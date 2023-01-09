Bucks 46, Knicks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) play against the New York Knicks (18-18) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 46, New York Knicks 51 (Q3 12:00)

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Before tonight’s game, Mike Budenholzer said he was confident he’d see a better defensive performance than the Bucks had in a loss to Charlotte Friday. That’s happened — but Milwaukee still trails 51-46 at half thanks to the Knicks — who are shooting 34% — having 12 more shots. – Before tonight’s game, Mike Budenholzer said he was confident he’d see a better defensive performance than the Bucks had in a loss to Charlotte Friday. That’s happened — but Milwaukee still trails 51-46 at half thanks to the Knicks — who are shooting 34% — having 12 more shots. – 8:47 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Knicks in the 1st half: 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 34.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT%.

They lead by 5. – Knicks in the 1st half: 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 34.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT%.They lead by 5. – 8:46 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Watch today's cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks not named Brunson or Quickley shot 6-for-31 from the field and 1-for-17 from 3-point range in the first half. – Knicks not named Brunson or Quickley shot 6-for-31 from the field and 1-for-17 from 3-point range in the first half. – 8:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Knicks 51, Bucks 46

– Antetokounmpo 9pts/6reb

– Portis 8pts/2reb

– Lopez 7pts/3reb/2blk

The Bucks committed 10 turnovers in the first half and made just 7 of their 22 3-point attempts. – Half: Knicks 51, Bucks 46– Antetokounmpo 9pts/6reb– Portis 8pts/2reb– Lopez 7pts/3reb/2blkThe Bucks committed 10 turnovers in the first half and made just 7 of their 22 3-point attempts. – 8:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Bucks 51-46.

• Brunson 20 & 4

• Quickley 15 pts, 6-8 FGs

• Randle 9 & 9, 4-18 FGs, 0-9 3Ps

• Giannis 9 & 6

Knicks are shooting 34% from the field and 4-26 from deep. – Halftime. Knicks lead the Bucks 51-46.• Brunson 20 & 4• Quickley 15 pts, 6-8 FGs• Randle 9 & 9, 4-18 FGs, 0-9 3Ps• Giannis 9 & 6Knicks are shooting 34% from the field and 4-26 from deep. – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Knicks lead, 49-43, with 59.8 seconds left in the first half.

The defense has been fine tonight, but the offense just hasn’t been good enough. – The Knicks lead, 49-43, with 59.8 seconds left in the first half.The defense has been fine tonight, but the offense just hasn’t been good enough. – 8:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks just can’t stop turning the ball over.

They’re up to 9 turnovers in the first half. – The Bucks just can’t stop turning the ball over.They’re up to 9 turnovers in the first half. – 8:33 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Still trying to figure out how the Knicks went the first 16:42 of the game without an assist and were winning. – Still trying to figure out how the Knicks went the first 16:42 of the game without an assist and were winning. – 8:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

I feel like every Bucks game is played with a weighted ball – I feel like every Bucks game is played with a weighted ball – 8:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Obi Toppin is back in for non-Giannis possessions – Obi Toppin is back in for non-Giannis possessions – 8:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are 4-for-23 from 3-point range, and they’re up eight. – The Knicks are 4-for-23 from 3-point range, and they’re up eight. – 8:31 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

MSG putting the shot clock on the scoreboard with Giannis at the free throw line. – MSG putting the shot clock on the scoreboard with Giannis at the free throw line. – 8:27 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

I understand that Randle isn’t usually a 0% shooter from 3-point range, but most of these attempts (he’s 0-for-9 from 3 in 17 minutes) are early in the clock & off of zero ball movement. Not pretty. – I understand that Randle isn’t usually a 0% shooter from 3-point range, but most of these attempts (he’s 0-for-9 from 3 in 17 minutes) are early in the clock & off of zero ball movement. Not pretty. – 8:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo hits his right elbow hard on the court. He’s shaking it off right now before taking his free throws. – Giannis Antetokounmpo hits his right elbow hard on the court. He’s shaking it off right now before taking his free throws. – 8:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – 8:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bad turnover from Pat Connaughton as his short outlet pass to Jrue Holiday gets picked off and it turns into a 3.

