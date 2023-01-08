Timberwolves 65, Rockets 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) play against the Houston Rockets (29-29) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 8, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 65, Houston Rockets 65 (Q3 09:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And there goes the rest of the Rockets’ 20-point lead. Sengun does not quite beat the shot clock with a dunk, Edwards does with a 3. – 8:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Second half starts now!
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW pic.twitter.com/26ZH1NxrES – 8:22 PM
Second half starts now!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets time out in the first minute of the second half. Silas does not stop for the usual huddle with assistants to immediately address his team. – 8:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green has two points on 1-of-10 shooting. Silas calls timeout after a missed shot by Green and a foul in transition on Jabari Smith Jr. Kevin Porter Jr was late out of the locker room, earning the Rockets a delay of game – 8:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves are 7th in the NBA in halfcourt offense this season, scoring .999 points per play. Houston is 27th in halfcourt D (1.001). But in the 1st half tonight the Wolves scored .886
Wolves have scored under .89 in the halfcourt 10 times this season, and are 2-8 in those games – 8:10 PM
The Wolves are 7th in the NBA in halfcourt offense this season, scoring .999 points per play. Houston is 27th in halfcourt D (1.001). But in the 1st half tonight the Wolves scored .886
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I as we break down the sophomore class. We’re chatting Jalen Green now, which is an interesting talking point given the strange nature of his second season.
youtu.be/ZTEECenv1rU – 8:08 PM
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I as we break down the sophomore class. We’re chatting Jalen Green now, which is an interesting talking point given the strange nature of his second season.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Great first half by Alperen Sengun over Rudy Gobert. He led the #Rockets offensively against the Timberwolves.
18 points / 8-9 fg / 3 rebounds – 8:05 PM
Great first half by Alperen Sengun over Rudy Gobert. He led the #Rockets offensively against the Timberwolves.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 62, Timberwolves 58 at half. Sengun with 18, the top scoring half of his career. Rockets led by 20 with 5:40 left in the half. – 8:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves were down 20 but cut it to 4 by the end of the first half. A team that gets satisfied with itself easily can’t let that fool them into thinking they have this back in control.
Edwards with 14. Wolves got out in transition with 18 fast-break points. – 8:04 PM
Timberwolves were down 20 but cut it to 4 by the end of the first half. A team that gets satisfied with itself easily can’t let that fool them into thinking they have this back in control.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Huge credit to Jaden McDaniels. He upped the intensity and the rest of the team followed. Maybe the most competitive player on the Wolves. – 8:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves were down 20 but cut it to 4 by the end of the first half. A team that gets statified with itself easily can’t let that fool them into thinking they have this back in control.
Edwards with 14. Wolves got out in transition with 18 fast-break points. – 8:03 PM
Timberwolves were down 20 but cut it to 4 by the end of the first half. A team that gets statified with itself easily can’t let that fool them into thinking they have this back in control.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets in the last four minutes of the half: KPJ turnover, Mathews missed drive, Green missed reverse, Smith missed 3, KPJ turnover, Green missed drive, Smith missed jumper, Green missed 3, Green turnover. Only two Porter free throws in 16-2 Timberwolves run. – 8:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
RUDY WITH THE THROW DOWN
⭐️ » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/1oDf3gGlzQ – 7:58 PM
RUDY WITH THE THROW DOWN
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NOW THAT’S A POSTER
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/7U4Uoud1aV – 7:58 PM
NOW THAT’S A POSTER
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
It’s amazing how much better Houston’s offense looks when Sengun is involved… #HoustonRockets #NBA – 7:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kyle Anderson is an absolute pleasure to watch. Running the Wolves offense now and Wolves getting good shots, on a 10-2 run. Some veterans really allow the game to slow down for everyone. – 7:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince is the only Wolves player currently + in +/- tonight. And if you’re watching the game, you can tell. – 7:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Smart of Finch to put Kyle Anderson on the ball, settle things down a little – 7:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
slowmo with the steal ☑️
slowmo with the bucket ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pScq5KB6vH – 7:54 PM
slowmo with the steal ☑️
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves down by 20 in Houston early in the 2nd quarter
This one thus far feels very similar to the lifeless losses to San Antonio early in the season.
