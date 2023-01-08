Michael Porter Jr: Nikola Jokic could probably win the next five MVPs

Michael Singer: Michael Porter Jr: “I think Nikola could probably win the next five MVPs.”
Source: Twitter @msinger
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr on what it would take for Nikola Jokić to win his third straight MVP.
“Like Coach says sometimes, don’t get tired of success. Hopefully the voters don’t get tired of giving it to who I think is the best player in the world.” pic.twitter.com/csgZzQa7g8 – 2:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr: “He could win MVP for the next 5 years…It’s probably tiresome for these voters to keep giving Nikola the MVP but like coach says, ‘Don’t get tired of success.’ Hopefully the voters don’t get tired of giving it to who I think is the best player in the world.” – 2:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thought it was a really good media session from Bones, MPJ, and Malone today.
Bones was open about his willingness and appreciation for Malone coaching him hard, saying that that’s a relationship that very few coaches and players to have.
Malone agreed and sung Bones’ praises. – 2:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr: “I think Nikola could probably win the next five MVPs.” – 2:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic gets his 10th rebound to put the finishing touches on a 34-10-10 line and soon thereafter takes a foul to check out. That’s his ninth triple-double this season, one behind Nikola Jokic for the league lead. – 10:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):
t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6
t-1. Derrick White +11.6
3. Brandon Ingram +11.1 – 6:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic tries passes that few players in NBA history can even imagine.
“I don’t know how he sees the game,” Bruce Brown said. “I wish I could see it like that. He’s different.”
It’s why, once again, his game evoked comparisons to LeBron James.
denverpost.com/2023/01/07/nik… – 3:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic hooked Zeke Nnaji up with several pairs of his old sneakers before the season. Nnaji has worn them in every game.
“I’ve got a lot of different colors,” Nnaji told DNVR.
“If the two-time can wear them, then they’re good enough for me.”
thednvr.com/zeke-nnaji-is-… – 2:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10 AST
Jokic has recorded at least 10 triple-doubles in each of his last six seasons, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What is Mobley doing? Well, he’s trying to cover Jokic’s spin. But Aaron Gordon is No. 2 in the NBA in dunks. And Bruce Brown’s shooting a career-high 41% from 3. And KCP’s 48% from 3 is third in the NBA. And MPJ is MPJ. What do you do when you’re compromised? You gamble. pic.twitter.com/HcZ6l2ae3H – 11:29 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic cracked Cleveland’s No. 1 defense like the Enigma code. Whenever Michael Malone compares him to LeBron James, “people think I’m crazy.” It’s not. Don’t underestimate what Jokic is doing. It’s a gift as special as the great ones.
denverpost.com/2023/01/07/nik… – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike Malone noted where Nikola Jokic and LeBron James are similar players 👀
Denver Nuggets head coach also provided a unique comparison for Jokic:
basketnews.com/news-183421-mi… – 4:37 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
It was the night of the Euro big men in the NBA as Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic produced fat numbers in wins
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:40 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s averages A.J. (After Jokmas): 26.8 points (57.8 FG%, 50 3P%), 11.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists across 12 games – 2:28 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic — 28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists
Nikola Vucevic — 19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists.
Both finish with triple-doubles on Orthodox Christmas. pic.twitter.com/4PGhP3UihV – 12:55 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic, asked whether the #Nuggets are good enough to make the Finals: “Yes, probably.”
But said consistency is the key word. – 12:52 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic unprompted shouted out Michael Porter Jr.’s defensive effort tonight. – 12:50 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Vlatko Cancar: “I hate it because people think he’s (just) my friend (and that’s why he’s here).”
Expanded on how smart a player he is and how he can fit with any team. – 12:48 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic on Vlatko Cancar:
“People think he is just my friend, but that is disrespectful.”
Jokic thinks Vlatko deserves more respect for the work he puts in and his impact on the game. He’s more than just the friend of Jokic on the roster. – 12:46 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Bruce Brown: “He delivers.”
Said his energy is something Denver really needed. – 12:44 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone once again compared Jokic to LeBron in terms of their IQ and the way they are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. – 11:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“Nikola does not see DPOY guys in front of him.”
-Malone on how easy it is for Jokic to destroy the best defense in basketball – 11:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
10 straight home wins for the Nuggets
10th triple-double on the season for Nikola Jokic
Things are good in Denver. – 11:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Cavs 121-108 in one that felt like a formality at the end:
-Joker: 28-15-10, hit 3/4 from 3, special game
-Murray: 32 minutes on B2B, 18-4-2 on 13 shots, good stuff
-7 Nuggets with at least 12 points and it felt easy.
26-13. pic.twitter.com/hv4bJAxc1X – 11:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets are now 26-13 and 16-3 at home.
They knock off the Cavs 121-108, and Joker assembles *another* triple-double. – 11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joker tonight:
28 PTS
15 REB
10 AST
2 STL
10-17 FG
Leading the league in 25/15/10 games this season. pic.twitter.com/UFcNdl3bxv – 11:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
And there goes Nikola Jokic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double of the season.
