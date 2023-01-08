Nets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 8, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $7,235,413 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $7,247,224 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: AM 790 & FM 104.3 HD2 / WAQI 710
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant wants #Nets to rely less on Nic Claxton’s shot-blocking nypost.com/2023/01/08/kev… via @nypostsports2:56 AM

, ,

