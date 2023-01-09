Bol Bol clears health and safety protocols after missing last three games

Khobi Price: Bol Bol has cleared the league’s health & safety protocols and is expected to rejoin the team tomorrow in Portland for the second night of the back-to-back against the Trail Blazers. The Magic play the Kings tonight in Sacramento.
Bol Bol has cleared the league’s health & safety protocols and is expected to rejoin the team tomorrow in Portland for the second night of the back-to-back against the Trail Blazers.
The Magic play the Kings tonight in Sacramento. – 12:41 PM
The Orlando Magic has ruled out Bol Bol (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton (G League), Kevon Harris (G League), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:34 PM
Bol Bol most improved case:
First 3 seasons This season
2.7 PPG 12.0 PPG
1.2 RPG 7.1 RPG
0.3 BPG 1.6 BPG
48/38/67% 59/39/74%
+8000 @PointsBetUSA to win MIP. pic.twitter.com/KU6QknsLbc – 4:33 PM
Magic’s injury report at Warriors: Moe Wagner is available after serving his suspension.
R.J. Hampton will play with the Lakeland Magic tonight and tomorrow before rejoining Orlando Sunday. TBD on Kevon Harris.
Mose said Bol Bol will join the team after he clears protocols. pic.twitter.com/W1Ndz5UP0d – 1:21 PM
Khobi Price: Bol Bol has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, per league source. -via Twitter @khobi_price / January 3, 2023
Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022