Knicks up, 40-36, with 6:21 left in the first half. – Bad turnover from Pat Connaughton as his short outlet pass to Jrue Holiday gets picked off and it turns into a 3.Knicks up, 40-36, with 6:21 left in the first half. – 8:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a preposterous hockey assist from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tossed it over his head blind from the lane all the way to the right wing to Ingles, who made the extra pass to Connaughton for 3. – That’s a preposterous hockey assist from Giannis Antetokounmpo.Tossed it over his head blind from the lane all the way to the right wing to Ingles, who made the extra pass to Connaughton for 3. – 8:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Okay, Rook.

MarJon Beauchamp with the putback slam from the corner. – Okay, Rook.MarJon Beauchamp with the putback slam from the corner. – 8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday is out there to start the second quarter.

He’ll have to be careful with three personal fouls. – Jrue Holiday is out there to start the second quarter.He’ll have to be careful with three personal fouls. – 8:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

22-22 after one in New York.

Neither team could make a shot:

Except for Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting & 6 of 6 free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just 1 for 2. – 22-22 after one in New York.Neither team could make a shot: #Bucks 8 for 24, #Knicks 7 for 29.Except for Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting & 6 of 6 free throws.Giannis Antetokounmpo just 1 for 2. – 8:11 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

First quarter numbers:

Jalen Brunson:

18 points on 8 FG attempts

The other 4 NY starters combined:

4 points on 17 FG attempts – First quarter numbers:Jalen Brunson:18 points on 8 FG attemptsThe other 4 NY starters combined:4 points on 17 FG attempts – 8:11 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks and Bucks are tied at 22.

• Brunson 18 & 3

• Randle 2 pts, 6 rebs, 1-12 FGs, 0-8 3Ps

• Lopez 7 pts

• Giannis 4 & 5

Knicks are 2-17 from 3. – Through one quarter, the Knicks and Bucks are tied at 22.• Brunson 18 & 3• Randle 2 pts, 6 rebs, 1-12 FGs, 0-8 3Ps• Lopez 7 pts• Giannis 4 & 5Knicks are 2-17 from 3. – 8:11 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks 22, Bucks 22 after one. Brunson with 18 points. Randle is 1 for 12, 0 for 8 on 3s. Holiday has three fouls. – Knicks 22, Bucks 22 after one. Brunson with 18 points. Randle is 1 for 12, 0 for 8 on 3s. Holiday has three fouls. – 8:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks and Knicks are tied at 22.