He’s got 28 points, 10 assists and 15 rebounds. – 11:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Everybody in the arena just exploded for that Joker 10th assist lmao – 11:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ok lets do this again.
Half of each team is at halfcourt to watch the hoop alterations, Nikola Jokic is sprinting sideline to sideline, Malone is angry at the delay, and there is a man trying to yank the hoop back to level.
As much as things change, they stay the same! – 10:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I wrote about it before the season, but the Nuggets have so many lineups that feature a ton of shooting this year compared to years past. That has been a big difference maker in surviving non-Jokic minutes.
three-point shots are always the great equalizer. – 10:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets lead is 88-77 when Jokic went to the bench.
Will the reserves extend the lead or will it disintegrate? – 10:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Unbelievably bad entry pass from
Bones to Jokic. Did not set up the angle or create a lane to get the pass through. Easy turnover. – 10:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker vying for the 3-point contest in addition to the All-Star Game. That’s his third triple of the quarter. – 10:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is Jokic’s 8th assist and there is still 4+ minutes left in the 3rd.
He is up to 21-11-8 on 7-13 shooting. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – 10:27 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nuggets open up the second half with a corner 3-pointer by Jokic. Denver is 9-of-15 from deep and 6-of-8 from the corners. – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. blew a couple rebounds & skied for a few others.
Porter took some very ill-advised shots early in the shot clock & hit three big 3s.
Porter has had awful defensive possessions & some very strong ones.
All of these things are true all at once. – 10:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead 62-58 at the half over the Cavs.
Cleveland’s bench has a 24-9 lead over Denver’s bench so far and is why they’re still in the game.
Jokic is the leading scorer w/ 15 pts. MPJ added 11 pts and Murray has 10 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s your message for the team? – 10:14 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I feel like the Cavaliers played great in the first half and Jarrett Allen was terrific on Jokic. Aggressive, physical, relentless.
Nuggets are still up by 4, and Jokic has 15 / 7 / 5. Hope the second half is as fun & Denver can match Cleveland the same way the rest of the game – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Cavs 62-58
-Joker with 15-7-5 and Allen’s played him great
-MPJ with 11 and 5, 3/5 from 3, think he’s been fine honestly
-Murray with 10 points on 7 shots, an encouraging half on the b2b
Cavs have 11 OREBs. Gotta be better. pic.twitter.com/E0zTBhjOLe – 10:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Nuggets 62-58 at halftime here in Denver. Cedi Osman leads the Cavs with 10 points. Nine guys have scored for Cleveland, with six guys having at least seven points. Nikola Jokic has 15 for Denver, MPJ has 11, and Jamal Murray has 10. – 10:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets head to halftime up 62-58. Their 3-point shooting (8-of-14) making up for 38-24 deficit in the paint.
Joker with game-high 15, MPJ with 11 and Jamal with 10.
But Cavs getting whatever they want inside. – 10:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I could be wrong, but I don’t think MPJ was supposed to leave Kevin Love wide open from 3. Feels like a guy to close out to IMO. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.
He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – 10:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic felt the double team coming, spun away from its and found Gordon uncontested.
Jokic made about four decisions in 3 milliseconds on that play. His instincts are alien-esque. – 9:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets were up 26-23 when Jokic went to the bench and they trail 40-39 when he checked back in.
That is plenty good enough thanks to the 3 triples Denver’s bench hit before the starters came back. – 9:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets trail 28-26 after one quarter to the Cavaliers. Balanced and fun matchup so far.
I wonder if the Nuggets look to get DeAndre Jordan into the game for rebounding purposes when Jokic is off the floor. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter:
11 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
3 turnovers
He was involved in everything on both ends of the floor. – 9:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thus far, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is matching Jarrett Allen’s minutes and sub pattern with that of Nikola Jokic — just as he did here last season. – 9:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
How will Nikola Jokic deal with Cleveland’s length? 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in his first 11 minutes. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
We are getting Jokic vs Allen and Gordon vs Mobley and its a great show already. – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic (almost) blind pass to the corner. Rinse. Repeat.
He’s throwing some silly ones so far tonight. – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Great to see MPJ get a 3 to fall. He needed that.
Shouts to Jokic’s magnificent passing as usual. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić just threw one of his best ball reversal passes of the season. MPJ three. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a good start for MPJ on either end. He broke from the play multiple times, and the Nuggets just haven’t benefitted at all. – 9:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In all my years covering Nikola Jokic, I have never developed a tolerance to watching him pass the basketball. He is a wizard and every incredible pass feels just as spectacular as the last. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
You can already see how the Nuggets are different from last time they faced the Cavs from a spacing perspective. Jokić gets fronted, KCP sets a flare screen for MPJ on the weak side, Jamal makes an interior pass as a roamer. It’s more creative. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Should be a really fun matchup here tonight. Jamal’s playing on the B2B. Cleveland’s really good even without Mitchell (their net rating’s better with him OFF than ON which shows their formula has been great).
