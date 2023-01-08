Mavericks 55, Thunder 71: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (23-17) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-22) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 55, Oklahoma City Thunder 71 (Q3 11:44)

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs early 11 pt lead doesn't last as OKC has 69-55 lead at half. OKC doing with a 36-21 2nd qtr in which SGA & Giddey (their two leading scorers) did not score at all. SGA. J. Williams and K Williams all w/10. Wood w/15 to lead Mavs 2nd half soon

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lu Dort is shooting a career high from 3.

Dort is 11-20 from 3 in 2023.

Lu Dort is shooting a career high from 3.

Dort is 11-20 from 3 in 2023.

Completely turned it around after starting the season 11-57 from 3.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Halftime: OKC 69, Dallas 55. Thunder shooting 54.3%.

Halftime: OKC 69, Dallas 55. Thunder shooting 54.3%.

In hindsight wasn't a good sign that Mavs made 10 of their first 14 3-pointers, yet trailed 49-48. Now they've gone cold and Thunder is rolling.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 69, Mavs 55

SGA – 10 points

JDub – 10 points

Kenrich – 10 points

Wood – 15 points, 7 rebounds

HALF: Thunder 69, Mavs 55

SGA – 10 points

JDub – 10 points

Kenrich – 10 points

Wood – 15 points, 7 rebounds

Dinwiddie – 10 points, 5 assists

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dwight Powell appeared to get poked in the eye. He's shooting the free throws, but clearly was in pain. He still made one of two and finished the half. Mavs trail 69-55 at halftime.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

There is an Arkansas Fan screaming Woo Pig Sooie or however you type it at Isaiah Joe during these free throws.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This Thunder bench is ready to come unglued on every three point attempt. Such great vibes. Goodness if Isaiah Joe hit that step back the Paycom Center roof might be gone.

Tim Cato @tim_cato

what's interesting is that josh giddey wasn't always a great passer. it was only when he arrived on arrakis and inhaled spice that his vision improved.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey went to check on Dwight Powell after accidentally racking his eyes

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Oh, no. Dwight Powell got scraped across the face. He's up but is in serious pain.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Once upon a time, the Mavericks led this game 31-20. Since then, it's 46-21, OKC with a minute to go before the half.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC has flipped an 11 point deficit into a 16 point lead at the 1:30 mark of the second quarter. They are in a really good spot, especially if they play to their normal third quarter standard.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Thunder just missed a three-pointer and Aaron Wiggins dug out the rebound between two Mavericks and it led to a three-pointer by Lu Dort. Mavericks are in a 64-50 hole.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The reason player movement matters so much was right there on that drive, without that Wiggins cut and Dort relocation, SGA gets stuck. Instead he kicks out to a WIDE OPEN Dort three. He missed but great process.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort 3 has this crowd and the bench going crazy

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins plays really good defense, rebound, spot playmakes, can score, and he is on an extremely cheap contract. That is the type of guys who make a huge difference when building a roster. He is under contract through the 2024-25 season and never gets more than 2 mil.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nice ball movement leads to an Omoruyi floater

OKC leads 58-49 with 4:25 left in 2Q

Nice ball movement leads to an Omoruyi floater

OKC leads 58-49 with 4:25 left in 2Q

Mavs timeout

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

A 15-3 blitz puts Thunder up 56-48. The Mavericks hit 10 of their first 14 three-pointers and were trailing by a point.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins saved basketball. What in the name of Magic Johnson was that?

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Both OKC and Dallas are shooting 70% from three. Really been a fun one, even without Luka.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III with 8 early points

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III told me his New Year's Resolution was to ball out in 2023. So far, so good. A 30 point GL game and this defensive clinic

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks escape first quarter with a 34-33 lead as OKC mounts a late comeback. Christian Wood with 13. SGA with 10. There were 21 free throws in the quarter. This could be a long one.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann had Davis Bertans dancing

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins, winner. Comes in and immediately impacts the game. His contract became guaranteed yesterday for this season.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC was down 11. SGA + the all shooters lineup got it down to 1 point in the last 3 minutes of the 1st quarter.

SGA + shooters is always a winning lineup.

OKC was down 11. SGA + the all shooters lineup got it down to 1 point in the last 3 minutes of the 1st quarter.

SGA + shooters is always a winning lineup.

Another reason this team is excited about adding Chet Holmgren next season.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs built an 11-point lead and held Gilgeous-Alexander scoreless for the first six minutes. But after one quarter it's Dallas 34, OKC 33, and Gilgeous-Alexander has 10 points.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Mavs 34, Thunder 33

SGA – 10 points

Kenrich – 8 points

JDub – 6 points

Wood – 13 points

End of 1Q: Mavs 34, Thunder 33

SGA – 10 points

Kenrich – 8 points

JDub – 6 points

Wood – 13 points

Dinwiddie – 8 points

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a great response and counterpunch on Dallas to close the first. It is a one point game after the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not take his first shot until the 5:23 mark, ends with 10 points in the frame.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann just danced with Dallas a beautiful mid-range step back. Wow.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Along with his overall, All-Star caliber improvement this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a 91% free-throw shooter this season, including 23-of-23 vs. Dallas.

That's a category that Doncic has yet to master.

