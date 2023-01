Zach LaVine relationship with Billy Donovan remains strained

Since I’m on a HOF rant…isn’t it about time the HOF inducts Billy Donovan..2 time NCAA champ…look at his record at Florida… and…..6 of 7 seasons in the NBA-playoffs. @Chicago Bulls

Bulls coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is a game time decision and Javonte Green will not play tonight in Philly. The Bulls play Utah tomorrow back in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back. – 5:36 PM

Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball has made progress, saying he’s better today than two weeks ago, but that while he’s getting shots up he still isn’t running. Ball hasn’t played in nearly a year. – 5:42 PM

If the Bulls decide to become sellers at the deadline, LaVine will be highly sought after. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/report-k…

Billy Donovan will know more about Alex Caruso’s status after he warms up. Still questionable. Javonte Green is out. – 6:17 PM

With help from @Basketball-Reference , I counted six players who have made 10 or more 3-pters in a game at least 3 times:22-Steph Curry7-Klay Thompson4-Damian Lillard3-Zach LaVine, James Harden, JR Smith – 8:02 PM

The Bulls open with an 8-0 run until the Jazz finally call a frustration timeout.LaVine with six early points. – 8:16 PM

Zach LaVine is shooting 5-for-7 for 11 points in the first quarter. Rest of the Bulls have 16 points. – 8:21 PM

Zach LaVine hasn’t cooled off in 24 hours since Sixers game. He has 11 points on 5-7 shooting midway through first quarter – 8:23 PM

The Bulls take a 28-24 lead out of the first quarter behind 11 points by Zach LaVine.Markkanen scored six points in the opening quarter off three dunks. – 8:36 PM

End 1Q: Bulls 28, Jazz 24. After starting 0-7 shooting, Jazz make 10 of their next 17. Bulls, meanwhile, go 10-18 FGs, and have 7 FTAs to Utah’s 1. LaVine had 11p early for the Bulls. Markkanen and THT 6p each for the Jazz. – 8:38 PM

Yesterday Patrick Williams had 0 points at half and finished with 18. Today he has 1 point at half. #Bulls lead Jazz 53-49, good shootout between 2017 rebuilding blocks LaVine (17 pts) and Markkanen (14) – 9:05 PM

HALFTIME: Bulls 53, Jazz 49. Chicago closes on a 13-3 run, in part thanks to a bad foul late by Olynyk, gifting LaVine 3 FTs. He has 17p for the Bulls. Jazz shooting just 38% overall and 7-23 (30.4%) from 3. Markkanen 14p, noother starter with more than 4. THT and Agbaji 9 each. – 9:08 PM

LaVine’s up to 30, DeRozan has 28, and the Bulls are pulling away a bit – 10:09 PM

Zach LaVine’s hot shooting continues. He is 6-for-11 from behind the arc tonight to lead the Bulls with 33 points.114-106 Bulls lead with 4:56 remaining. – 10:10 PM

Will Hardy is SCREAMING at Eric Lewis for not calling Zach Lavine for the foul on Clarkson, but then putting DeRozen on the line for less contact on the very next possession – 10:16 PM

This is first time this season that DeRozan and LaVine have scored 30 or more points in same game – 10:18 PM

Zach LaVine showed off tonight and led the Bulls to an home victory over the Utah Jazz.36 points8 rebounds12-21 FG6-12 3P6-7 FTUnguardable! #BullsNation

And that’s game. The Bulls win their third straight with a 126-118 finish over the Utah Jazz. Zach LaVine scores 36 points and DeMar DeRozan adds 35. – 10:23 PM

Final: Bulls 126, Jazz 118LaVine (36 pts) and DeRozan (35 pts) go for 30+ in same game for first time this season. Lauri had 28 for Utah. But Bulls overcame 7-point Q4 deficit to win it.Bulls have won three straight, are 8-3 since Minnesota meltdown and are 19-21 for season. – 10:24 PM

FINAL: Bulls 126, Jazz 118. Chicago outscores Utah 42-29 in 4Q, thanks to making 15-19 FGs (78.9%). Bulls shoot 53% for the game, 13-28 from 3. Jazz just 29.3% from deep. LaVine 36p/DeRozan 35. Markkanen 28p (including 10 dunks), Agbaji 19p on 7-7 shooting for the Jazz. – 10:24 PM

Bulls beat Jazz 126-118.LaVine had 36, DeRozan had 35. Markkanen had 28 for Utah. Bulls up to 19-21, Jazz down to 20-22.Jazz at Memphis tomorrow. – 10:25 PM

The Bulls (who’ve already beaten the Celtics twice) will arrive in Boston Monday on a 3-game win streak, all against winning teams (Nets, Sixers and Jazz).Zach LaVine had 77 points in the back-to-back last night and tonight (17-25 on 3’s). – 10:25 PM

Good stat from Bulls PR: LaVine recorded at least 35 points and 6 3-pointers made in back-to-back games (1/6-1/7) for the second time while with Chicago (previous: 1/10-1/15/21). He is the only player in franchise history with 35+ points and 6+ 3FGM in consecutive games. – 10:36 PM

Billy Donovan said he would “love” if Zach LaVine took 10 to 15 3-pointers a game while also acknowledging he has to read the game – 10:38 PM

Billy Donovan said he would like Zach LaVine to take 10-15 3-pointers every night – 10:38 PM

Billy Donovan on his ideal for Zach LaVine’s 3-point shooting: “10 to 15 every night.”Donovan doesn’t want Zach jacking up threes, but he feels high volume shooting like tonight fuels the Bulls offense.“He’s such a great shooter so he opens up a lot of things for us.” – 10:39 PM

– First night of 30+ for both LaVine and DeRozan– P-Will and Coby shake off slow startsto key comeback– The all-around improvements if Lauri MarkkanenObservations from Bulls-Jazz, which continued the Bulls’ recent winning ways

Zach LaVine split Bulls’ first three B2Bs of season, but has played every game since. On Friday and Saturday, he combined for 77 points and 17-for-25 3-point shooting vs. the Sixers/Jazz“It’s good to feel like me again,” he said. And continued: pic.twitter.com/QAZqignRQM

Zach LaVine said he is “extremely happy” for Lauri Markkanen, who is “100 percent an All-Star” in his book.Said he told Markkanen to calm down with the dunks in the first half: “That didn’t help anything.” – 11:26 PM

“It’s scary when he gets that rhythm going like that.”Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 71 points, Lauri Markkanen made a splash, the Bulls continued a 3-game win streak — and what the heck was that dog doing?Recapping a crazy night:

The Bulls are 8-3 with the NBA’s fourth-best offensive rating over the last 11 games.A big reason is the Big 3 playing well simultaneously & Zach LaVine rounding into form: “I knew I was going to get back to what I was supposed to do.”For @NBCSChicago

Influx of huge scoring nights by NBA stars like Joel Embiid and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine shouldn’t come as a shock inquirer.com/sixers/nba-50-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:14 AM

According to a source, Zach LaVine has still not forgotten a Nov. late-game benching, and while the relationship with Billy Donovan is workable, it’s worth keeping an eye on. The trade deadline could get very interesting for the Bulls.Read it:

