Nets 55, Heat 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (26-13) play against the Miami Heat (19-19) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 55, Miami Heat 55 (Q2 03:35)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
buddy should've just gotten out the way 😭 pic.twitter.com/jNl2qnIDZW – 6:57 PM
buddy should’ve just gotten out the way 😭 pic.twitter.com/jNl2qnIDZW – 6:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really good rotation by Oladipo there to help out Tyler Herro on Durant. Too bad he screwed it up by fouling. – 6:56 PM
Really good rotation by Oladipo there to help out Tyler Herro on Durant. Too bad he screwed it up by fouling. – 6:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry doing Kyle Lowry things to create fastbreak points out of nothing. Credit to Max Strus for leaking out there. – 6:55 PM
Kyle Lowry doing Kyle Lowry things to create fastbreak points out of nothing. Credit to Max Strus for leaking out there. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets shooting 60.6 percent from the field, but Heat hanging around behind its own efficient shooting.
Heat shooting 54.1 percent from the field, including 7 of 13 on threes. – 6:54 PM
Nets shooting 60.6 percent from the field, but Heat hanging around behind its own efficient shooting.
Heat shooting 54.1 percent from the field, including 7 of 13 on threes. – 6:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bam Adebayo just dunked on Joe Harris. And Joe gets called for a block. At least he tried. – 6:52 PM
Bam Adebayo just dunked on Joe Harris. And Joe gets called for a block. At least he tried. – 6:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.
Something you rarely see, if ever. – 6:51 PM
Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.
Something you rarely see, if ever. – 6:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure why Seth Curry is so hesitant to shoot the ball when he’s open.
Pump-faked open looks several times in New Orleans. Has done it twice early here, with the last resulting in a shot-clock violation. – 6:47 PM
I’m not sure why Seth Curry is so hesitant to shoot the ball when he’s open.
Pump-faked open looks several times in New Orleans. Has done it twice early here, with the last resulting in a shot-clock violation. – 6:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Gabe Vincent has been outstanding defensively tonight
Not an easy matchup
He’s so grounded on all these moves by Kyrie – 6:47 PM
Man Gabe Vincent has been outstanding defensively tonight
Not an easy matchup
He’s so grounded on all these moves by Kyrie – 6:47 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Sunday in South Beach☀️
@Brooklyn Nets v @Miami Heat on @yesnetwork pic.twitter.com/CpV9PotGvv – 6:44 PM
Sunday in South Beach☀️
@Brooklyn Nets v @Miami Heat on @yesnetwork pic.twitter.com/CpV9PotGvv – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s good to see Miami sort of matching shots in an offensive game
We’ve watched too many “in the mud” games – 6:44 PM
It’s good to see Miami sort of matching shots in an offensive game
We’ve watched too many “in the mud” games – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
By the way Jimmy Butler no longer is wearing the beads in his braids because the NBA told them they were a potential health hazard. – 6:43 PM
By the way Jimmy Butler no longer is wearing the beads in his braids because the NBA told them they were a potential health hazard. – 6:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is 5/8 from the field and 3/5 from three to start this one.
He looks great after an off night in New Orleans. – 6:43 PM
Kyrie is 5/8 from the field and 3/5 from three to start this one.
He looks great after an off night in New Orleans. – 6:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again playing a three-guard lineup with Vincent, Herro and Oladipo on the court together. Going super small around Adebayo right now with Strus at the four. – 6:40 PM
Heat again playing a three-guard lineup with Vincent, Herro and Oladipo on the court together. Going super small around Adebayo right now with Strus at the four. – 6:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry pump fakes on quite a bit of corner threes where it seems like he has room to shoot. – 6:40 PM
Seth Curry pump fakes on quite a bit of corner threes where it seems like he has room to shoot. – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn rolling with four shooters around Claxton to start the second quarter: Kyrie, Joe, Seth and Royce. – 6:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn rolling with four shooters around Claxton to start the second quarter: Kyrie, Joe, Seth and Royce. – 6:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets felt like the better team in that first quarter.
