Nets 55, Heat 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (26-13) play against the Miami Heat (19-19) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 55, Miami Heat 55 (Q2 03:35)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Really good rotation by Oladipo there to help out Tyler Herro on Durant. Too bad he screwed it up by fouling. – Really good rotation by Oladipo there to help out Tyler Herro on Durant. Too bad he screwed it up by fouling. – 6:56 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry doing Kyle Lowry things to create fastbreak points out of nothing. Credit to Max Strus for leaking out there. – Kyle Lowry doing Kyle Lowry things to create fastbreak points out of nothing. Credit to Max Strus for leaking out there. – 6:55 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Tsai is here in Miami sitting courtside. – Joe Tsai is here in Miami sitting courtside. – 6:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nets shooting 60.6 percent from the field, but Heat hanging around behind its own efficient shooting.

Heat shooting 54.1 percent from the field, including 7 of 13 on threes. – Nets shooting 60.6 percent from the field, but Heat hanging around behind its own efficient shooting.Heat shooting 54.1 percent from the field, including 7 of 13 on threes. – 6:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bam Adebayo just dunked on Joe Harris. And Joe gets called for a block. At least he tried. – Bam Adebayo just dunked on Joe Harris. And Joe gets called for a block. At least he tried. – 6:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.

Something you rarely see, if ever. – Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.Something you rarely see, if ever. – 6:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’m not sure why Seth Curry is so hesitant to shoot the ball when he’s open.

Pump-faked open looks several times in New Orleans. Has done it twice early here, with the last resulting in a shot-clock violation. – I’m not sure why Seth Curry is so hesitant to shoot the ball when he’s open.Pump-faked open looks several times in New Orleans. Has done it twice early here, with the last resulting in a shot-clock violation. – 6:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man Gabe Vincent has been outstanding defensively tonight

Not an easy matchup

He’s so grounded on all these moves by Kyrie – Man Gabe Vincent has been outstanding defensively tonightNot an easy matchupHe’s so grounded on all these moves by Kyrie – 6:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s good to see Miami sort of matching shots in an offensive game

We’ve watched too many “in the mud” games – It’s good to see Miami sort of matching shots in an offensive gameWe’ve watched too many “in the mud” games – 6:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

By the way Jimmy Butler no longer is wearing the beads in his braids because the NBA told them they were a potential health hazard. – By the way Jimmy Butler no longer is wearing the beads in his braids because the NBA told them they were a potential health hazard. – 6:43 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie is 5/8 from the field and 3/5 from three to start this one.

He looks great after an off night in New Orleans. – Kyrie is 5/8 from the field and 3/5 from three to start this one.He looks great after an off night in New Orleans. – 6:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat again playing a three-guard lineup with Vincent, Herro and Oladipo on the court together. Going super small around Adebayo right now with Strus at the four. – Heat again playing a three-guard lineup with Vincent, Herro and Oladipo on the court together. Going super small around Adebayo right now with Strus at the four. – 6:40 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Seth Curry pump fakes on quite a bit of corner threes where it seems like he has room to shoot. – Seth Curry pump fakes on quite a bit of corner threes where it seems like he has room to shoot. – 6:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn rolling with four shooters around Claxton to start the second quarter: Kyrie, Joe, Seth and Royce. – Jacque Vaughn rolling with four shooters around Claxton to start the second quarter: Kyrie, Joe, Seth and Royce. – 6:39 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat will stay in zone a good bit here

Max Strus is at the 4 lol – Heat will stay in zone a good bit hereMax Strus is at the 4 lol – 6:38 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets felt like the better team in that first quarter.

Defense was smothering out of the gate. Victor Oladipo hit a couple threes off the bench and Miami threw in a couple of prayers in the final minutes.

We’ll see how Brooklyn responds. – Nets felt like the better team in that first quarter.Defense was smothering out of the gate. Victor Oladipo hit a couple threes off the bench and Miami threw in a couple of prayers in the final minutes.We’ll see how Brooklyn responds. – 6:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

TJ Warren hits a 3-pointer with :01.6 left in the first quarter, but the TJ Warren hits a 3-pointer with :01.6 left in the first quarter, but the #Nets allow a crazy Vincent 3-point circus shot at the buzzer. They lead 31-30. – 6:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

First TJ Warren hits a pull up 3. Then Gabe Vincent hits a turnaround fading 3 at the buzzer.

This one’s been fun. Nets lead Heat, 31-30, entering Q2. – First TJ Warren hits a pull up 3. Then Gabe Vincent hits a turnaround fading 3 at the buzzer.This one’s been fun. Nets lead Heat, 31-30, entering Q2. – 6:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Fun first quarter in Miami. Heat down by one despite shooting 46%. Because the Nets are shooting 57%. – Fun first quarter in Miami. Heat down by one despite shooting 46%. Because the Nets are shooting 57%. – 6:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nets shooting 57% in first quarter

Heat trail by 1 – Nets shooting 57% in first quarterHeat trail by 1 – 6:37 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Quite the sequence to end the first quarter:

T.J. Warren drills a deep pull-up three and Gabe Vincent answers with a buzzer beater triple while falling out of bounds on the right wing.

Nets lead 31-30 after one. – Quite the sequence to end the first quarter:T.J. Warren drills a deep pull-up three and Gabe Vincent answers with a buzzer beater triple while falling out of bounds on the right wing.Nets lead 31-30 after one. – 6:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Heat 31-30. T.J. Warren just hit a deep 3 before the buzzer. Gabe Vincent said hold my beer. Hits one to beat the buzzer, too. Warren has eight points on five shots. Irving leads with 11. – End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Heat 31-30. T.J. Warren just hit a deep 3 before the buzzer. Gabe Vincent said hold my beer. Hits one to beat the buzzer, too. Warren has eight points on five shots. Irving leads with 11. – 6:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Six points were scored in the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter of Heat-Nets. A Warren 3-pointer and a Vincent 3-pointer. – Six points were scored in the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter of Heat-Nets. A Warren 3-pointer and a Vincent 3-pointer. – 6:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Nets 31, Heat 30.

Some impressive shot-making from both teams in that quarter. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo with six points and two assists. – End of first quarter: Nets 31, Heat 30.Some impressive shot-making from both teams in that quarter. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo with six points and two assists. – 6:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oh what a shot by Gabe Vincent

30-31 end of first – Oh what a shot by Gabe Vincent30-31 end of first – 6:35 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

TJ Warren desperation 3.

And then a Gabe Vincent desperation 3. – TJ Warren desperation 3.And then a Gabe Vincent desperation 3. – 6:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Compelling first quarter. Nets 31, Heat 30. Kyrie with 11. Butler eight for Heat. – Compelling first quarter. Nets 31, Heat 30. Kyrie with 11. Butler eight for Heat. – 6:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Miami’s defensive strategy looks fairly clear here:

Whoever is guarding Ben Simmons is playing centerfield and helping. They’re putting the onus on him to do something about it. – Miami’s defensive strategy looks fairly clear here:Whoever is guarding Ben Simmons is playing centerfield and helping. They’re putting the onus on him to do something about it. – 6:33 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons fading away in the post with a 6’0″ Kyle Lowry on him is not what you want to see. – Ben Simmons fading away in the post with a 6’0″ Kyle Lowry on him is not what you want to see. – 6:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo is super confident right now

No resistance on that spot-up three – Victor Oladipo is super confident right nowNo resistance on that spot-up three – 6:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson in the game over Dewayne Dedmon as the backup center. – Orlando Robinson in the game over Dewayne Dedmon as the backup center. – 6:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Orlando Robinson playing ahead of Dewayne Dedmon tonight. – Orlando Robinson playing ahead of Dewayne Dedmon tonight. – 6:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead the Heat 20-13 with 5:32 left. Kevin Durant with seven early points. Kyrie with eight. Nets open 8-for-12 from the field. – Nets lead the Heat 20-13 with 5:32 left. Kevin Durant with seven early points. Kyrie with eight. Nets open 8-for-12 from the field. – 6:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat call timeout

Durant’s just doing the things you can’t have an answer for

Highsmith bailing them out a ton offensively

Length continues to be an awkward matchup for Heat – Heat call timeoutDurant’s just doing the things you can’t have an answer forHighsmith bailing them out a ton offensivelyLength continues to be an awkward matchup for Heat – 6:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat need more height on Durant. Heat don’t have more height. – Heat need more height on Durant. Heat don’t have more height. – 6:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Haywood Highsmith with seven of the Heat’s first 13 points, including a bank three from the wing at the end of the shot clock. – Haywood Highsmith with seven of the Heat’s first 13 points, including a bank three from the wing at the end of the shot clock. – 6:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man this has been an extremely good start for Haywood Highsmith – Man this has been an extremely good start for Haywood Highsmith – 6:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat struggling to get anything going downhill against the Nets’ switching. – Heat struggling to get anything going downhill against the Nets’ switching. – 6:23 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Absolutely perfect defensive possession by the Nets. Bam got Kyrie in the post, Simmons kicked him out, rotations on point. Then Haywood Highsmith banked in a desperate 3 at the end of the shot clock. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. – Absolutely perfect defensive possession by the Nets. Bam got Kyrie in the post, Simmons kicked him out, rotations on point. Then Haywood Highsmith banked in a desperate 3 at the end of the shot clock. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. – 6:23 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – 6:23 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant just passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with that three-point play. – Kevin Durant just passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with that three-point play. – 6:21 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tyler has a handshake with everyone 🤝

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Games such as these will open a window on whether Heat can compete with elite, high-scoring offense. – Games such as these will open a window on whether Heat can compete with elite, high-scoring offense. – 6:19 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the Heat’s house tonight. The league has business meetings here this week.

Also DJ Khaled is here. – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the Heat’s house tonight. The league has business meetings here this week.Also DJ Khaled is here. – 6:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy Durant

That’s all you can do with him – Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy DurantThat’s all you can do with him – 6:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nets putting Simmons on Bam, Claxton on Butler and Durant on Herro. An interesting strategy. Nets can switch nearly everything. – Nets putting Simmons on Bam, Claxton on Butler and Durant on Herro. An interesting strategy. Nets can switch nearly everything. – 6:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

There was a defensive miscommunication there between Durant and Irving that led to Herro’s open three. Nets went on to call an early timeout. – There was a defensive miscommunication there between Durant and Irving that led to Herro’s open three. Nets went on to call an early timeout. – 6:15 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Heat have Jimmy Butler on Durant but are willingly switching everything early on. Both teams have taken two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Game being played to the Nets’ preferred pace but Heat aren’t shying away from it. – The Heat have Jimmy Butler on Durant but are willingly switching everything early on. Both teams have taken two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Game being played to the Nets’ preferred pace but Heat aren’t shying away from it. – 6:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn calls an early timeout after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deep in conversation over something. Nets lead 7-2. – Jacque Vaughn calls an early timeout after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deep in conversation over something. Nets lead 7-2. – 6:14 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets have Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo and Nic Claxton on Jimmy Butler to start this one. – Nets have Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo and Nic Claxton on Jimmy Butler to start this one. – 6:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to start

Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo – So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to startBen Simmons on Bam Adebayo – 6:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I feel like I’m playing 2k with the Heat right now, since I always choose these throwbacks lol – I feel like I’m playing 2k with the Heat right now, since I always choose these throwbacks lol – 6:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Just an observation from some Nets away games:

You see far more Nets gear in opposing arenas than you ever used to. I’ve come across a significant number of Brooklyn fans walking around here today. – Just an observation from some Nets away games:You see far more Nets gear in opposing arenas than you ever used to. I’ve come across a significant number of Brooklyn fans walking around here today. – 6:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip in 10-15 minutes. Always a close game between these two down here. Bam is a game-time decision, but is warming up. Good matchup between him and Clax. This arena is freezing. Updates to come. – Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip in 10-15 minutes. Always a close game between these two down here. Bam is a game-time decision, but is warming up. Good matchup between him and Clax. This arena is freezing. Updates to come. – 5:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… That tough stretch begins today against the Nets – 5:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

There’s just something in the air of a Nets vs Bam Adebayo game

But now the aggression won’t come as a surprise

It’s normal now – There’s just something in the air of a Nets vs Bam Adebayo gameBut now the aggression won’t come as a surpriseIt’s normal now – 5:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith getting the start in place of sidelined Caleb Martin. Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry the other Heat starters. Inactive are Yurtseven, Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Martin. Yurtseven is back on his feet and walking around the locker room. – Haywood Highsmith getting the start in place of sidelined Caleb Martin. Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry the other Heat starters. Inactive are Yurtseven, Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Martin. Yurtseven is back on his feet and walking around the locker room. – 5:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Haywood Highsmith starting in place of the injured Caleb Martin. – Haywood Highsmith starting in place of the injured Caleb Martin. – 5:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:

Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:31 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Spo with high praise of KD/Kyrie: “There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are [on] a different level. You can’t really do anything to scheme against them, you just have to do what you do extremely well. You can’t make mistakes.” – Spo with high praise of KD/Kyrie: “There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are [on] a different level. You can’t really do anything to scheme against them, you just have to do what you do extremely well. You can’t make mistakes.” – 5:24 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:

“There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are a different level where you can’t really do anything to scheme against them.” 5:16 PM Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:“There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are a different level where you can’t really do anything to scheme against them.” pic.twitter.com/oK4YSIHFpK

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Here’s Jimmy warming up pregame today

Nets might be in trouble 5:12 PM Here’s Jimmy warming up pregame todayNets might be in trouble pic.twitter.com/jY7PBvd6Ie

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Going into tonight, Nets have the top offensive rating in the NBA in their past 10 games (122.5) and second in defensive rating (110.8). – Going into tonight, Nets have the top offensive rating in the NBA in their past 10 games (122.5) and second in defensive rating (110.8). – 4:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo is now available