Low scoring quarter after a hot start from the Bucks, but Brook Lopez leads them with 7 points. – After one quarter, the Bucks and Knicks are tied at 22.Low scoring quarter after a hot start from the Bucks, but Brook Lopez leads them with 7 points. – 8:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So what if I told you Randle shot 1-for-12, 0-for-8 from 3 and went through an entire quarter without an assist…and were tied with the Bucks, 22-22, would you believe me? It’s true. All true. – So what if I told you Randle shot 1-for-12, 0-for-8 from 3 and went through an entire quarter without an assist…and were tied with the Bucks, 22-22, would you believe me? It’s true. All true. – 8:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I was not familiar with the greenest of green lights that belongs to Julius Randle, who is trying to shoot himself out of a funk but is 1-12 from the field and 0/8 from downtown to start this game. – I was not familiar with the greenest of green lights that belongs to Julius Randle, who is trying to shoot himself out of a funk but is 1-12 from the field and 0/8 from downtown to start this game. – 8:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle quickly returns to the game and misses another 3. One of those nights. 1-for-12 overall, 0-for-8 from 3. – Randle quickly returns to the game and misses another 3. One of those nights. 1-for-12 overall, 0-for-8 from 3. – 8:09 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin checked in with about 3:50 to go in the first quarter, playing for the first time since Dec. 7. He checked out around two minutes later, replaced by Julius Randle. FWIW, everyone in NYK’s previous nine-man rotation has played thus far except for Jericho Sims. – Obi Toppin checked in with about 3:50 to go in the first quarter, playing for the first time since Dec. 7. He checked out around two minutes later, replaced by Julius Randle. FWIW, everyone in NYK’s previous nine-man rotation has played thus far except for Jericho Sims. – 8:07 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Jalen Brunson currently with 18 of the Knicks’ 22 points in the first quarter. Carrying them during Randle’s 1-for-11 start. – Jalen Brunson currently with 18 of the Knicks’ 22 points in the first quarter. Carrying them during Randle’s 1-for-11 start. – 8:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Looks, by the way, like it’s gonna be Isaiah Hartenstein at the backup 5 with Obi Toppin returning to the rotation. I assume that’d mean Jericho Sims is out of the rotation for now. Can’t play with three centers and two power forwards. – Looks, by the way, like it’s gonna be Isaiah Hartenstein at the backup 5 with Obi Toppin returning to the rotation. I assume that’d mean Jericho Sims is out of the rotation for now. Can’t play with three centers and two power forwards. – 8:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jalen Brunson has 15 in the first quarter. 8:03 PM Jalen Brunson has 15 in the first quarter. @Stefan Bondy recently wrote about a trend where it’s Julius Randle as the opener and Brunson as the closer. Against the Bucks, it’s the opposite. Randle can’t buy a three (0/7) but Brunson is hot to start. #Knicks

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time since playing the Hawks on Dec. 7. – Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time since playing the Hawks on Dec. 7. – 8:03 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson has 15 of the Knicks’ 19 points. I’m thinking that ratio will have to change at some point if the Knicks want to stay in this game. – Jalen Brunson has 15 of the Knicks’ 19 points. I’m thinking that ratio will have to change at some point if the Knicks want to stay in this game. – 8:02 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Toppin may be in for Randle, but playing the part of Randle as the first quarter sniper is Jalen Brunson, who has 15 of the Knicks 19 points already. – Toppin may be in for Randle, but playing the part of Randle as the first quarter sniper is Jalen Brunson, who has 15 of the Knicks 19 points already. – 8:02 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time in a month after recovering from a fracture in his right leg. – Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time in a month after recovering from a fracture in his right leg. – 8:02 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Bobby coughs it up 30 feet from the hoop and instead of hustling back looks around at the ref. Randle blows a layup but gets the easy putback because Bobby didn’t run back on D. Simple stuff, man. – Bobby coughs it up 30 feet from the hoop and instead of hustling back looks around at the ref. Randle blows a layup but gets the easy putback because Bobby didn’t run back on D. Simple stuff, man. – 8:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the 8:00 PM MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin is playing in a New York Knicks basketball game – Obi Toppin is playing in a New York Knicks basketball game – 8:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

And Obi Toppin is in for the first time since December 7 — subbing in for Randle with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – And Obi Toppin is in for the first time since December 7 — subbing in for Randle with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – 7:58 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The The #Knicks take a 14-13 lead on the #Bucks , who came out of the last timeout with three straight turnovers and then missed the two shots they got up. They’re just 4-for-15 while the Knicks are 5-for-20 from the floor. – 7:58 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Eight minutes into this game, Julius Randle is 0-7 from deep. – Eight minutes into this game, Julius Randle is 0-7 from deep. – 7:57 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Tonight may not be the night for Randle – after having 5 3’s in Toronto Friday he’s missed his first 7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. – Tonight may not be the night for Randle – after having 5 3’s in Toronto Friday he’s missed his first 7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had seven first-quarter fouls all season entering tonight.