Defense was smothering out of the gate. Victor Oladipo hit a couple threes off the bench and Miami threw in a couple of prayers in the final minutes.
We’ll see how Brooklyn responds. – 6:38 PM
Nets felt like the better team in that first quarter.
Defense was smothering out of the gate. Victor Oladipo hit a couple threes off the bench and Miami threw in a couple of prayers in the final minutes.
We’ll see how Brooklyn responds. – 6:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren hits a 3-pointer with :01.6 left in the first quarter, but the #Nets allow a crazy Vincent 3-point circus shot at the buzzer. They lead 31-30. – 6:38 PM
TJ Warren hits a 3-pointer with :01.6 left in the first quarter, but the #Nets allow a crazy Vincent 3-point circus shot at the buzzer. They lead 31-30. – 6:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
First TJ Warren hits a pull up 3. Then Gabe Vincent hits a turnaround fading 3 at the buzzer.
This one’s been fun. Nets lead Heat, 31-30, entering Q2. – 6:37 PM
First TJ Warren hits a pull up 3. Then Gabe Vincent hits a turnaround fading 3 at the buzzer.
This one’s been fun. Nets lead Heat, 31-30, entering Q2. – 6:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Fun first quarter in Miami. Heat down by one despite shooting 46%. Because the Nets are shooting 57%. – 6:37 PM
Fun first quarter in Miami. Heat down by one despite shooting 46%. Because the Nets are shooting 57%. – 6:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Quite the sequence to end the first quarter:
T.J. Warren drills a deep pull-up three and Gabe Vincent answers with a buzzer beater triple while falling out of bounds on the right wing.
Nets lead 31-30 after one. – 6:37 PM
Quite the sequence to end the first quarter:
T.J. Warren drills a deep pull-up three and Gabe Vincent answers with a buzzer beater triple while falling out of bounds on the right wing.
Nets lead 31-30 after one. – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Heat 31-30. T.J. Warren just hit a deep 3 before the buzzer. Gabe Vincent said hold my beer. Hits one to beat the buzzer, too. Warren has eight points on five shots. Irving leads with 11. – 6:36 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Heat 31-30. T.J. Warren just hit a deep 3 before the buzzer. Gabe Vincent said hold my beer. Hits one to beat the buzzer, too. Warren has eight points on five shots. Irving leads with 11. – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Six points were scored in the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter of Heat-Nets. A Warren 3-pointer and a Vincent 3-pointer. – 6:36 PM
Six points were scored in the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter of Heat-Nets. A Warren 3-pointer and a Vincent 3-pointer. – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Nets 31, Heat 30.
Some impressive shot-making from both teams in that quarter. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo with six points and two assists. – 6:36 PM
End of first quarter: Nets 31, Heat 30.
Some impressive shot-making from both teams in that quarter. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo with six points and two assists. – 6:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
TJ Warren desperation 3.
And then a Gabe Vincent desperation 3. – 6:35 PM
TJ Warren desperation 3.
