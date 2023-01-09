Bucks 46, Knicks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) play against the New York Knicks (18-18) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 46, New York Knicks 51 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Crack research by @Danny Leroux on the #NBAStrategyStream that Julius Randle’s first quarter was the first time a player had gone 0-8 from 3 in a quarter. Join us for the 2nd half! app.link.nba.com/DannyMILNYK19 – 8:48 PM
Crack research by @Danny Leroux on the #NBAStrategyStream that Julius Randle’s first quarter was the first time a player had gone 0-8 from 3 in a quarter. Join us for the 2nd half! app.link.nba.com/DannyMILNYK19 – 8:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Before tonight’s game, Mike Budenholzer said he was confident he’d see a better defensive performance than the Bucks had in a loss to Charlotte Friday. That’s happened — but Milwaukee still trails 51-46 at half thanks to the Knicks — who are shooting 34% — having 12 more shots. – 8:47 PM
Before tonight’s game, Mike Budenholzer said he was confident he’d see a better defensive performance than the Bucks had in a loss to Charlotte Friday. That’s happened — but Milwaukee still trails 51-46 at half thanks to the Knicks — who are shooting 34% — having 12 more shots. – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eight of the nine #Bucks who played scored in the first half. The #Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson (20) and Immanuel Quickley (15). – 8:46 PM
Eight of the nine #Bucks who played scored in the first half. The #Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson (20) and Immanuel Quickley (15). – 8:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Knicks in the 1st half: 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 34.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT%.
They lead by 5. – 8:46 PM
Knicks in the 1st half: 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 34.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT%.
They lead by 5. – 8:46 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/p8EITWdny5 – 8:45 PM
Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/p8EITWdny5 – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks lead the #Bucks 51-46 at the break at Madison Square Garden. – 8:39 PM
#Knicks lead the #Bucks 51-46 at the break at Madison Square Garden. – 8:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks had up, down streaks in first half of season newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:37 PM
Knicks had up, down streaks in first half of season newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks have crashed the offensive glass in the second quarter, as they now have eight. They lead the #Bucks 49-43 – 8:35 PM
#Knicks have crashed the offensive glass in the second quarter, as they now have eight. They lead the #Bucks 49-43 – 8:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Still trying to figure out how the Knicks went the first 16:42 of the game without an assist and were winning. – 8:32 PM
Still trying to figure out how the Knicks went the first 16:42 of the game without an assist and were winning. – 8:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Bucks-Knicks with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/zTBisgzLLQ – 8:30 PM
On the call for Bucks-Knicks with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/zTBisgzLLQ – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
MSG putting the shot clock on the scoreboard with Giannis at the free throw line. – 8:27 PM
MSG putting the shot clock on the scoreboard with Giannis at the free throw line. – 8:27 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
💪 Too Strong
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/qoISuwHg9l – 8:26 PM
💪 Too Strong
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/qoISuwHg9l – 8:26 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I understand that Randle isn’t usually a 0% shooter from 3-point range, but most of these attempts (he’s 0-for-9 from 3 in 17 minutes) are early in the clock & off of zero ball movement. Not pretty. – 8:26 PM
I understand that Randle isn’t usually a 0% shooter from 3-point range, but most of these attempts (he’s 0-for-9 from 3 in 17 minutes) are early in the clock & off of zero ball movement. Not pretty. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits his right elbow hard on the court. He’s shaking it off right now before taking his free throws. – 8:24 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits his right elbow hard on the court. He’s shaking it off right now before taking his free throws. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks have 10 of their 40 points off #Bucks turnovers. They lead 40-36 with 6:21 to go in the first half. – 8:22 PM
#Knicks have 10 of their 40 points off #Bucks turnovers. They lead 40-36 with 6:21 to go in the first half. – 8:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the insane hockey assist.
Pat sinks it!! pic.twitter.com/DdHHfdyipl – 8:20 PM
Giannis with the insane hockey assist.
Pat sinks it!! pic.twitter.com/DdHHfdyipl – 8:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Bucks-Knicks! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/QjwP8SsXOL – 8:15 PM
We’re live for Bucks-Knicks! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/QjwP8SsXOL – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
22-22 after one in New York.
Neither team could make a shot: #Bucks 8 for 24, #Knicks 7 for 29.
Except for Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting & 6 of 6 free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just 1 for 2. – 8:11 PM
22-22 after one in New York.
Neither team could make a shot: #Bucks 8 for 24, #Knicks 7 for 29.
