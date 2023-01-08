Mavericks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Mavericks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 8, 2023- by

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,336,244 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,435,630 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague, but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:44 AM
Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Luka Doncic says he watches more Euroleague than NBA 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DtV7Bu32YF4:01 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
In his spare time, Luka Doncic hardly watches what his fellow candidates for the NBA MVP award are doing.
The Slovenian star prefers to follow another league instead 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-183468-lu…2:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home