And then a Gabe Vincent desperation 3. – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Compelling first quarter. Nets 31, Heat 30. Kyrie with 11. Butler eight for Heat. – 6:35 PM
Compelling first quarter. Nets 31, Heat 30. Kyrie with 11. Butler eight for Heat. – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Miami’s defensive strategy looks fairly clear here:
Whoever is guarding Ben Simmons is playing centerfield and helping. They’re putting the onus on him to do something about it. – 6:33 PM
Miami’s defensive strategy looks fairly clear here:
Whoever is guarding Ben Simmons is playing centerfield and helping. They’re putting the onus on him to do something about it. – 6:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons fading away in the post with a 6'0″ Kyle Lowry on him is not what you want to see. – 6:31 PM
Ben Simmons fading away in the post with a 6’0″ Kyle Lowry on him is not what you want to see. – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is super confident right now
No resistance on that spot-up three – 6:30 PM
Victor Oladipo is super confident right now
No resistance on that spot-up three – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson in the game over Dewayne Dedmon as the backup center. – 6:28 PM
Orlando Robinson in the game over Dewayne Dedmon as the backup center. – 6:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Heat 20-13 with 5:32 left. Kevin Durant with seven early points. Kyrie with eight. Nets open 8-for-12 from the field. – 6:27 PM
Nets lead the Heat 20-13 with 5:32 left. Kevin Durant with seven early points. Kyrie with eight. Nets open 8-for-12 from the field. – 6:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat call timeout
Durant’s just doing the things you can’t have an answer for
Highsmith bailing them out a ton offensively
Length continues to be an awkward matchup for Heat – 6:26 PM
Heat call timeout
Durant’s just doing the things you can’t have an answer for
Highsmith bailing them out a ton offensively
Length continues to be an awkward matchup for Heat – 6:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith with seven of the Heat's first 13 points, including a bank three from the wing at the end of the shot clock. – 6:25 PM
Haywood Highsmith with seven of the Heat’s first 13 points, including a bank three from the wing at the end of the shot clock. – 6:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat struggling to get anything going downhill against the Nets' switching. – 6:23 PM
Heat struggling to get anything going downhill against the Nets’ switching. – 6:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Absolutely perfect defensive possession by the Nets. Bam got Kyrie in the post, Simmons kicked him out, rotations on point. Then Haywood Highsmith banked in a desperate 3 at the end of the shot clock. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. – 6:23 PM
Absolutely perfect defensive possession by the Nets. Bam got Kyrie in the post, Simmons kicked him out, rotations on point. Then Haywood Highsmith banked in a desperate 3 at the end of the shot clock. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. – 6:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – 6:23 PM
Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – 6:23 PM
Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – 6:23 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Continuing to climb the ranks 📈
@Kevin Durant is now 14th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/pSj21Rdwhj – 6:21 PM
Continuing to climb the ranks 📈
@Kevin Durant is now 14th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/pSj21Rdwhj – 6:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with that three-point play. – 6:21 PM
Kevin Durant just passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with that three-point play. – 6:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler has a handshake with everyone 🤝
Classic debut underway. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/TT0XWNpMdi – 6:20 PM
Tyler has a handshake with everyone 🤝
Classic debut underway. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/TT0XWNpMdi – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Games such as these will open a window on whether Heat can compete with elite, high-scoring offense. – 6:19 PM
Games such as these will open a window on whether Heat can compete with elite, high-scoring offense. – 6:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the Heat's house tonight. The league has business meetings here this week.

Also DJ Khaled is here. – 6:18 PM
Also DJ Khaled is here. – 6:18 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the Heat’s house tonight. The league has business meetings here this week.