Except for Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting & 6 of 6 free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just 1 for 2. – 8:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First quarter numbers:
Jalen Brunson:
18 points on 8 FG attempts
The other 4 NY starters combined:
4 points on 17 FG attempts – 8:11 PM
First quarter numbers:
Jalen Brunson:
18 points on 8 FG attempts
The other 4 NY starters combined:
4 points on 17 FG attempts – 8:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 22, Bucks 22 after one. Brunson with 18 points. Randle is 1 for 12, 0 for 8 on 3s. Holiday has three fouls. – 8:11 PM
Knicks 22, Bucks 22 after one. Brunson with 18 points. Randle is 1 for 12, 0 for 8 on 3s. Holiday has three fouls. – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So what if I told you Randle shot 1-for-12, 0-for-8 from 3 and went through an entire quarter without an assist…and were tied with the Bucks, 22-22, would you believe me? It’s true. All true. – 8:10 PM
So what if I told you Randle shot 1-for-12, 0-for-8 from 3 and went through an entire quarter without an assist…and were tied with the Bucks, 22-22, would you believe me? It’s true. All true. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I was not familiar with the greenest of green lights that belongs to Julius Randle, who is trying to shoot himself out of a funk but is 1-12 from the field and 0/8 from downtown to start this game. – 8:09 PM
I was not familiar with the greenest of green lights that belongs to Julius Randle, who is trying to shoot himself out of a funk but is 1-12 from the field and 0/8 from downtown to start this game. – 8:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle quickly returns to the game and misses another 3. One of those nights. 1-for-12 overall, 0-for-8 from 3. – 8:09 PM
Randle quickly returns to the game and misses another 3. One of those nights. 1-for-12 overall, 0-for-8 from 3. – 8:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🗣️He’s a BUCKET
18 PTS in the first quarter
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/0WfkHDD2uy – 8:07 PM
🗣️He’s a BUCKET
18 PTS in the first quarter
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/0WfkHDD2uy – 8:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin checked in with about 3:50 to go in the first quarter, playing for the first time since Dec. 7. He checked out around two minutes later, replaced by Julius Randle. FWIW, everyone in NYK’s previous nine-man rotation has played thus far except for Jericho Sims. – 8:07 PM
Obi Toppin checked in with about 3:50 to go in the first quarter, playing for the first time since Dec. 7. He checked out around two minutes later, replaced by Julius Randle. FWIW, everyone in NYK’s previous nine-man rotation has played thus far except for Jericho Sims. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson currently with 18 of the Knicks’ 22 points in the first quarter. Carrying them during Randle’s 1-for-11 start. – 8:07 PM
Jalen Brunson currently with 18 of the Knicks’ 22 points in the first quarter. Carrying them during Randle’s 1-for-11 start. – 8:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Bucks-Knicks with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/AsQF1jPlbY – 8:05 PM
Watch Bucks-Knicks with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/AsQF1jPlbY – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jalen Brunson has 15 points. The #Bucks lead the #Knicks 20-19 with 2:28 to go in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Jalen Brunson has 15 points. The #Bucks lead the #Knicks 20-19 with 2:28 to go in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson has 15 in the first quarter. @Stefan Bondy recently wrote about a trend where it’s Julius Randle as the opener and Brunson as the closer. Against the Bucks, it’s the opposite. Randle can’t buy a three (0/7) but Brunson is hot to start. #Knicks – 8:03 PM
Jalen Brunson has 15 in the first quarter. @Stefan Bondy recently wrote about a trend where it’s Julius Randle as the opener and Brunson as the closer. Against the Bucks, it’s the opposite. Randle can’t buy a three (0/7) but Brunson is hot to start. #Knicks – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time since playing the Hawks on Dec. 7. – 8:03 PM
Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time since playing the Hawks on Dec. 7. – 8:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Toppin may be in for Randle, but playing the part of Randle as the first quarter sniper is Jalen Brunson, who has 15 of the Knicks 19 points already. – 8:02 PM
Toppin may be in for Randle, but playing the part of Randle as the first quarter sniper is Jalen Brunson, who has 15 of the Knicks 19 points already. – 8:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time in a month after recovering from a fracture in his right leg. – 8:02 PM
Obi Toppin is back on the court for the first time in a month after recovering from a fracture in his right leg. – 8:02 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bobby coughs it up 30 feet from the hoop and instead of hustling back looks around at the ref. Randle blows a layup but gets the easy putback because Bobby didn’t run back on D. Simple stuff, man. – 8:01 PM
Bobby coughs it up 30 feet from the hoop and instead of hustling back looks around at the ref. Randle blows a layup but gets the easy putback because Bobby didn’t run back on D. Simple stuff, man. – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 8:00 PM
MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Obi Toppin is in for the first time since December 7 — subbing in for Randle with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – 7:58 PM
And Obi Toppin is in for the first time since December 7 — subbing in for Randle with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks take a 14-13 lead on the #Bucks, who came out of the last timeout with three straight turnovers and then missed the two shots they got up. They’re just 4-for-15 while the Knicks are 5-for-20 from the floor. – 7:58 PM
The #Knicks take a 14-13 lead on the #Bucks, who came out of the last timeout with three straight turnovers and then missed the two shots they got up. They’re just 4-for-15 while the Knicks are 5-for-20 from the floor. – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Tonight may not be the night for Randle – after having 5 3’s in Toronto Friday he’s missed his first 7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Tonight may not be the night for Randle – after having 5 3’s in Toronto Friday he’s missed his first 7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had seven first-quarter fouls all season entering tonight.
