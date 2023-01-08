Mavericks 55, Thunder 71: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (23-17) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-22) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 55, Oklahoma City Thunder 71 (Q3 11:44)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs early 11 pt lead doesn’t last as OKC has 69-55 lead at half. OKC doing with a 36-21 2nd qtr in which SGA & Giddey (their two leading scorers) did not score at all. SGA. J. Williams and K Williams all w/10. Wood w/15 to lead Mavs 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is shooting a career high from 3.
Dort is 11-20 from 3 in 2023.
Completely turned it around after starting the season 11-57 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: OKC 69, Dallas 55. Thunder shooting 54.3%.
In hindsight wasn’t a good sign that Mavs made 10 of their first 14 3-pointers, yet trailed 49-48. Now they’ve gone cold and Thunder is rolling. – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 69, Mavs 55
SGA – 10 points
JDub – 10 points
Kenrich – 10 points
Wood – 15 points, 7 rebounds
Dinwiddie – 10 points, 5 assists – 8:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell appeared to get poked in the eye. He’s shooting the free throws, but clearly was in pain. He still made one of two and finished the half. Mavs trail 69-55 at halftime. – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There is an Arkansas Fan screaming Woo Pig Sooie or however you type it at Isaiah Joe during these free throws. – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This Thunder bench is ready to come unglued on every three point attempt. Such great vibes. Goodness if Isaiah Joe hit that step back the Paycom Center roof might be gone. – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ball fakes clear space!
The hard work makes it all work.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/YSAleNn18S – 8:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey went to check on Dwight Powell after accidentally racking his eyes – 8:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Oh, no. Dwight Powell got scraped across the face. He’s up but is in serious pain. – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Once upon a time, the Mavericks led this game 31-20. Since then, it’s 46-21, OKC with a minute to go before the half. – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has flipped an 11 point deficit into a 16 point lead at the 1:30 mark of the second quarter. They are in a really good spot, especially if they play to their normal third quarter standard. – 8:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Thunder just missed a three-pointer and Aaron Wiggins dug out the rebound between two Mavericks and it led to a three-pointer by Lu Dort. Mavericks are in a 64-50 hole. – 8:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The reason player movement matters so much was right there on that drive, without that Wiggins cut and Dort relocation, SGA gets stuck. Instead he kicks out to a WIDE OPEN Dort three. He missed but great process. – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub with impressive finishes back-to-back 😳 pic.twitter.com/chnQiy1YRz – 7:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins plays really good defense, rebound, spot playmakes, can score, and he is on an extremely cheap contract. That is the type of guys who make a huge difference when building a roster. He is under contract through the 2024-25 season and never gets more than 2 mil. – 7:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nice ball movement leads to an Omoruyi floater
OKC leads 58-49 with 4:25 left in 2Q
Mavs timeout – 7:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 15-3 blitz puts Thunder up 56-48. The Mavericks hit 10 of their first 14 three-pointers and were trailing by a point. – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins saved basketball. What in the name of Magic Johnson was that? – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Both OKC and Dallas are shooting 70% from three. Really been a fun one, even without Luka. – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III told me his New Year’s Resolution was to ball out in 2023. So far, so good. A 30 point GL game and this defensive clinic – 7:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks escape first quarter with a 34-33 lead as OKC mounts a late comeback. Christian Wood with 13. SGA with 10. There were 21 free throws in the quarter. This could be a long one. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins, winner. Comes in and immediately impacts the game. His contract became guaranteed yesterday for this season. – 7:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 11. SGA + the all shooters lineup got it down to 1 point in the last 3 minutes of the 1st quarter.
SGA + shooters is always a winning lineup.
Another reason this team is excited about adding Chet Holmgren next season. – 7:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs built an 11-point lead and held Gilgeous-Alexander scoreless for the first six minutes. But after one quarter it’s Dallas 34, OKC 33, and Gilgeous-Alexander has 10 points. – 7:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, Thunder 33
SGA – 10 points
Kenrich – 8 points
JDub – 6 points
Wood – 13 points
Dinwiddie – 8 points – 7:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a great response and counterpunch on Dallas to close the first. It is a one point game after the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not take his first shot until the 5:23 mark, ends with 10 points in the frame. – 7:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Passed up a good shot for a great one! 👌 pic.twitter.com/YJ8q4Konoz – 7:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann just danced with Dallas a beautiful mid-range step back. Wow. – 7:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From what we can gather here in OKC, the Cowboys are primed for the playoffs, eh? – 7:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Along with his overall, All-Star caliber improvement this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a 91% free-throw shooter this season, including 23-of-23 vs. Dallas.
That’s a category that Doncic has yet to master. – 7:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks with 11 free throws already and 4:21 left in the first. They are up 28-20. – 7:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is rolling out this lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jalen Williams
Isaiah Joe
Lindy Waters III
Eugene Omoruyi
Hope to see Mike Muscala get a crack soon. – 7:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood has 10 points, Dinwiddie has 8. Pretty much what the Mavs needed w/o leading scorer Doncic.
