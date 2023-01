Luka Doncic: 'I watch more Euroleague than NBA'

Vincent Goodwill: Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd will attend the national title game in LA, supporting TCU. Kidd is a close friend of Commissioner Brett Yormark and a member of the Big 12 Business Advisory Board -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / January 7, 2023

We think of DeMar DeRozan as an isolation player. However, he has run the 9th most pick and rolls of any player in the NBA this yearOf top 60 players who run pick and roll DeRozan is 4th best in the NBA only Doncic, Durant and Curry are betterJazz v. Bulls at 6pm MTN pic.twitter.com/tNq0j7DFXB

Luka, Christian, Dwight, Tim and Spencer are the starters for the Mavs tonight against the Pelicans. – 8:11 PM

Pelicans score 15 points in the first quarter. Tied for the fewest they’ve scored in any quarter this season. Luka (14 points) almost outscored them by himself. – 8:40 PM

Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardy lineup was intriguing. Reminded of when we often saw Doncic-Dinwiddie-Brunson together last season. But now Dinwiddie has checked out. – 8:57 PM

That was a mighty quick T on Doncic. Then again he reacted mighty fast to that foul call. – 9:06 PM

Luka Doncic’s ninth technical foul of the season (not including one rescinded) was a quick whistle. I’m sure the Mavs will lobby the league to get that one rescinded, too. – 9:06 PM

HALF: Mavericks 63, Pelicans 46– Mavs led by as many as 23, got it to 14 before Luka’s 3 FTs with 1.8 left– Naji: 14p, 2a, 1b– JV: 11p, 5rPels: 40.0 FG%, 2/16 3P, 8/18 FTMavs: 57.1 FG%, 8/16 3P, 15/21 FT– Luka: 21p, 6r, 2a – 9:10 PM

End of 1st half: Mavs 63, Pelicans 46Marshall 14 ptsValanciunas 11 pts, 5 rebsLewis 6 ptsPels shoot 2-16 on 3s, 8-18 on FTs. It’s been a major struggle to get any flow on offense. Doncic also has 21 pts. Gonna be an uphill battle in the 2nd half. – 9:11 PM

Mavs have struggled all season taking advantage of shorthanded teams. Not tonight as they lead Pelicans lead 63-46 at half. 57% shooting and 8-16 3pt range. Pels missed their 1st 13 from 3pt range. Doncic 21 (25th 20 pt half) 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

For 2-plus seasons we all watched for the smallest of signs of warmth between Doncic and Porzingis, hints that they more than tolerated.No such body language concerns with Doncic and Wood. It’s obvious that they click. They frequently encourage and compliment one another. – 9:48 PM

Luka has a triple-double at 34-10-10. He’s played the entire second half, before leaving with 1:42 left. I would assume this means there’s a decent chance he gets a hugely deserved break tomorrow in OKC. – 10:17 PM

Luka Doncic gets his 10th rebound to put the finishing touches on a 34-10-10 line and soon thereafter takes a foul to check out. That’s his ninth triple-double this season, one behind Nikola Jokic for the league lead. – 10:17 PM

It’s a final: Mavs 127, Pelicans 117. Luka had 34-10-10, Christian had 28-6, Tim scored 18 pts, Jaden had 15 pts, Spencer had 12 pts. Mavs are 23-17 and will play at Oklahoma City tomorrow at 6 p.m. – 10:26 PM

“We’ll see,” Luka Doncic says when asked whether he will play tomorrow night in Oklahoma City and mentions that his ankle has been sore. He’s likely to get his fourth rest night of the season. – 10:36 PM

Luka Doncic (sore ankle) played 39 minutes tonight against New Orleans on the first leg of a back to back. Mavericks come to town tomorrow night. Their injury report won’t be due until around 1 so we will see if Luka can play tomorrow. – 10:48 PM

Mavs take care of biz vs Pels, now one back of NO for 3rd. powered by Luka’s 9th TD (34-10-10. 55th career, 4 shy of Larry Bird. Christian Wood’s 28 (14 in 3rd).Get a big shooting night from THJ (Mavs 14-0 when he shoots >45%). An impressive turn from Jaden Hardy 15 pts in 21 min – 10:51 PM

Luka Doncic on breathing issues Thursday vs. Celtics: “A little sick, probably. Just allergies, so I’ve been taking some medicine. I felt way better, especially today. Yesterday was a little worse.”Go tomorrow in B2B vs. OKC? “I’ve been playing with a sore ankle, so we’ll see.” – 10:54 PM

Luka Doncic playing 39 minutes in first half of Mavs’ back to back tonight is a likely sign he’ll sit out tomorrow vs. OKC.Jason Kidd: “Was that obvious? We’ll see how he feels.” – 11:13 PM

Luka Doncic on Jaden Hardy: “Amazing. He gave us the pace. He was just attacking all the time. They couldn’t stop him. He’s a great player, and you can see it.” – 11:22 PM

Tonight was Mavs’ first win over a top-4 team in either conference since early December…… but Pelicans were missing Zion, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.Luka Doncic and Jaden Hardy led the charge, but big question remains: Just how good is Dallas? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Steph Curry edged Luka Doncic to lead Western Conference guards in the first wave of voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/war…

In his spare time, Luka Doncic hardly watches what his fellow candidates for the NBA MVP award are doing.The Slovenian star prefers to follow another league instead 🗣️

You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague , but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA

