); Westbrook 23p 15a. LAL is 19-21. – 12:42 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
I am in awe of the level of play LeBron is still at after all this time – 12:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
LeBron James hits the free throw to complete the 3 point play. Kings trail Lakers 133-132 – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox puts the Kings up 132-130, LeBron James answers right back, ties the game with an and-one, and Domantas Sabonis fouls out. – 12:30 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has fouled out with 48.1 seconds remaining. Tie game. LeBron going to the line for a chance at the lead. – 12:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers up 6, Ham tries to steal a rest for LeBron, and Sacramento goes on an immediate 6-2 run to force a timeout and his presumed re-entry just over a minute later. – 12:20 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s kind of interesting how different the role player composition has been during the LeBron/AD injuries.
When LeBron was out, it was Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker that really stepped up.
With AD (and Austin and Lonnie) out, it’s been Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant. – 12:19 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers had a bit of an edge there but Kings have closed it to 124-122 with LeBron on the bench. LeBron paced to the scorer’s table during that stretch, so you know he’s checking in for the final 5:32 of the game. He’s got 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and is plus-15. – 12:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rare you’ll see this, Keegan Murray outsmarts LeBron 2 possessions in a row. First beats him for a backcut, then steps in on the other end for the pass and crash charge. – 12:15 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
5th foul on Domantas Sabonis. LeBron just told his teammates the same thing. They are going to attack Domas the rest of this game. – 12:13 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has 1 more FT coming out of a time out, for a chance to put LAL up 8 with 8:48 to play, one point away from their biggest lead.
It’s a 9-2 run to start the 4th Q as is.
LAL’s energy remains high on this night 2 of the B2B (SAC last played on Wednesday). – 12:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How old would LeBron James have to be before you could beat him one-on-one?
At this rate I’m pretty confident I could take him some time after his 280th birthday. – 12:10 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 109, Kings 109
LeBron James has 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Dennis Schroder has 23 points. Russell Westbrook has 20 points and 13 assists. Thomas Bryant has 19 points and 7 rebounds. Wenyen Gabriel fouled out in 13 min. Both teams shooting 54.5+%. – 12:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Lakers enter the 4th in Sacramento tied 109-109. Domantas Sabonis with 19pts and 7 boards, as well as 4 fouls. LeBron James with 27, 8 & 6 for Lakers. – 12:01 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wenyen out. LeBron in. Not sure that worked out how the Kings would have liked. – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Smart. After Sabonis got called for his 3rd PF, LeBron went straight at him, twice. First time, Sabonis got out of the way for a LeBron dunk. Second time, LeBron drew a Sabonis PF, his 4th.
Domantas sits with 9:33 left in the 3rd, and LAL down 2. – 11:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 73, Kings 73
The Lakers a season-high 73 points in the first half in what was a fast-paced, shot-happy 24 minutes for both teams. LeBron James and Dennis Schroder have 16 points each. Russell Westbrook has 14 points and 8 assists. Thomas Bryant has 13 points. – 11:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Lakers knotted 73-73 at the half. Harrison Barnes with 14 for Sac, one of 4 Kings starters in double figures. Dennis Schroder and LeBron James with 16 points each for the Lakers. – 11:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis goes up and over LeBron James with the flip. After a slow start, he’s up to 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. – 11:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis is one of very few people who can knock LeBron back a step in the post. – 11:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers did a good job of getting into the paint and drawing fouls. Russell Westbrook with the dunk, LeBron James drawing the fouls, Richaun Holmes’ frustrations and LBJ with the dunk. pic.twitter.com/PHUZ22VHKM – 11:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Someone smarter than me confirm this but I think that was LeBron’s first technical foul of the season. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Free throw attempts are now 15 for Sacramento, and 6 for the Lakers. LeBron drew a technical – LAL’s second – for arguing about it after he didn’t get an and-1 call, and Fox did.
A 6-0 Kings run has them up 60-52. – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers with the second technical of the 2nd quarter. Head coach Darvin Ham collected one a moment ago, and now LeBron James is slapped with one. Kings and Lakers physical in this first half. – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James went down at the far end of the floor and was very slow to get up. Might have taken a shot to the face on a driving layup attempt. Darvin Ham isn’t happy and gets slapped with a technical foul. – 10:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
LeBron James is on the far end of the court. He’s slow to get up. Technical foul on Darvin Ham. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are rolling with the same starters as last night tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Juan Toscano-Anderson
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both in for the Lakers tonight on the second night of a b2b. Troy Brown Jr. is out again with a quad strain. – 8:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Lakers – STATUS UPDATES:
LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Damian Jones (right great toe soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Sacramento.
Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 8:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Damian Jones (right great toe soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
STATUS UPDATES:
LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Damian Jones (right great toe soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Sacramento.
Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remains questionable, until he goes through his pregame routine. There’s no rule for him with back to backs; he played in L.A.’s last one (ORL/MIA last week) and had also missed the second end in previous sets. – 8:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sometimes I think Twitter forgets that literally every franchise LeBron has played for has won a championship.
Like… even if you do have to sell your soul to get him… he damn sure holds up his end of the bargain lmao. – 6:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TOP SCORERS EVER: ALL-TIME RANKING IN ASSISTS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 46th
LeBron James: 6th
Karl Malone: 61st
Kobe Bryant: 33rd
Michael Jordan: 49th – 5:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers are listing LeBron James as questionable tonight against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/gJHTXmD7Gr – 4:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight’s game against Sacramento.
More NBA from me; https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/j9tm7kA0OA – 4:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic tries passes that few players in NBA history can even imagine.
“I don’t know how he sees the game,” Bruce Brown said. “I wish I could see it like that. He’s different.”
It’s why, once again, his game evoked comparisons to LeBron James.
denverpost.com/2023/01/07/nik… – 3:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Lakers’ short-handed win over the Hawks, fueled by LeBron, Bryant, Schröder and Russ. They’re moving up the standings! Plus, Sterling Brown joins on a 10-Day. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/des… – 2:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¿Y en qué quedó la entrevista exclusiva con @LeBron James, anunciada con tanto bombo y platillo? ¿Me perdí algo? ¿Alguna revelación? Déjame saber, es para un amigo… pic.twitter.com/R7gFsKIavN – 2:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: Backup center search continues; LeBron James, Malik Monk status sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someda nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/07/leb… – 12:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić is once again at that magical 0.3 win shares/48 minutes threshold.
He’s up to 0.3106, which would rank 10th all-time behind three Kareem seasons, two MJ seasons, two LeBron seasons, a Wilt, and a Steph.
All won MVP. – 12:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic cracked Cleveland’s No. 1 defense like the Enigma code. Whenever Michael Malone compares him to LeBron James, “people think I’m crazy.” It’s not. Don’t underestimate what Jokic is doing. It’s a gift as special as the great ones.
denverpost.com/2023/01/07/nik… – 10:40 AM