Dallas 27-20. – 7:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Basically as soon as these bizarro football games end, @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are going live on YouTube to chat about the sophomore class in the NBA. Guys like Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner and plenty more!
youtu.be/ZTEECenv1rU – 7:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his first shot attempt at the 5:23 mark, cash in the mid-range. – 7:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe and Eugene Omoruyi are the first two off the bench for OKC. – 7:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams has done a good job of keeping his aggression against these bigs and using his athleticism to his advantage and to get down hill. – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams has scored 8 of the Thunder’s first 12. He’s been on a tear offensively. – 7:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have the start they were hoping for without Luka, going up 12-3 on OKC. They’ve hit all four of their shots, three from distance. – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Mavs have delivered the first punch, 12-3 lead for Dallas as the Thunder need a timeout. A lot of open corner looks getting Dallas comfortable early. – 7:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
And Bullock drains a 3, just like we all figured he would.
Dallas 12, OKC 3. – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Kenrich Williams – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I would have started Hardy, but I’m assuming Kidd is concerned about slowing Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 39.4 points in 2 meetings against Dallas this season. – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dinwiddie, Bullock, Hardaway, Wood and Powell will be the Maverick starters. – 7:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/oDoN5df7rl – 6:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
All the vibes for pregame warm ups 😌 pic.twitter.com/GLIezRrHky – 6:42 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight vs OKC, reminder that Luka is out (left ankle soreness) – Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, Wood, Powell. Mavs at Thunder at 6p on BSSW. – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Dallas
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Kenrich Williams
Thunder going small tonight. – 6:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Wood, Powell, Hardaway, Dinwiddie.
OKC starters: Dort, J. Williams, K. Williams, Giddey, SGA.
6:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 6:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Mavs
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Jaylin Williams – 6:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We just want to stick with our main principles…playing at our pace and doing the things we need to do on the defensive end.❞
Prior to tonight’s tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @Tre Mann to discuss tonight’s match up against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/0COGly4Rm6 – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on why it might be a good night for Jaden Hardy: “They’re young. He’s young. The building blocks of positive minutes, putting him in a position to be successful. I thought he did that last night and he’ll get the opportunity again tonight.” – 6:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked whether OKC’s pace makes this a good opportunity for Hardy, Kidd chucked: “He’s young. They’re young. I think this is the building blocks of positive minutes, putting him in position to be successful. I thought he did that last night and he’ll get the opportunity tonight.” – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Davis Bertans signing a Luka Doncic jersey 🤨 pic.twitter.com/cUdlOH3NaX – 5:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort just had a nice conversation with Chip Engelland at half court during warm ups – 5:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3 point shooting “we could get shoot to shoot five catch and shoots tonight, if we told him to shoot five catch and shoots tonight. But is that the most sustainable way to develop and coach them? It’s not.” – 5:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey’s improved 3-point shooting was a process before Chip Engelland arrived and credits Mike Wilks a lot for helping Giddey – 5:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on playing the Mavs without Luka “we’ve seen it this past week” mentioned the Boston game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Wizards game without Beal, and now this. They understand not to overlook an opportunity. – 5:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat started 9-8 in LeBron’s first season and lost title to Dallas.
Dolphins are 9-8 in McDaniel’s first season. Dolphins-Cowboys Super Bowl now assured. It is written.
(I reserve right to delete this later.) – 5:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The perfectly charred cheeseburger at Bar Arbolada in Oklahoma City. Absolutely love this place! Not many better burgers out there IMHO pic.twitter.com/UlFFzXydTA – 4:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As if there was any doubt, Luka is officially out this evening at OKC (6 p.m. tip). It ends a streak of 10 consecutive games played, seven of which Luka put in 37 minutes or more. – 4:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said he understands not to under estimate the Mavericks without Luka Doncic, “we’ve been on the other side of that.” – 4:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
In the past two games, Jaden Hardy has combined for 30 points in just 36 minutes, and is 12-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Since Luka Doncic is not playing tonight at OKC, Hardy likely will see more playing time against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/TqL2QYcROn – 3:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Giddey Up: Josh Giddey has tallied 14 double-doubles this season, which leads all sophomores in the NBA. The rising star Candidate is averaging 15.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, which leads all sophomore guards, and 5.4 assists, second among all guards. Per Thunder game notes – 3:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s Sunset Sunday, the last time the Thunder played the Mavericks and wore the sunset uniforms, Isaiah Joe went for 15 points on perfect shooting in nine minutes of action for an OKC OT win. He is on the cover of tonight’s program vs Dallas. pic.twitter.com/xdkPCKH256 – 3:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
By the time the Mavs return to Dallas on Jan. 16, the Cowboys either will have played their first-round playoff game or will kick off that night. – 2:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown the importance of the Thunder asserting its defensive presence at a high level in tonight’s match up against the Dallas Mavericks. 📝 pic.twitter.com/tjOTOq9QGL – 2:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Thunder – 2:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With Luka Doncic out, Mavs rookie G Jaden Hardy will have a lot of opportunity tonight in OKC. He’s scored 30 points on 12-17 FG over the last two games. Jason Kidd: “We’ve just got to keep stacking that positivity and keep him on the floor.” – 2:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Right back at it in OKC.
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚ 6PM CT – EARLY TIP-OFF!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/SPY6FloOf9 – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tonight in OKC, the Mavericks could either win their first game without Luka Doncic this season or … yikes! dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavericks update for tonight in OKC – Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out. – 1:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will sit out Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) will not play Sunday in Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back and the first game of a five-game road trip.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will all miss tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 1:45 PM