That’s a category that Doncic has yet to master. – Along with his overall, All-Star caliber improvement this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a 91% free-throw shooter this season, including 23-of-23 vs. Dallas.That’s a category that Doncic has yet to master. – 7:28 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks with 11 free throws already and 4:21 left in the first. They are up 28-20.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC is rolling out this lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jalen Williams

Isaiah Joe

Lindy Waters III

Eugene Omoruyi

OKC is rolling out this lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jalen Williams

Isaiah Joe

Lindy Waters III

Eugene Omoruyi

Hope to see Mike Muscala get a crack soon.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Wood has 10 points, Dinwiddie has 8. Pretty much what the Mavs needed w/o leading scorer Doncic.

Wood has 10 points, Dinwiddie has 8. Pretty much what the Mavs needed w/o leading scorer Doncic.

Dallas 27-20.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his first shot attempt at the 5:23 mark, cash in the mid-range.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe & Eugene Omoruyi check into the game for OKC

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe and Eugene Omoruyi are the first two off the bench for OKC.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams has done a good job of keeping his aggression against these bigs and using his athleticism to his advantage and to get down hill.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Kenrich Williams has scored 8 of the Thunder's first 12. He's been on a tear offensively.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have the start they were hoping for without Luka, going up 12-3 on OKC. They've hit all four of their shots, three from distance.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Mavs have delivered the first punch, 12-3 lead for Dallas as the Thunder need a timeout. A lot of open corner looks getting Dallas comfortable early.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

And Bullock drains a 3, just like we all figured he would.

And Bullock drains a 3, just like we all figured he would.

Dallas 12, OKC 3.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Thunder starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Kenrich Williams

Brad Townsend @townbrad

I would have started Hardy, but I'm assuming Kidd is concerned about slowing Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 39.4 points in 2 meetings against Dallas this season.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dinwiddie, Bullock, Hardaway, Wood and Powell will be the Maverick starters.

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starters tonight vs OKC, reminder that Luka is out (left ankle soreness) – Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, Wood, Powell. Mavs at Thunder at 6p on BSSW.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Dallas

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

Kenrich Williams

OKC starters vs Dallas

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

Kenrich Williams

Thunder going small tonight.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Mavs

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

Thunder starters vs. Mavs

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We just want to stick with our main principles…playing at our pace and doing the things we need to do on the defensive end.❞

❝We just want to stick with our main principles…playing at our pace and doing the things we need to do on the defensive end.❞

Prior to tonight's tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @Tre Mann to discuss tonight's match up against Dallas.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on why it might be a good night for Jaden Hardy: "They're young. He's young. The building blocks of positive minutes, putting him in a position to be successful. I thought he did that last night and he'll get the opportunity again tonight."

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Asked whether OKC's pace makes this a good opportunity for Hardy, Kidd chucked: "He's young. They're young. I think this is the building blocks of positive minutes, putting him in position to be successful. I thought he did that last night and he'll get the opportunity tonight."

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort just had a nice conversation with Chip Engelland at half court during warm ups

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3 point shooting "we could get shoot to shoot five catch and shoots tonight, if we told him to shoot five catch and shoots tonight. But is that the most sustainable way to develop and coach them? It's not."

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey's improved 3-point shooting was a process before Chip Engelland arrived and credits Mike Wilks a lot for helping Giddey

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaylin Williams has been upgraded to available for tonight.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on playing the Mavs without Luka "we've seen it this past week" mentioned the Boston game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Wizards game without Beal, and now this. They understand not to overlook an opportunity.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

As if there was any doubt, Luka is officially out this evening at OKC (6 p.m. tip). It ends a streak of 10 consecutive games played, seven of which Luka put in 37 minutes or more.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann said he understands not to under estimate the Mavericks without Luka Doncic, "we've been on the other side of that."

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

In the past two games, Jaden Hardy has combined for 30 points in just 36 minutes, and is 12-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Since Luka Doncic is not playing tonight at OKC, Hardy likely will see more playing time against the Thunder.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Giddey Up: Josh Giddey has tallied 14 double-doubles this season, which leads all sophomores in the NBA. The rising star Candidate is averaging 15.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, which leads all sophomore guards, and 5.4 assists, second among all guards. Per Thunder game notes

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

It's Sunset Sunday, the last time the Thunder played the Mavericks and wore the sunset uniforms, Isaiah Joe went for 15 points on perfect shooting in nine minutes of action for an OKC OT win. He is on the cover of tonight's program vs Dallas.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

By the time the Mavs return to Dallas on Jan. 16, the Cowboys either will have played their first-round playoff game or will kick off that night.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In today's @OUHealth Game Day Report, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown the importance of the Thunder asserting its defensive presence at a high level in tonight's match up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Thunder

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Luka Doncic is out vs OKC today.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

With Luka Doncic out, Mavs rookie G Jaden Hardy will have a lot of opportunity tonight in OKC. He's scored 30 points on 12-17 FG over the last two games. Jason Kidd: "We've just got to keep stacking that positivity and keep him on the floor."

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Tonight in OKC, the Mavericks could either win their first game without Luka Doncic this season or … yikes!

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavericks update for tonight in OKC – Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks' Luka Doncic will sit out Sunday's game at Oklahoma City

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) will not play Sunday in Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back and the first game of a five-game road trip.

The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) will not play Sunday in Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back and the first game of a five-game road trip.