He had three in the first 4:28 tonight vs. the Knicks, the fastest three fouls to start a game by anyone this season.
Mason Plumlee had three in the first 5:17 of Charlotte-Denver on Dec. 18. – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had seven first-quarter fouls all season entering tonight.
He had three in the first 4:28 tonight vs. the Knicks, the fastest three fouls to start a game by anyone this season.
Mason Plumlee had three in the first 5:17 of Charlotte-Denver on Dec. 18. – 7:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Grimes with the steal 🤝 Quick with the lay pic.twitter.com/S5jUq6MX5f – 7:56 PM
Grimes with the steal 🤝 Quick with the lay pic.twitter.com/S5jUq6MX5f – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Randle misses his first seven shots, then blows an open transition layup before finally getting one to fall after grabbing his own rebound. – 7:56 PM
Randle misses his first seven shots, then blows an open transition layup before finally getting one to fall after grabbing his own rebound. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks – 7:54 PM
Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Like in Toronto, the #Knicks came out misfiring on nearly everything. They went 0-for-7 to start and are just 2-for-13 — yet the #Bucks only lead 13-7 because they’re just 4-for-13. – 7:53 PM
Like in Toronto, the #Knicks came out misfiring on nearly everything. They went 0-for-7 to start and are just 2-for-13 — yet the #Bucks only lead 13-7 because they’re just 4-for-13. – 7:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game. Tough for a Bucks team still missing Khris Middleton. – 7:50 PM
Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game. Tough for a Bucks team still missing Khris Middleton. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Make it 3 fouls on Jrue Holiday. Heady play by Jalen Brunson to drive right into him and force the contact. Jevon Carter is in for Milwaukee. – 7:50 PM
Make it 3 fouls on Jrue Holiday. Heady play by Jalen Brunson to drive right into him and force the contact. Jevon Carter is in for Milwaukee. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
THREE fouls on Jrue Holiday defending Jalen Brunson at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter. Not an ideal start for the #Bucks point guard. – 7:50 PM
THREE fouls on Jrue Holiday defending Jalen Brunson at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter. Not an ideal start for the #Bucks point guard. – 7:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson nearly fouls Jrue Holiday out in the first 4:28 — three fouls already. – 7:50 PM
Brunson nearly fouls Jrue Holiday out in the first 4:28 — three fouls already. – 7:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Bucks-Knicks with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/A7OjdqP0qI – 7:50 PM
Watch Bucks-Knicks with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/A7OjdqP0qI – 7:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
3:57 into the game and the Knicks hit their first shot from the floor — A Brunson foul line jumper as a continuation on a Holiday foul. Missed their first 7 shots. – 7:48 PM
3:57 into the game and the Knicks hit their first shot from the floor — A Brunson foul line jumper as a continuation on a Holiday foul. Missed their first 7 shots. – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks started the game 0-for-7 until Jalen Brunson hits a continuation jumper on Jrue Holiday.
Holiday now has two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. – 7:48 PM
The #Knicks started the game 0-for-7 until Jalen Brunson hits a continuation jumper on Jrue Holiday.
Holiday now has two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. – 7:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bucks yielded season-worst 51 points in the first quarter against Charlotte in their last game. They started this one by forcing the Knicks to miss their first seven shots. – 7:48 PM
Bucks yielded season-worst 51 points in the first quarter against Charlotte in their last game. They started this one by forcing the Knicks to miss their first seven shots. – 7:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/FqvgpGwUtI – 7:45 PM
Watch today’s cast for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/FqvgpGwUtI – 7:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Let’s watch some basketball.