Mobley/Allen vs Joker/Gordon should be a war on the interior. – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Cavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF – 5:31 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Things people tweeted when Nikola Jokic was drafted 🙈🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/PAxJEXMBR1 – 4:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.
If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.
Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – 4:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great defensive possession from Michael Porter Jr. early in the 1st quarter last night. pic.twitter.com/lRdbyaLYss – 12:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, Simons pic.twitter.com/F0pb086kTT – 11:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- this season:
+287 — Jokic
+250 — KCP pic.twitter.com/rQauh9Ri2k – 9:59 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Every Jokic game this season sorted by FG%. pic.twitter.com/3FB0AnToFF – 9:36 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Good morning to everyone who needs this “MPJ with the DPOG Chain” energy in their Friday. pic.twitter.com/TPvwAs0Juc – 9:30 AM
Good morning to everyone who needs this “MPJ with the DPOG Chain” energy in their Friday. pic.twitter.com/TPvwAs0Juc – 9:30 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, two Heat players doing their share, bad Clippers offense, bad TV practices, Jokic’s endless creativity, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 8:55 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vlatko Cancar on Michael Porter Jr. winning the DPOG Chain: “People think he cannot play defense. He can play defense.” – 12:51 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone postgame: Michael Porter Jr. was our Defensive Player of the Game. KCP fell out of his chair.” – 12:26 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone said MPJ was the DPOG and that when he announced that to the team, KCP nearly fell out of his chair. – 12:26 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “Life and basketball … you have to celebrate the moments.”
MPJ won DPOG award tonight. Malone said KCP “fell out of his chair.” – 12:25 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
hahahahahah Jokic ended up shooting 4-8 from the field so the 50% or better streak will continue @Harrison Wind – 11:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
12 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
+18
He only had to play 24 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XKurtDlzAU – 11:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s streak of shooting 50% or better from the field stays intact. He’ll finish 4-8 tonight. – 11:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with 7-5-8 and Denver leads by 41. He is now using this game for data acquisition on crazy shit he has been wanting to try. – 11:23 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and the Nuggets mean business tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/KiAJBmHH81 – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This could be a 40-point margin if MPJ contributes to the offense at all.
Jokic at least has 7 assists to go with his 1/5 FGs. Porter has no points, no assists at halftime with his team up 34. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets outscored Clippers 34-17 in a 2nd quarter that saw Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. score zero points. – 11:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. are a combined 1-9 for 3 points and the Nuggets lead by 34 at halftime.
Clippers-32, Nuggets-66 – 10:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nuggets are winning by 38 and Jokic has three points, which is the most Jokic stat that has ever existed. – 10:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets were up 13 when Jokic went to the bench and their lead is now up to 30 as he returns.
Nuggets up 53-23 with 5:40 before half and Jokic has just 3 points on 3 shots. – 10:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I feel confident in saying Nikola Jokic has never *returned* to a game with a 30-point lead. – 10:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gotta give Michael Porter Jr. some credit. He did not shoot well in the first quarter (0-4), but had 4 boards and gave good effort on defense. He is finding ways to not hurt the Nuggets despite his lack of scoring. – 10:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets more than doubled up the Clippers in the first quarter and lead 32-15.
Murray with 13 on 5-6FG
Jokic with 3-3-5
Gordon with 8-3-3
Nuggets bench outscoring Clippers bench 8-2 – 10:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland hits a 3 as soon as Jokic leaves the game and Nnaji follows with a block that led to a Vlatko 3. That will help keep the bench unit rolling. – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Porter out as Murray stays in . Looks like MPJ or KCP will stagger with the bench tonight. – 10:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
One of the best passes I have seen from Aaron Gordon. He learned the Jokic tip pass. – 10:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ really pressing so far tonight. Everyone in the arena knew he was going to pull up from 3 in transition that last possession. – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray got Morris on him and went to work in the two-man game with Jokic. Good to seen Murray hunting like that. – 10:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not enough people are talking about how good Aaron Gordon has been for the Nuggets this season, esp. with Murray and MPJ dealing with injuries. – 10:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Buckets from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon (x2) have the Nuggets out to a 6-0 lead over the Clippers. You would know this if you’re watching TNT. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is four-straight stops for the Nuggets to begin against the Clippers and Jokic is already diming up everyone. Feels like one of the nights Denver shows up to play their best tonight.
Denver up 6-0 early. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have their regular starters together:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
With Denver on the first night of a B2B and the Cavs resting tomorrow night, I’d bet Murray rests tomorrow night. – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets going with their regular starters – Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic – tonight against the Clippers. Michael Malone said pregame that Jamal Murray is still not playing back-to-backs, so he looks doubtful to play tomorrow against the Cavaliers. – 9:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DEN starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.
Murray hasn’t been playing in both back-to-backs. Fair question whether he plays tomorrow. – 9:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:
—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)
—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)
—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)
—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)
—deni avdija (55.6 fg%/13.9 ast%) – 5:09 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Five predictions for the 2023 stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most crowded MVP race we may have ever seen.
sports.yahoo.com/a-2023-nba-res… – 2:47 PM
