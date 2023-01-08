PJ Dozier to Sacramento

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are signing guard PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed that the Sacramento Kings have inked PJ Dozier to a 10 day contract. ESPN first with the info. – 4:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings are signing PJ Dozier to a 10 day contract, according to sources. ESPN first to report. – 4:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sacramento Kings are signing guard PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. – 4:38 PM

Sean Cunningham: Kings have been tracking PJ Dozier’s progress with G League Iowa and his play on both ends of the floor are most appealing, I’m told. He also adds some playoff experience and is familiar with Jordi Fernandez during their time in Denver. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / January 8, 2023
James Ham: The Kings intend to use the next 10 days to evaluate Dozier and see how he fits with the squad. He is a solid two-way player that can defend multiple positions. With the team’s current defensive struggles, he may get a shot with the team having 5 games over the next 10 days. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 8, 2023

