Bucks vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,195,444 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $6,552,612 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