Bucks-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/C4aWpu6cQ6 – 7:40 PM
Let’s watch some basketball.
Bucks-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/C4aWpu6cQ6 – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Giannis gets a huge ovation. Grayson Allen gets booed loudly. All is right at Madison Square Garden tonight. – 7:37 PM
Giannis gets a huge ovation. Grayson Allen gets booed loudly. All is right at Madison Square Garden tonight. – 7:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Bucks-Knicks with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/Qa5ox7yQwq – 7:30 PM
On the call for Bucks-Knicks with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/Qa5ox7yQwq – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Bucks-Knicks! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/lLpyJjOQOc – 7:30 PM
We’re live for Bucks-Knicks! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/lLpyJjOQOc – 7:30 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
All in a days work! Postgame interview with Giannis! Nothing like #GameDay! 🏀💪🏽🎤☺️ #BucksAtRaptors #Toronto #NBA #SidelineStories pic.twitter.com/nnrw3jIgwo – 7:21 PM
All in a days work! Postgame interview with Giannis! Nothing like #GameDay! 🏀💪🏽🎤☺️ #BucksAtRaptors #Toronto #NBA #SidelineStories pic.twitter.com/nnrw3jIgwo – 7:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
3️⃣0️⃣ ready to hoop
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/RFuQHNLARb – 7:18 PM
3️⃣0️⃣ ready to hoop
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/RFuQHNLARb – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks – 7:14 PM
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks – 7:14 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the scout on the Knicks as @DaveKoehnPxP catches up w/ @Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/YZPTo – 7:14 PM
Get the scout on the Knicks as @DaveKoehnPxP catches up w/ @Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/YZPTo – 7:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby continues to lead the league with 17 double-doubles off the bench this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/9SbYIYG9Kp – 6:55 PM
Bobby continues to lead the league with 17 double-doubles off the bench this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/9SbYIYG9Kp – 6:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 with 30 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Knicks, 109-103 on November 30, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/8RGZgGQqji – 6:31 PM
Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 with 30 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Knicks, 109-103 on November 30, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/8RGZgGQqji – 6:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/IAv6qWm8j1 – 6:30 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Bucks-Knicks live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/IAv6qWm8j1 – 6:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Serge Ibaka will not be available on this trip for personal reason.
Milwaukee has a back-to-back in Atlanta (Wed) & Miami (Thu) and then an early tip in Miami on Sat. – 6:14 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Serge Ibaka will not be available on this trip for personal reason.
Milwaukee has a back-to-back in Atlanta (Wed) & Miami (Thu) and then an early tip in Miami on Sat. – 6:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mike Budenholzer says Serge Ibaka will not join Milwaukee on its four game trip that begins tonight against the Knicks. Bucks go on to play in Atlanta and then twice in Miami this week. – 6:06 PM
Mike Budenholzer says Serge Ibaka will not join Milwaukee on its four game trip that begins tonight against the Knicks. Bucks go on to play in Atlanta and then twice in Miami this week. – 6:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett is “real close” to returning from injury and that he’s doing well with his rehab. – 5:57 PM
Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett is “real close” to returning from injury and that he’s doing well with his rehab. – 5:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is ‘real close’ and doing well, Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.” – 5:57 PM
RJ Barrett is ‘real close’ and doing well, Tom Thibodeau says. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.” – 5:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Unclear if Obi Toppin has progressed to point where he can play regular rotation minutes tonight vs. MIL. When asked if Toppin was ‘situational’ tonight, Tom Thibodeau said ‘he could be.’ He added that Toppin has progressed well in his recent workouts. – 5:51 PM
Unclear if Obi Toppin has progressed to point where he can play regular rotation minutes tonight vs. MIL. When asked if Toppin was ‘situational’ tonight, Tom Thibodeau said ‘he could be.’ He added that Toppin has progressed well in his recent workouts. – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau admits the fact the Knicks are playing well does make it more complicated to work someone like Obi Toppin back into the rotation. Toppin is back and available to play from the leg injury that has kept him out for the past month. – 5:50 PM
Tom Thibodeau admits the fact the Knicks are playing well does make it more complicated to work someone like Obi Toppin back into the rotation. Toppin is back and available to play from the leg injury that has kept him out for the past month. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett will remain out for the Knicks tonight against the Bucks here at Madison Square Garden. – 5:46 PM
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett will remain out for the Knicks tonight against the Bucks here at Madison Square Garden. – 5:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Update to the Knicks’ status report for tonight’s game against Milwaukee:
Bondy – OUT (illness)
WINFIELD – AVAILABLE – 5:26 PM
Update to the Knicks’ status report for tonight’s game against Milwaukee:
Bondy – OUT (illness)
WINFIELD – AVAILABLE – 5:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yesterday was the 1-year anniversary of mobile sports betting being legalized in New York.
