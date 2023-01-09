Anthony Davis nearing return to play

The pain in Anthony Davis’ right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers’ star plans to begin the ramp up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 12th straight game on Saturday — a 136-134 win for the Lakers over the Sacramento Kings – because of a bone spur fractured off the navicular bone in his right foot, as well as a stress reaction.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
– The Lakers are one game behind the No. 6 seed and being a playoff team (not just a play-in team).
– The Lakers have won 5 straight games, are undefeated in 2023 and have won 6 of 7 since Christmas.
– Anthony Davis (27.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG) is eyeing a return this week via @Dave McMenamin. – 2:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With today’s news that Anthony Davis is getting closer to a return, I wrote about whether or not the Lakers should continue to start Thomas Bryant when he comes back.
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 1:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 8+ stocks this season:
4 — Jaren Jackson Jr
2 — Anthony Davis
1 — Everyone else
JJJ has done it in over 17% of his games this season. pic.twitter.com/WUHrkiGbCV – 1:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will begin the ramp-up process this week to work towards a return, league sources told ESPN. There’s optimism he could be back in the lineup within a couple of weeks es.pn/3GkMy40 – 1:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will begin the ramp-up process to work towards a return this week, league sources told ESPN es.pn/3GkMy40 – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ PPG and 2+ BPG as a starter this season:
— Anthony Davis
— Christian Wood
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On Thomas Bryant, holding the fort in the middle for the Lakers and at the dawn of what many key team leaders believe is a very important role — even when Anthony Davis gets back: ocregister.com/2023/01/08/tho… – 8:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Lakers are essentially in a tie for the last play-in spot, and only 1.5 games out of an actual playoff spot.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After starting the season 3-10, with a number of tough losses in competitive games, the Lakers got Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder back from respective thumb injuries.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers currently have the NBA’s longest active winning streak at 5 games (tying Memphis), despite being without Anthony Davis, and more recently, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. – 12:55 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron and the Lakers, without the injured Anthony Davis, have played their way back to the brink of the West’s play-in zone with a five-game winning streak.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s kind of interesting how different the role player composition has been during the LeBron/AD injuries.
When LeBron was out, it was Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker that really stepped up.
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 DEFENSIVE pick and roll bigs (min 380 picks – top 60)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Giannis
3. Jock Landale
4. Joel Embiid
5. Bismack Biyombo
6. Steven Adams
7. Jarrett Allen
8. Isaiah Hartenstein
9. Wendell Carter Jr.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) and Troy Brown Jr. are questionable vs. the Kings tonight.
Damian Jones (toe) and Russell Westbrook (foot) are probable. Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) are out. – 4:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the team’s 4-game winning streak, & if the strong habits feel sustainable enough to absorb injuries to Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves & Troy Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/ZnH6Z7XDQ9 – 1:19 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds tonight.
That’s somehow only tied for the second-fewest combined points/rebounds/assists (42) he’s put up since Anthony Davis got hurt.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tied for the third most wins in the West since Nov. 12.
7-5 since Anthony Davis went down. 4-5 without LeBron.
Four straight wins. No Bron Wednesday. Missing their two best role players tonight.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Without Anthony Davis.
Without Austin Reaves.
Without Lonnie Walker IV.
Without Troy Brown Jr.
Giving minutes to a rookie and a 10-day player signed this morning.
More on this storyline
Davis has been limited to spot shooting thus far, sources said, in his on-court work beyond rehabilitating the foot, some 3 ½ weeks after the injury occurred. The ramp up process will involve aquatic pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill to keep the big man’s full weight off his foot while it continues to heal, sources said. There is optimism within the Lakers that the ramp up process could only take a couple weeks before Davis could start penciling a potential return to game action, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / January 9, 2023
James had the strongest endorsement for Bryant and Davis together – with the caveat that the Lakers need to progress to that point with Davis’ timetable to return still unclear. “I’ve already kind of had visions of what that could possibly look like with the frontcourt of myself, AD and Thomas on the floor together,” he said. “I think it could be extremely beneficial for our ballclub. But also at the same time, just stay in the moment and we’re just trying to hold it down until our big guy comes back. -via Orange County Register / January 8, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is rehabbing a stress injury to his right foot, will be taking a significant step forward in a few days by testing out his foot on the court in an individual workout, league sources tell Bleacher report. This is one of the assignments in the ramp-up process before Davis is cleared for contact drills and then ultimately given the green light to rejoin his teammates for practices. Davis is progressing well with minimal pain, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / January 6, 2023