Heat now rather healthy tonight, aside from Caleb Martin

Bam vs the Nets

Always a good show – Bam Adebayo is now availableHeat now rather healthy tonight, aside from Caleb MartinBam vs the NetsAlways a good show – 4:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now say that Bam Adebayo is available. – Heat now say that Bam Adebayo is available. – 4:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jacque Vaughn on Bam Adebayo:

Talks about his scoring jump, then says

“He could guard 1 through 5. Really special talent that they have here.” – Jacque Vaughn on Bam Adebayo:Talks about his scoring jump, then says“He could guard 1 through 5. Really special talent that they have here.” – 4:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jacque Vaughn on facing the Heat tonight:

“Just their culture, the way they’re extremely disciplined, how hard they play.”

“Always a tough game playing against these guys.” – Jacque Vaughn on facing the Heat tonight:“Just their culture, the way they’re extremely disciplined, how hard they play.”“Always a tough game playing against these guys.” – 4:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets. – Heat say Tyler Herro (back spasms) is available for tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 4:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo took a knee to the back of his leg during Friday’s win over the Suns. Adebayo remains questionable for today’s game vs. Nets. – Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo took a knee to the back of his leg during Friday’s win over the Suns. Adebayo remains questionable for today’s game vs. Nets. – 4:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro available today

Bam Adebayo still questionable – Tyler Herro available todayBam Adebayo still questionable – 4:20 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Heat say Bam Adebayo is Questionable tonight.

Caleb Martin is OUT. – Heat say Bam Adebayo is Questionable tonight.Caleb Martin is OUT. – 4:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin has been ruled out for tonight’s game.

Bam Adebayo remains questionable.

Tyler Herro will be available. – Caleb Martin has been ruled out for tonight’s game.Bam Adebayo remains questionable.Tyler Herro will be available. – 4:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say Caleb Martin out. Herro again is available. Adebayo remains questionable. – Heat say Caleb Martin out. Herro again is available. Adebayo remains questionable. – 4:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Walking into the Heat arena with the Dolphins going to the playoffs

Who would’ve thought

This is new lol – Walking into the Heat arena with the Dolphins going to the playoffsWho would’ve thoughtThis is new lol – 4:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors lead Portland 34-27 after 1Q. Siakam with 13/3/3. Blazers have no answer. Barnes have eight — his best 1Q since Dec. 23 vs. Cavs (11). Shaedon Sharpe hit a three in his first field goal attempt at Scotiabank Arena. – Raptors lead Portland 34-27 after 1Q. Siakam with 13/3/3. Blazers have no answer. Barnes have eight — his best 1Q since Dec. 23 vs. Cavs (11). Shaedon Sharpe hit a three in his first field goal attempt at Scotiabank Arena. – 4:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FYI: All pregame/halftime/postgame programming for tonight’s Heat-Nets game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – FYI: All pregame/halftime/postgame programming for tonight’s Heat-Nets game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 4:02 PM

#LetsFly 4:00 PM T-1 hour until Scary Terry and your Hornets take on the Pacers 😈#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/yVYORal7qZ

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. 3:55 PM From earlier — Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? 3:55 PM From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Reminder: Today’s Heat game vs the Brooklyn Nets and all pre-game/halftime/postgame programming associated with the game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – Reminder: Today’s Heat game vs the Brooklyn Nets and all pre-game/halftime/postgame programming associated with the game will air on WAXY AM 790 and 104.3 FM HD2. – 3:13 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and now Tyreek Hill, questionable at the moment

Well then – Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and now Tyreek Hill, questionable at the momentWell then – 1:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT



Caleb Martin (quad) is listed as doubtful. – #BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left posterior thigh bruise) and Tyler Herro (back spasms) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets.Caleb Martin (quad) is listed as doubtful. – 1:48 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA To continue making up ground in the East standings after a slow start to season, the Heat needs to overcome what appears to be one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… 11 of Heat’s next 15 games are vs. teams currently with winning records – 12:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.

By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.

All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – A thought on the Lakers doing the whole “let’s wait and horde our picks for a star” thing.By my count, there are at least seven teams doing the same thing: the Knicks, Mavs, Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Pelicans.All of those teams have more to offer. So does Miami. – 12:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Totally random thing I was curious about…

Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digits

Lakers & Heat: 11

Pistons & Wolves: 9

Hornets & Magic: 8

Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: 12:40 PM Totally random thing I was curious about…Most 3rd quarters lost by double-digitsLakers & Heat: 11Pistons & Wolves: 9Hornets & Magic: 8Miami has actually won 6 of those 11 games: nba.com/stats/team/161…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? 12:26 PM ASK IRA: Are Heat showing enough to emerge as NBA taxpayers? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. 12:26 PM Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…