And the $$ for that first year is staggering.
$16,192,562,924 in handle in 2022 in NY.
Which generated $1,350,967,099 in revenue
Resulted in a total of $693 million generated in taxes. – 5:09 PM
Yesterday was the 1-year anniversary of mobile sports betting being legalized in New York.
And the $$ for that first year is staggering.
$16,192,562,924 in handle in 2022 in NY.
Which generated $1,350,967,099 in revenue
Resulted in a total of $693 million generated in taxes. – 5:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – 4:30 PM
LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – 4:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So good and bad for the Knicks – Donovan Mitchell named eastern conference player of the week. But Randle and Brunson both were also nominated. So there’s that. – 3:54 PM
So good and bad for the Knicks – Donovan Mitchell named eastern conference player of the week. But Randle and Brunson both were also nominated. So there’s that. – 3:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Heck of a week featuring circus shots, windmill jams, & clutch buckets.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/EdVJb96vaT – 3:31 PM
Heck of a week featuring circus shots, windmill jams, & clutch buckets.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/EdVJb96vaT – 3:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active win streak:
6 — Grizzlies
5 — Lakers
4 — Timberwolves, Knicks pic.twitter.com/TxOOY4f4bA – 3:16 PM
Longest active win streak:
6 — Grizzlies
5 — Lakers
4 — Timberwolves, Knicks pic.twitter.com/TxOOY4f4bA – 3:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
From no-trade clauses to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Milwaukee #Bucks make a trade?
📍this primer as the NBA barrels to the trade deadline.
🗓️Key dates
📑Contract info
💰Details on what money the Bucks can work with.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:15 PM
From no-trade clauses to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Milwaukee #Bucks make a trade?
📍this primer as the NBA barrels to the trade deadline.
🗓️Key dates
📑Contract info
💰Details on what money the Bucks can work with.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Bucks-Knicks at 7:30 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/zJDHhc3xeh – 3:13 PM
On the call tonight for Bucks-Knicks at 7:30 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/18zkWEZofh pic.twitter.com/zJDHhc3xeh – 3:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Bucks-Knicks at 7:30 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/5GLdeUSwB5 – 2:56 PM
On the call tonight for Bucks-Knicks at 7:30 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1Qa1S5rTWg pic.twitter.com/5GLdeUSwB5 – 2:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New episode of The Stock Report is live!
Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies
Stock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race
youtube.com/watch?v=zilNvB… – 2:33 PM
New episode of The Stock Report is live!
Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies
Stock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race
youtube.com/watch?v=zilNvB… – 2:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 5.5 steals tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/Vf8NyZejFG – 2:31 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 5.5 steals tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/Vf8NyZejFG – 2:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for Knicks vs. Bucks. Middleton out tonight. Barrett remains doubtful. pic.twitter.com/sEW52skA0f – 2:04 PM
Latest injury report for Knicks vs. Bucks. Middleton out tonight. Barrett remains doubtful. pic.twitter.com/sEW52skA0f – 2:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There are about a billion qualifiers here, and PHX, IND, MIL, NY, POR doesn’t represent the peak of NBA offence, but Raps have allowed just 107.9/100 over last 5 and opponent eFG% of 53.3. Both are huge improvements to play that came before it. – 1:42 PM
There are about a billion qualifiers here, and PHX, IND, MIL, NY, POR doesn’t represent the peak of NBA offence, but Raps have allowed just 107.9/100 over last 5 and opponent eFG% of 53.3. Both are huge improvements to play that came before it. – 1:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in dunks right now. If he holds on for the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks star would break Rudy Gobert’s four consecutive seasons reign as the NBA’s dunks leader.
Giannis has 111 in 29 games. He is AVERAGING 3.8 dunks per game. pic.twitter.com/ykcxOWXaBh – 1:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in dunks right now. If he holds on for the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks star would break Rudy Gobert’s four consecutive seasons reign as the NBA’s dunks leader.
Giannis has 111 in 29 games. He is AVERAGING 3.8 dunks per game. pic.twitter.com/ykcxOWXaBh – 1:35 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.