Also DJ Khaled is here. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy Durant
That’s all you can do with him – 6:17 PM
Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy Durant
That’s all you can do with him – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets putting Simmons on Bam, Claxton on Butler and Durant on Herro. An interesting strategy. Nets can switch nearly everything. – 6:17 PM
Nets putting Simmons on Bam, Claxton on Butler and Durant on Herro. An interesting strategy. Nets can switch nearly everything. – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There was a defensive miscommunication there between Durant and Irving that led to Herro's open three. Nets went on to call an early timeout. – 6:15 PM
There was a defensive miscommunication there between Durant and Irving that led to Herro’s open three. Nets went on to call an early timeout. – 6:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat have Jimmy Butler on Durant but are willingly switching everything early on. Both teams have taken two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Game being played to the Nets' preferred pace but Heat aren't shying away from it. – 6:15 PM
The Heat have Jimmy Butler on Durant but are willingly switching everything early on. Both teams have taken two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Game being played to the Nets’ preferred pace but Heat aren’t shying away from it. – 6:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls an early timeout after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deep in conversation over something. Nets lead 7-2. – 6:14 PM
Jacque Vaughn calls an early timeout after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deep in conversation over something. Nets lead 7-2. – 6:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo and Nic Claxton on Jimmy Butler to start this one. – 6:14 PM
Nets have Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo and Nic Claxton on Jimmy Butler to start this one. – 6:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to start
Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo – 6:13 PM
So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to start
Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo – 6:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I feel like I'm playing 2k with the Heat right now, since I always choose these throwbacks lol – 6:11 PM
I feel like I’m playing 2k with the Heat right now, since I always choose these throwbacks lol – 6:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
🗣 It’s tiiiiiiiiiiiiiime 🎶
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/5GTaIx4KHh – 6:10 PM
🗣 It’s tiiiiiiiiiiiiiime 🎶
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/5GTaIx4KHh – 6:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just an observation from some Nets away games:
You see far more Nets gear in opposing arenas than you ever used to. I’ve come across a significant number of Brooklyn fans walking around here today. – 6:08 PM
Just an observation from some Nets away games:
You see far more Nets gear in opposing arenas than you ever used to. I’ve come across a significant number of Brooklyn fans walking around here today. – 6:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip in 10-15 minutes. Always a close game between these two down here. Bam is a game-time decision, but is warming up. Good matchup between him and Clax. This arena is freezing. Updates to come. – 5:55 PM
Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip in 10-15 minutes. Always a close game between these two down here. Bam is a game-time decision, but is warming up. Good matchup between him and Clax. This arena is freezing. Updates to come. – 5:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Don’t miss the Classic debut, catch all the action here 📺 https://t.co/KYyLeSjQjI pic.twitter.com/PVCtV61i53 – 5:54 PM
Don’t miss the Classic debut, catch all the action here 📺 https://t.co/KYyLeSjQjI pic.twitter.com/PVCtV61i53 – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… That tough stretch begins today against the Nets – 5:46 PM
To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… That tough stretch begins today against the Nets – 5:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s just something in the air of a Nets vs Bam Adebayo game
But now the aggression won’t come as a surprise
It’s normal now – 5:37 PM
There’s just something in the air of a Nets vs Bam Adebayo game
But now the aggression won’t come as a surprise
It’s normal now – 5:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets allowed 15 points in the first quarter tonight at Indiana, their best defensive quarter of the season.

#LetsFly – 5:37 PM
#LetsFly – 5:37 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets allowed 15 points in the first quarter tonight at Indiana, their best defensive quarter of the season.
#LetsFly – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haywood Highsmith getting the start in place of sidelined Caleb Martin. Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry the other Heat starters. Inactive are Yurtseven, Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Martin. Yurtseven is back on his feet and walking around the locker room. – 5:36 PM
Haywood Highsmith getting the start in place of sidelined Caleb Martin. Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry the other Heat starters. Inactive are Yurtseven, Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Martin. Yurtseven is back on his feet and walking around the locker room. – 5:36 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
If Sharpe had pulled himself up with the net the rim would have moved…. it did not. – 5:34 PM
If Sharpe had pulled himself up with the net the rim would have moved…. it did not. – 5:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice thing about his replay is you can see Shaedon Sharpe get above the square to try and block Achiuwa's shot over and over again. If anything he was trying to use his arm to try and avoid hitting his head on the board. Kid's springs are bananas. – 5:32 PM
Nice thing about his replay is you can see Shaedon Sharpe get above the square to try and block Achiuwa’s shot over and over again. If anything he was trying to use his arm to try and avoid hitting his head on the board. Kid’s springs are bananas. – 5:32 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
But can we just take a moment to appreciate at just how high Sharpe got up there. Goodness gracious – 5:32 PM
But can we just take a moment to appreciate at just how high Sharpe got up there. Goodness gracious – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith starting in place of the injured Caleb Martin. – 5:32 PM
Haywood Highsmith starting in place of the injured Caleb Martin. – 5:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:31 PM
Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spo with high praise of KD/Kyrie: "There's great players in this league, and then there's great players that are [on] a different level. You can't really do anything to scheme against them, you just have to do what you do extremely well. You can't make mistakes." – 5:24 PM
Spo with high praise of KD/Kyrie: “There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are [on] a different level. You can’t really do anything to scheme against them, you just have to do what you do extremely well. You can’t make mistakes.” – 5:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat started 9-8 in LeBron’s first season and lost title to Dallas.
