Mavericks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,336,244 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,435,630 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops

@Eurohoopsnet

You can take Luka out of the

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:44 AM You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague , but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Luka Doncic says he watches more Euroleague than NBA 👀👀👀 4:01 AM Luka Doncic says he watches more Euroleague than NBA 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DtV7Bu32YF