We’ll see if they can turn this one around in ways they couldn’t against the Spurs. Time to prove they’re not that team. – 7:50 PM
Wolves down by 20 in Houston early in the 2nd quarter
This one thus far feels very similar to the lifeless losses to San Antonio early in the season.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝗞𝗝 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡 🤯
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/aps9hfsXWF – 7:49 PM
𝗞𝗝 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡 🤯
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝐎𝐇 𝐌𝐘 𝐊𝐉 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍‼️
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/99zYt5fsQU – 7:48 PM
𝐎𝐇 𝐌𝐘 𝐊𝐉 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍‼️
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have 32 points in the paint with 6:30 left in the second quarter. Gobert is having very little impact – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with 16 points in 13 minutes. He is 8 of 10, has looked sensational against Gobert. Always better with more rest. Has shot 61.1 % with two days rest this season. – 7:44 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun with the jam. “He pulls that thing back to Turkey and lays the hammer down!” — @Ryan Hollins pic.twitter.com/AQgeAseMRN – 7:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Everything is way too easy for the Rockets right now. Sengun having his way – 7:44 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There have been a ridiculous number of Rockets highlights in this game so far. – 7:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets bench has not recovered from that K.J. Martin fast break dunk. Just submit the tape of that in the dunk contest – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets defense still on the it is what it is level. Offensively, ball movement unusually good. Have assists on 13 of 20 buckets. Starting to bend the rim a bunch. – 7:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒!
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/2x9COWzWIx – 7:40 PM
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒!
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 JUST IN TIME 🚨
🐜 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/shkiJeN8qO – 7:37 PM
🚨 JUST IN TIME 🚨
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves turnovers: 7
Wolves offensive rebounds allowed: 3
Rockets turnovers: 2
Rockets offensive rebounds allowed: 1
That’s the reason the Wolves are down by 9 after the 1st quarter. Rockets 33, Wolves 24 – 7:34 PM
Wolves turnovers: 7
Wolves offensive rebounds allowed: 3
Rockets turnovers: 2
Rockets offensive rebounds allowed: 1
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 33
Wolves: 24
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/o9Ckaej90G – 7:34 PM
1 down
Rockets: 33
Wolves: 24
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 33, Timberwolves 24 after 1. KPJ with 10, Sengun 8, both on 4 of 5 shooting. Rockets shoot 57.7 %. Edwards with 8 but rest of Wolves 6 of 15 with 7 (!) turnovers. – 7:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-24.
Edwards paces Minnesota in scoring with 8 points on 3-4 shooting, including 2-2 from deep. – 7:33 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-24.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Edwards finds his shot later in the quarter and the Wolves trail by 9 after the first quarter. He had 8. 11 fast-break points for the Rockets. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with a very switch-everything lineup. Garuba, Tate, Porter, Eason and Martin. Edwards greets it with a 3 over Garuba. – 7:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Houston with a 13-point lead. Has 8 more shot attempts than the Wolves thanks to 6 Wolves turnovers. More turnovers than makes for the Wolves. – 7:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot threw it up ➡️ JG brought it DOWN 💥
@Kevin Porter 🤝 @Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/F2wreaR6iW – 7:27 PM
Scoot threw it up ➡️ JG brought it DOWN 💥
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason will check in ahead of K.J. Martin tonight – 7:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
BIG BODY 💪
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/mtd2Al0TG1 – 7:24 PM
BIG BODY 💪
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Basically as soon as these bizarro football games end, @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are going live on YouTube to chat about the sophomore class in the NBA. Guys like Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner and plenty more!
youtu.be/ZTEECenv1rU – 7:24 PM
Basically as soon as these bizarro football games end, @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are going live on YouTube to chat about the sophomore class in the NBA. Guys like Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner and plenty more!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate checks in with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first. On Thursday, he came in with Usman Garuba. Sengun, 4 of 4, stays in. – 7:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back-to-back treys for @D’Angelo Russell.