Dolphins are 9-8 in McDaniel’s first season. Dolphins-Cowboys Super Bowl now assured. It is written.
(I reserve right to delete this later.) – 5:20 PM
Heat started 9-8 in LeBron’s first season and lost title to Dallas.
Dolphins are 9-8 in McDaniel’s first season. Dolphins-Cowboys Super Bowl now assured. It is written.
(I reserve right to delete this later.) – 5:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:
“There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are a different level where you can’t really do anything to scheme against them.” pic.twitter.com/oK4YSIHFpK – 5:16 PM
Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:
“There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are a different level where you can’t really do anything to scheme against them.” pic.twitter.com/oK4YSIHFpK – 5:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s Jimmy warming up pregame today
Nets might be in trouble pic.twitter.com/jY7PBvd6Ie – 5:12 PM
Here’s Jimmy warming up pregame today
Nets might be in trouble pic.twitter.com/jY7PBvd6Ie – 5:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday matinee comin’ at ya!
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 5PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/E5q5yQnqKG – 4:55 PM
Sunday matinee comin’ at ya!
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 5PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/E5q5yQnqKG – 4:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Going into tonight, Nets have the top offensive rating in the NBA in their past 10 games (122.5) and second in defensive rating (110.8). – 4:41 PM
Going into tonight, Nets have the top offensive rating in the NBA in their past 10 games (122.5) and second in defensive rating (110.8). – 4:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo is now available
Heat now rather healthy tonight, aside from Caleb Martin
Bam vs the Nets
Always a good show – 4:40 PM
Bam Adebayo is now available
Heat now rather healthy tonight, aside from Caleb Martin
Bam vs the Nets
Always a good show – 4:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jacque Vaughn on Bam Adebayo:
Talks about his scoring jump, then says
“He could guard 1 through 5. Really special talent that they have here.” – 4:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Bam Adebayo:
Talks about his scoring jump, then says
“He could guard 1 through 5. Really special talent that they have here.” – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jacque Vaughn on facing the Heat tonight:
“Just their culture, the way they’re extremely disciplined, how hard they play.”
“Always a tough game playing against these guys.” – 4:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn on facing the Heat tonight:
“Just their culture, the way they’re extremely disciplined, how hard they play.”
“Always a tough game playing against these guys.” – 4:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 4:21 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 4:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Caleb Martin (quad) has been ruled out. – 4:21 PM
#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Caleb Martin (quad) has been ruled out. – 4:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo took a knee to the back of his leg during Friday’s win over the Suns. Adebayo remains questionable for today’s game vs. Nets. – 4:20 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo took a knee to the back of his leg during Friday’s win over the Suns. Adebayo remains questionable for today’s game vs. Nets. – 4:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Heat say Bam Adebayo is Questionable tonight.
Caleb Martin is OUT. – 4:14 PM
Heat say Bam Adebayo is Questionable tonight.
Caleb Martin is OUT. – 4:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has been ruled out for tonight’s game.
Bam Adebayo remains questionable.
Tyler Herro will be available. – 4:14 PM
Caleb Martin has been ruled out for tonight’s game.
Bam Adebayo remains questionable.
