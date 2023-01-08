Spurs bringing back Gorgui Dieng

Adrian Wojnarowski: The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back center Gorgui Dieng on a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. Dieng was waived to make room for a trade with the Celtics on Thursday. He’s played 13 games for the Spurs this season.
The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back center Gorgui Dieng on a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. Dieng was waived to make room for a trade with the Celtics on Thursday. He’s played 13 games for the Spurs this season. – 8:04 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report against the Mavs tomorrow:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Jaylin Williams (Ankle) Questionable – 7:08 PM
As expected, both Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh have cleared waivers. Both players are now free agents. – 5:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 2 min 📺 on the Spurs waiving Gorgui Dieng, then trading for and waiving Noah Vonleh: youtu.be/n6q3_WfWzo0
– Trade details and why Dieng was waived
– What does the Spurs’ cap sheet look like now? – 9:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs officially announce their trade with Boston. They acquired Noah Vonleh & cash considerations in exchange for a protected future 2nd-round pick.
The Spurs had to waive Gorgui Dieng to complete the deal. They also waived Vonleh.
Their roster now stands at 16 players. – 6:58 PM
Jaylin Williams is listed as OUT for the Thunder with an ankle sprain. Tomorrow, the Thunder are without
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Chet Holmgren
Jaylin Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Eugene Omoruyi
Going up against Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards. – 6:55 PM
Full details on the Spurs’ trade with the Celtics.
Spurs cut Gorgui Dieng, get Noah Vonleh who is immediately waived and cash while giving Boston a protected second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Dmwiro8krh – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 5, 2023
“He’s not letting us slack,” Vassell said. “This year, in the next couple of years, it’s building good habits for us. … We’ve got to be coachable.” NBA schemes and scouting reports, even those watered down for inexperienced players, are complicated. The essence of what Popovich demands from this roster, however, is simple. “Just play the right way. Have fun, play basketball, do the right things,” said Gorgui Dieng, 32, a reserve big man who is the oldest player on the team and an affable source of wisdom for his young teammates. “I’ve never heard him talk about win or lose. He just talks about what we can do, things that don’t take talent to do.” -via ESPN / December 17, 2022