🥶🥶🥶 » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/Vfo6IM5BYe – 7:23 PM
back-to-back treys for @D’Angelo Russell.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari DOING IT ALL‼️
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0iiDUSIXBB – 7:22 PM
Bari DOING IT ALL‼️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi getting right to it!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0UqjNXndIW – 7:21 PM
Alpi getting right to it!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good offensive energy for the Rockets early. Moving themselves and the ball more decisively than usual. Sengun with loads of touches, finished his first three shots and moved the ball since. – 7:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves with an unfocused start to this one, to say the least. – 7:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THAT’S how you start a game. 👏
⭐️ » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/3q5xgVgth3 – 7:15 PM
THAT’S how you start a game. 👏
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rudy Gobert went coast-to-coast. Sengun nearly swatted his dunk attempt but got him on the left hand, wrist. Gobert made some faces for the Wolves bench, anyway. – 7:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid being Naz Reid. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XdK2zg2UHk – 7:10 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably pick that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably picking that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tough call on tonight’s dunk pregame contest. Bruno Fernando had a couple nice alley-oops, the first off the backboard. Jalen Green with an alley oop he rocked back behind his head. Boban was very tall. Giving it to K.J. Martin for a reverse over his head. – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Timberwolves starters: McDaniels, Anderson, Gobert, Edwards, Russell.
Edwards was a game-time decision. – 6:34 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Timberwolves starters: McDaniels, Anderson, Gobert, Edwards, Russell.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs T’Wolves: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr
Wolves starters: Anderson, Edwards, Gobert,
McDaniels, Russell – 6:34 PM
#Rockets starters vs T’Wolves: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr
Wolves starters: Anderson, Edwards, Gobert,
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Hip Soreness), Bryn Forbes (Right Shoulder Soreness), and Naz Reid (Back Spasms) are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Houston. pic.twitter.com/bGZwarKpqk – 6:34 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Hip Soreness), Bryn Forbes (Right Shoulder Soreness), and Naz Reid (Back Spasms) are AVAILABLE.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 23-18…NAW has a pair of fouls. Agbaji getting first quarter min. Jazz have an all bench unit on the floor, currently – 6:29 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Wolves with an absolutely huge stretch here. Go 4-1 and suddenly you’re in the top half of the West. Go 2-3 or worse and well, you’re in some trouble.
Rockets, Pistons & Jazz should be wins. Suns without Booker is winnable. Big test. pic.twitter.com/hep01CnMWW – 6:12 PM
Wolves with an absolutely huge stretch here. Go 4-1 and suddenly you’re in the top half of the West. Go 2-3 or worse and well, you’re in some trouble.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Naz Reid is available tonight. He said Anthony Edwards was a game-time decision. My view … I’d lean toward Ant not playing because it appears he just got to the arena and wasn’t in uniform … unless he’s immediately going to put his stuff on and warm up. – 5:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will get the first alley-oop of the game?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:26 PM
Which team will get the first alley-oop of the game?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How Rockets coach Stephen Silas keeps a positive outlook despite losses ift.tt/4QdfzVl – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The first 3,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a plush Clutch pillow courtesy of Children’s @memorialhermann! pic.twitter.com/TPaXkFmYbv – 4:55 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
‘Whenever you play, you play to win. It’s as simple as that,” – #Texans HC Lovie Smith after the season-ending 32-31 win at Colts. Houston scored a TD w/ 0:50 left, then got the 2pt & got the win. Houston now has the no. 2 pick in the draft with the Bears holding the no. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/Jyb7Zzsx9d – 4:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Me in 2020: “now with Derrick Favors there’s a bit of a logjam at forward, what position do you expect to play this season?”
Georges to me: …
pic.twitter.com/29c8cVHCfm – 4:13 PM
Me in 2020: “now with Derrick Favors there’s a bit of a logjam at forward, what position do you expect to play this season?”
Georges to me: …
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans beat the Colts, 32-31, scoring a TD followed by a successful 2pt conversion w/ 0:50 left in the game. Texans knock the Colts hail mary attempt down on the final play.