He had three in the first 4:28 tonight vs. the Knicks, the fastest three fouls to start a game by anyone this season.

Mason Plumlee had three in the first 5:17 of Charlotte-Denver on Dec. 18. – Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had seven first-quarter fouls all season entering tonight.He had three in the first 4:28 tonight vs. the Knicks, the fastest three fouls to start a game by anyone this season.Mason Plumlee had three in the first 5:17 of Charlotte-Denver on Dec. 18. – 7:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin is about to check in – Obi Toppin is about to check in – 7:56 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Randle misses his first seven shots, then blows an open transition layup before finally getting one to fall after grabbing his own rebound. – Randle misses his first seven shots, then blows an open transition layup before finally getting one to fall after grabbing his own rebound. – 7:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Bucks: Totally fine with giving up a 3 if it means you’re not attacking the paint.

The Knicks: Totally fie with giving up a 3 if it means you’re not attacking the paint.

The result: A lot crap ton of 3s. – The Bucks: Totally fine with giving up a 3 if it means you’re not attacking the paint.The Knicks: Totally fie with giving up a 3 if it means you’re not attacking the paint.The result: A lot crap ton of 3s. – 7:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the 7:54 PM Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks

Fred Katz @FredKatz

I cannot imagine how deflating it must be to get Jrue Holiday into early foul trouble, congratulate yourself for getting an all-time defensive guard out of the game, and then to look up and see Jevon Carter is the guy coming in. – I cannot imagine how deflating it must be to get Jrue Holiday into early foul trouble, congratulate yourself for getting an all-time defensive guard out of the game, and then to look up and see Jevon Carter is the guy coming in. – 7:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks lead, 13-7, with 5:46 left in the first quarter, which is nice, but this is going to be a tough first half with Jrue Holiday in foul trouble.

They’re going to really have to work on the offensive end for good looks, while still staying solid defensively. – The Bucks lead, 13-7, with 5:46 left in the first quarter, which is nice, but this is going to be a tough first half with Jrue Holiday in foul trouble.They’re going to really have to work on the offensive end for good looks, while still staying solid defensively. – 7:52 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game. Tough for a Bucks team still missing Khris Middleton. – Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game. Tough for a Bucks team still missing Khris Middleton. – 7:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday picks up three personal fouls in the first four and a half minutes.

Jevon Carter has entered for Holiday with 7:32 left in the first quarter. – Jrue Holiday picks up three personal fouls in the first four and a half minutes.Jevon Carter has entered for Holiday with 7:32 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Make it 3 fouls on Jrue Holiday. Heady play by Jalen Brunson to drive right into him and force the contact. Jevon Carter is in for Milwaukee. – Make it 3 fouls on Jrue Holiday. Heady play by Jalen Brunson to drive right into him and force the contact. Jevon Carter is in for Milwaukee. – 7:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

THREE fouls on Jrue Holiday defending Jalen Brunson at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter. Not an ideal start for the THREE fouls on Jrue Holiday defending Jalen Brunson at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter. Not an ideal start for the #Bucks point guard. – 7:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Brunson nearly fouls Jrue Holiday out in the first 4:28 — three fouls already. – Brunson nearly fouls Jrue Holiday out in the first 4:28 — three fouls already. – 7:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

3:57 into the game and the Knicks hit their first shot from the floor — A Brunson foul line jumper as a continuation on a Holiday foul. Missed their first 7 shots. – 3:57 into the game and the Knicks hit their first shot from the floor — A Brunson foul line jumper as a continuation on a Holiday foul. Missed their first 7 shots. – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bucks leaving Jrue Holiday in with 2 early fouls – Bucks leaving Jrue Holiday in with 2 early fouls – 7:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The

Holiday now has two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. – The #Knicks started the game 0-for-7 until Jalen Brunson hits a continuation jumper on Jrue Holiday.Holiday now has two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. – 7:48 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bucks yielded season-worst 51 points in the first quarter against Charlotte in their last game. They started this one by forcing the Knicks to miss their first seven shots. – Bucks yielded season-worst 51 points in the first quarter against Charlotte in their last game. They started this one by forcing the Knicks to miss their first seven shots. – 7:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo with the catch-and-shoot three early here in New York.