Tyler Herro will be available. – 4:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Caleb Martin out. Herro again is available. Adebayo remains questionable. – 4:14 PM
Heat say Caleb Martin out. Herro again is available. Adebayo remains questionable. – 4:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Walking into the Heat arena with the Dolphins going to the playoffs
Who would’ve thought
This is new lol – 4:11 PM
Walking into the Heat arena with the Dolphins going to the playoffs
Who would’ve thought
This is new lol – 4:11 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
They gave Miami credit for the safety!!! They win 11-6. Cash all your Dolphins bets!
Also: Is that a scorigami???? – 4:09 PM
They gave Miami credit for the safety!!! They win 11-6. Cash all your Dolphins bets!
Also: Is that a scorigami???? – 4:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Portland 34-27 after 1Q. Siakam with 13/3/3. Blazers have no answer. Barnes have eight — his best 1Q since Dec. 23 vs. Cavs (11). Shaedon Sharpe hit a three in his first field goal attempt at Scotiabank Arena. – 4:08 PM
Raptors lead Portland 34-27 after 1Q. Siakam with 13/3/3. Blazers have no answer. Barnes have eight — his best 1Q since Dec. 23 vs. Cavs (11). Shaedon Sharpe hit a three in his first field goal attempt at Scotiabank Arena. – 4:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Hart ➡️ Walker ➡️ Sharpe
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Vp4KU5wbLu – 4:04 PM
Hart ➡️ Walker ➡️ Sharpe
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Vp4KU5wbLu – 4:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FYI: All pregame/halftime/postgame programming for tonight’s Heat-Nets game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 4:02 PM
FYI: All pregame/halftime/postgame programming for tonight’s Heat-Nets game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 4:02 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
4th & 20
Mills to Akins.
Touchdown.
Incredible.
0:50 left
Texans going for 2, down 31-30
Incredible. – 4:01 PM
4th & 20
Mills to Akins.
Touchdown.
Incredible.
0:50 left
Texans going for 2, down 31-30
Incredible. – 4:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans appear to convert on 4th & 12. MIlls to Cooks on the sideline is being reviewing. – 3:57 PM
#Texans appear to convert on 4th & 12. MIlls to Cooks on the sideline is being reviewing. – 3:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:55 PM
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:55 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shaedon Sharpe says his standard Tim Horton’s order is two croissants with butter on top, an iced coffee and maybe some birthday cake Timbits. – 3:40 PM
Shaedon Sharpe says his standard Tim Horton’s order is two croissants with butter on top, an iced coffee and maybe some birthday cake Timbits. – 3:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mills throws a pick-6. #Texans lead is down to 24-20 with the extra point to come. – 3:15 PM
Mills throws a pick-6. #Texans lead is down to 24-20 with the extra point to come. – 3:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Reminder: Today’s Heat game vs the Brooklyn Nets and all pre-game/halftime/postgame programming associated with the game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 3:13 PM
Reminder: Today’s Heat game vs the Brooklyn Nets and all pre-game/halftime/postgame programming associated with the game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 3:13 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Mills with another TD pass – this one for 19 yds to Jordan Akins. Houston leads 24-14, 3:51 left 3Q. – 3:06 PM
#Texans Mills with another TD pass – this one for 19 yds to Jordan Akins. Houston leads 24-14, 3:51 left 3Q. – 3:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chauncey Billups called London, Ontario’s Shaedon Sharpe “Uber talented”.
Billups on the Canadian rookie: “His skill level is unmatched. There’s just a gracefulness about him that he’s blessed with, that most guys don’t have.” – 2:29 PM
Chauncey Billups called London, Ontario’s Shaedon Sharpe “Uber talented”.