Bears (3-14) will have the no. 1 pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft. Houston (3-13-1) will have no. 2 pick. – 4:12 PM
#Texans beat the Colts, 32-31, scoring a TD followed by a successful 2pt conversion w/ 0:50 left in the game. Texans knock the Colts hail mary attempt down on the final play.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With the second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky – 4:12 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
They said, “If it happened, then it’s meant to be,”
guess we’ll see… pic.twitter.com/A8AbGPuZFc – 3:30 PM
They said, “If it happened, then it’s meant to be,”
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Mills with another TD pass – this one for 19 yds to Jordan Akins. Houston leads 24-14, 3:51 left 3Q. – 3:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Trying to work on Top 25, and it’s SO difficult.
I feel like the Top 5 (in whatever order you want) are fairly easy.
– Kansas
– Alabama
– Houston
– Purdue
– UConn
After this … GOOD LUCK – 3:05 PM
Trying to work on Top 25, and it’s SO difficult.
I feel like the Top 5 (in whatever order you want) are fairly easy.
– Kansas
– Alabama
– Houston
– Purdue
– UConn
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
UPDATE:
Bears TD, Peterman to Kmet.
Vikings 23, Bears 13; 4:07 3rdQ
Texans 17, Colts 14; Houston now in the red zone w/ under 6:00 left in 3rdQ – 3:04 PM
UPDATE:
Bears TD, Peterman to Kmet.
Vikings 23, Bears 13; 4:07 3rdQ
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sunday funday at home!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 Children’s @memorialhermann pic.twitter.com/Qur1ZLJi3a – 3:00 PM
Sunday funday at home!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
How Rockets coach Stephen Silas hopes power of “positive” coaching can help turn things around houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s make a statement in Space City. pic.twitter.com/h1XHggqg9B – 2:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
HALFTIME
Texans lead Colts, 17-7
Bears trail Vikings, 16-6 (Vikings FG as time expired in first half wiped off the board after replay review since MIN had too many men on the field). – 2:27 PM
HALFTIME
Texans lead Colts, 17-7
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ K.J. Martin to participate in NBA All-Star slam dunk competition ift.tt/CXPHuDb – 2:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn (or how the minimum team salary or floor could impact the market) — items on the Pacers, Spurs, Lakers, Mavs, Pistons, Magic, Hornets, Rockets, etc. bleacherreport.com/articles/10060… – 2:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Portland coach Chauncey Billups played with Gary Trent Sr. in Toronto & Minnesota, said he remembers GTJ (or “little G,” as he calls him) when he was in a car seat. “I know the caliber of kid he is. I’ve known him a long time & am happy to see his development… I’m proud of him” – 2:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I can remember him in a car seat” — Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Gary Trent Jr. who played with his Dad in Toronto and Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/hrb3vsWIlA – 2:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves are currently tied with the Lakers for the 11 seed in the West. But the Wolves could be up to the 8 seed by the end of today if…
Wolves win (at HOU)
Suns lose (v. CLE)
Jazz lose (at MEM)
Blazers lose (at TOR)
Vegas has MIN, CLE, MEM + TOR favored in those matchups. pic.twitter.com/Y5F55N0Ykq – 1:58 PM
The Wolves are currently tied with the Lakers for the 11 seed in the West. But the Wolves could be up to the 8 seed by the end of today if…
Wolves win (at HOU)
Suns lose (v. CLE)
Jazz lose (at MEM)
Blazers lose (at TOR)
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From yesterday… only at @HeavyOnSports:
🏀 NBA execs on whether the Pelicans be true contenders?
🏀 Will Minnesota ever be able to make the Gobert-Towns combination work?
🏀 Celtic archeology: A couple of fun notes from a long ago trip
bit.ly/3QjFN7f – 1:23 PM
From yesterday… only at @HeavyOnSports:
🏀 NBA execs on whether the Pelicans be true contenders?
🏀 Will Minnesota ever be able to make the Gobert-Towns combination work?
🏀 Celtic archeology: A couple of fun notes from a long ago trip