Bucks have taken five 3s in the first two and a half minutes. They’ve made two of them and lead, 7-2, after a free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo. – Giannis Antetokounmpo with the catch-and-shoot three early here in New York.Bucks have taken five 3s in the first two and a half minutes. They’ve made two of them and lead, 7-2, after a free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Knicks throwing Mitchell Robinson the ball in the post? – Knicks throwing Mitchell Robinson the ball in the post? – 7:45 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/FqvgpGwUtI – 7:45 PM Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle on Giannis – Grimes on Holiday to start. – Randle on Giannis – Grimes on Holiday to start. – 7:42 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Giannis gets a huge ovation. Grayson Allen gets booed loudly. All is right at Madison Square Garden tonight. – Giannis gets a huge ovation. Grayson Allen gets booed loudly. All is right at Madison Square Garden tonight. – 7:37 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

All in a days work! Postgame interview with Giannis! Nothing like #GameDay! 🏀💪🏽🎤☺️ #BucksAtRaptors #Toronto #NBA #SidelineStories 7:21 PM All in a days work! Postgame interview with Giannis! Nothing like #GameDay! 🏀💪🏽🎤☺️ #BucksAtRaptors #Toronto #NBA #SidelineStories pic.twitter.com/nnrw3jIgwo

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the 7:14 PM Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby continues to lead the league with 17 double-doubles off the bench this season.

🎥 @SociosUSA 6:55 PM Bobby continues to lead the league with 17 double-doubles off the bench this season.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/9SbYIYG9Kp

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 with 30 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Knicks, 109-103 on November 30, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:31 PM Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 with 30 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Knicks, 109-103 on November 30, 2022.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/8RGZgGQqji

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski



Milwaukee has a back-to-back in Atlanta (Wed) & Miami (Thu) and then an early tip in Miami on Sat. – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Serge Ibaka will not be available on this trip for personal reason.Milwaukee has a back-to-back in Atlanta (Wed) & Miami (Thu) and then an early tip in Miami on Sat. – 6:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Serge Ibaka is not with the team currently (personal reasons) and will not join the team on this four-game road trip. – Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Serge Ibaka is not with the team currently (personal reasons) and will not join the team on this four-game road trip. – 6:12 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Mike Budenholzer says Serge Ibaka will not join Milwaukee on its four game trip that begins tonight against the Knicks. Bucks go on to play in Atlanta and then twice in Miami this week. – Mike Budenholzer says Serge Ibaka will not join Milwaukee on its four game trip that begins tonight against the Knicks. Bucks go on to play in Atlanta and then twice in Miami this week. – 6:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett is “real close” to returning from injury and that he’s doing well with his rehab. – Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett is “real close” to returning from injury and that he’s doing well with his rehab. – 5:57 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

RJ Barrett is ‘real close’ and doing well, Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.” – RJ Barrett is ‘real close’ and doing well, Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.” – 5:57 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett is “real close. He’s doing well,” Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.” – RJ Barrett is “real close. He’s doing well,” Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.” – 5:57 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Unclear if Obi Toppin has progressed to point where he can play regular rotation minutes tonight vs. MIL. When asked if Toppin was ‘situational’ tonight, Tom Thibodeau said ‘he could be.’ He added that Toppin has progressed well in his recent workouts. – Unclear if Obi Toppin has progressed to point where he can play regular rotation minutes tonight vs. MIL. When asked if Toppin was ‘situational’ tonight, Tom Thibodeau said ‘he could be.’ He added that Toppin has progressed well in his recent workouts. – 5:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tom Thibodeau admits the fact the Knicks are playing well does make it more complicated to work someone like Obi Toppin back into the rotation. Toppin is back and available to play from the leg injury that has kept him out for the past month. – Tom Thibodeau admits the fact the Knicks are playing well does make it more complicated to work someone like Obi Toppin back into the rotation. Toppin is back and available to play from the leg injury that has kept him out for the past month. – 5:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett will remain out for the Knicks tonight against the Bucks here at Madison Square Garden. – Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett will remain out for the Knicks tonight against the Bucks here at Madison Square Garden. – 5:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett is OUT tonight, Tom Thibodeau says – RJ Barrett is OUT tonight, Tom Thibodeau says – 5:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Update to the Knicks’ status report for tonight’s game against Milwaukee:

Bondy – OUT (illness)

WINFIELD – AVAILABLE – Update to the Knicks’ status report for tonight’s game against Milwaukee:Bondy – OUT (illness)WINFIELD – AVAILABLE – 5:26 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Yesterday was the 1-year anniversary of mobile sports betting being legalized in New York.

And the $$ for that first year is staggering.

$16,192,562,924 in handle in 2022 in NY.

Which generated $1,350,967,099 in revenue

Resulted in a total of $693 million generated in taxes. – Yesterday was the 1-year anniversary of mobile sports betting being legalized in New York.And the $$ for that first year is staggering.$16,192,562,924 in handle in 2022 in NY.Which generated $1,350,967,099 in revenueResulted in a total of $693 million generated in taxes. – 5:09 PM

In Photos: Bucks getting loose at The Garden. – In Photos: Bucks getting loose at The Garden. – 4:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – 4:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So good and bad for the Knicks – Donovan Mitchell named eastern conference player of the week. But Randle and Brunson both were also nominated. So there’s that. – So good and bad for the Knicks – Donovan Mitchell named eastern conference player of the week. But Randle and Brunson both were also nominated. So there’s that. – 3:54 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Heck of a week featuring circus shots, windmill jams, & clutch buckets.

Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. 3:31 PM Heck of a week featuring circus shots, windmill jams, & clutch buckets.Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/EdVJb96vaT

StatMuse @statmuse

Longest active win streak:

6 — Grizzlies

5 — Lakers

4 — Timberwolves, Knicks 3:16 PM Longest active win streak:6 — Grizzlies5 — Lakers4 — Timberwolves, Knicks pic.twitter.com/TxOOY4f4bA

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

From no-trade clauses to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Milwaukee

📍this primer as the NBA barrels to the trade deadline.

🗓️Key dates

📑Contract info

💰Details on what money the Bucks can work with.

3:15 PM From no-trade clauses to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Milwaukee #Bucks make a trade?📍this primer as the NBA barrels to the trade deadline.🗓️Key dates📑Contract info💰Details on what money the Bucks can work with. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New episode of The Stock Report is live!

Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies

Stock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race

youtube.com/watch?v=zilNvB… – 2:33 PM New episode of The Stock Report is live!Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, GrizzliesStock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race

📊 @betwayusa 2:31 PM Will the Bucks have more or less than 5.5 steals tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/Vf8NyZejFG

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Latest injury report for Knicks vs. Bucks. Middleton out tonight. Barrett remains doubtful. 2:04 PM Latest injury report for Knicks vs. Bucks. Middleton out tonight. Barrett remains doubtful. pic.twitter.com/sEW52skA0f

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

There are about a billion qualifiers here, and PHX, IND, MIL, NY, POR doesn’t represent the peak of NBA offence, but Raps have allowed just 107.9/100 over last 5 and opponent eFG% of 53.3. Both are huge improvements to play that came before it. – There are about a billion qualifiers here, and PHX, IND, MIL, NY, POR doesn’t represent the peak of NBA offence, but Raps have allowed just 107.9/100 over last 5 and opponent eFG% of 53.3. Both are huge improvements to play that came before it. – 1:42 PM