Billups on the Canadian rookie: “His skill level is unmatched. There’s just a gracefulness about him that he’s blessed with, that most guys don’t have.” – 2:29 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
1. Mac has been fantastic today.
2. The Pats losing and finishing 8-9 but making the playoffs because Pitt choked and Flacco beat Miami would be one of the weirdest moments in franchise history. And there’s been a LOT of weird moments. – 2:14 PM
1. Mac has been fantastic today.
2. The Pats losing and finishing 8-9 but making the playoffs because Pitt choked and Flacco beat Miami would be one of the weirdest moments in franchise history. And there’s been a LOT of weird moments. – 2:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The songs that national broadcasts use to transition to commercial for games played in Miami always make me laugh. – 1:59 PM
The songs that national broadcasts use to transition to commercial for games played in Miami always make me laugh. – 1:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and now Tyreek Hill, questionable at the moment
Well then – 1:49 PM
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and now Tyreek Hill, questionable at the moment
Well then – 1:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left posterior thigh bruise) and Tyler Herro (back spasms) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Caleb Martin (quad) is listed as doubtful. – 1:48 PM
#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left posterior thigh bruise) and Tyler Herro (back spasms) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Caleb Martin (quad) is listed as doubtful. – 1:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami 39, No. 9 Virginia Tech 38 at the half.
Also: pic.twitter.com/KTINDS9n8S – 1:44 PM
Miami 39, No. 9 Virginia Tech 38 at the half.
Also: pic.twitter.com/KTINDS9n8S – 1:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers are very, very positive on him 🇨🇦🏀: pic.twitter.com/N8e341oIhZ – 1:38 PM
Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers are very, very positive on him 🇨🇦🏀: pic.twitter.com/N8e341oIhZ – 1:38 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I would like to recommend college OT rules for the rest of this Jets-Miami classic.
Start each possession on the 25 – 1:37 PM
I would like to recommend college OT rules for the rest of this Jets-Miami classic.
Start each possession on the 25 – 1:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s do it again tonight.🕺🏽
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ojHDMQSCV2 – 1:21 PM
Let’s do it again tonight.🕺🏽
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ojHDMQSCV2 – 1:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans gain 52 yards on 1st 3 plays – then being Driskel into the game – he gains 1 yard. Driskel out for the next 2 plays – Mills 9yd pass to Quitoriano, then 11yd TD pass to Cooks. So using Driskel works?!? 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/OeFzs3PCn9 – 1:10 PM
#Texans gain 52 yards on 1st 3 plays – then being Driskel into the game – he gains 1 yard. Driskel out for the next 2 plays – Mills 9yd pass to Quitoriano, then 11yd TD pass to Cooks. So using Driskel works?!? 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/OeFzs3PCn9 – 1:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… 11 of Heat’s next 15 games are vs. teams currently with winning records – 12:50 PM
To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… 11 of Heat’s next 15 games are vs. teams currently with winning records – 12:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.
By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.
All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – 12:47 PM
A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.
By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.
All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – 12:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kicking off 4 games at the crib, 1st one tonight pic.twitter.com/ohtnLZxDwa – 12:44 PM
Kicking off 4 games at the crib, 1st one tonight pic.twitter.com/ohtnLZxDwa – 12:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161… – 12:40 PM
Totally random thing I was curious about…
Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits
Lakers & Heat: 11
Pistons & Wolves: 9
Hornets & Magic: 8
Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161… – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:26 PM
ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:26 PM
Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shaedon Sharpe plays in 🇨🇦 for first time as a Trail Blazer this aft. When I did this story on him as the draft’s ‘mystery man’ in last June, a former coach described his athleticism as a cross between Vince and MJ and … I get it now! 😁 sportsnet.ca/nba/article/nb… – 12:02 PM
Shaedon Sharpe plays in 🇨🇦 for first time as a Trail Blazer this aft. When I did this story on him as the draft’s ‘mystery man’ in last June, a former coach described his athleticism as a cross between Vince and MJ and … I get it now! 😁 sportsnet.ca/nba/article/nb… – 12:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
80’s. 90’s. We’ve been bringing the HEAT since Day 1. #HEAT35 gohe.at/HEAT35Intro – 12:00 PM
80’s. 90’s. We’ve been bringing the HEAT since Day 1. #HEAT35 gohe.at/HEAT35Intro – 12:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.