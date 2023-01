Spurs bringing back Gorgui Dieng

Full details on the Spurs’ trade with the Celtics.Spurs cut Gorgui Dieng, get Noah Vonleh who is immediately waived and cash while giving Boston a protected second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Dmwiro8krh

Jaylin Williams is listed as OUT for the Thunder with an ankle sprain. Tomorrow, the Thunder are withoutAleksej PokusevskiJeremiah Robinson-EarlChet HolmgrenJaylin WilliamsOusmane DiengEugene OmoruyiGoing up against Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards. – 6:55 PM

Spurs officially announce their trade with Boston. They acquired Noah Vonleh & cash considerations in exchange for a protected future 2nd-round pick.The Spurs had to waive Gorgui Dieng to complete the deal. They also waived Vonleh.Their roster now stands at 16 players. – 6:58 PM

New 2 min 📺 on the Spurs waiving Gorgui Dieng, then trading for and waiving Noah Vonleh: youtu.be/n6q3_WfWzo0 – Trade details and why Dieng was waived– What does the Spurs’ cap sheet look like now? – 9:19 PM

You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…

As expected, both Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh have cleared waivers. Both players are now free agents. – 5:30 PM

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back center Gorgui Dieng on a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. Dieng was waived to make room for a trade with the Celtics on Thursday. He’s played 13 games for the Spurs this season. – 8:04 AM

