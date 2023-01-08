Mavericks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,336,244 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,435,630 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
@Eurohoopsnet
You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague, but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA
@hoopshype
@BasketNews_com
In his spare time, Luka Doncic hardly watches what his fellow candidates for the NBA MVP award are doing.
The Slovenian star prefers to follow another league instead 🗣️
