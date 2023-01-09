Bulls 59, Celtics 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (19-21) play against the Boston Celtics (12-12) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Chicago Bulls 59, Boston Celtics 63 (Q3 08:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan down on the ground in apparent pain after his right foot clipped Horford’s in an attempt to make a move to the basket. Not a great sight for Bulls fans. – 8:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
At halftime, Damon Stoudamire discussed how we’ve taken good care of the ball but need to get back in transition in the second.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nYEiAErPon – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
DeMar DeRozan went down on a no-contact play. Not sure what it is that’s bothering him. Looked like it was maybe a groin pull? – 8:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics don’t seem to realize they need to do the Spurs East thing each and every play. It doesn’t work if you make the right play only half the time. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
DeRozan hurting on the ground here in Boston after trying to drive and traveling. #Bulls around him on the floor. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Five quick Vucevic points and a LaVine follow on Patrick Williams’ runout. DeRozan pulls up and hits a 2 and #Bulls are within 2 after trailing by 9. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 59-50 at the half
Tatum – 16/6/3
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Grant – 6 points
White – 6 points
Celtics – 47.8% FGs
Celtics – 4-18 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
DeRozan – 11 points
LaVine – 8 points
Williams – 7 points
Bulls – 45.5% FGs
Bulls – 5-15 3Ps
Bulls – 5 TOs – 8:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Celtics finished the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 59-50 lead over the Bulls into the half.
DeRozan (11 pts) and LaVine (8 pts) still leading a hit-or-miss first half for the Bulls.
Tatum has 16 points and Brown has 15 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime in Boston.
DeMar: 11pts/3reb/2ast
Zach: 8pts/3ast/2reb
Pat: 7pts/2stl pic.twitter.com/SeL0h61uFi – 8:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics starting lineup tonight with Rob Williams were a +10 in the first half – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Celtics 59, Bulls 50
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls with 11 pts. Jayson Tatum (16) and Jaylen Brown (15) have combined for 31 pts for Boston.
Bulls outshooting Celtics from 3P range 5-15 to 4-18, but Boston has 28-20 paint points advantage. – 8:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 59-50 at halftime on the Bulls despite shooting 22.2% from 3. Jayson Tatum with 16 points while Jaylen Brown has 15. C’s finished half on a 9-2 run. – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three straight Tatum misses to close the 2nd after a 6/7 start, but White finishes in the lane and gives the #Celtics a 59-50 lead at half following a strong defensive effort from the starters. CHI 44% FG in 2Q. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Zach Zarba told Tatum “I missed it. I’m not gonna be right on every play.” Then Tatum said something else back and Al Horford said “Enough. Go.” and pointed Tatum down the floor.
That was big time Dad Horford energy. – 8:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 59, Bulls 50 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 6 pts, 8 rebs
Tatum 16 pts
Brown 15 pts – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has that “I’m the best athlete on the floor and I’m getting to the rim whenever I want” look. – 8:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams coming back in after an 8 minute stint on the bench. That will give him 13 min in the 1st half. Maybe he’s being bumped up to 25 or so minutes – 8:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say Paul George and Luke Kennard will both miss tomorrow’s game against Dallas. And Preston, Diabate and Boston will be on G League assignment. – 8:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Such a bad make-up call there … unfortunately Caruso was the victim. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The broadcast talking about MJ brings back memories of the first time I ever saw MJ play in person. He had 52 points in a five or six point win. I think it was 1988. There was nothing the Celtics could do to stop him. Brian Shaw covered him a lot IIRC. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spirited conversation between Mazzulla and the five guys on the floor, Tatum, White, Brown, Horford, Grant, before Tatum’s FT. Lots of signaling to different spots on the floor. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams has found his footing in this game after tough start. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls have brought Vucevic up way higher on PnR and are leaving two on the ball. Up to the Celtics to change how they go at him now. – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat is shooting 53% from downtown in his last three games (7-13). He’s got 2 triples already tonight.
🐾 can shoot. pic.twitter.com/t3cfAP4Gl8 – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls should petition the NBA to give away the rest of their games against bad teams in exchange for game against the best teams in the league. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Interesting thing about this matchup is #Celtics is they went bigger with the starters to combat Chicago’s front line, but #Bulls are able to get mid-range looks into their second unit vs. Kornet. Drummond a tough matchup for Luke too. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It feels like Derrick White has been standing at the scorer’s table to check in for about 10 minutes. – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby playing with swag tonight
@CobyWhite | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/D1OMmtfx9p – 8:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
remember when the Bulls couldn’t beat the top-4 teams in the East last season? very weird that they’re the opposite of that now lol – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great P&R finish for Coby White past Kornet and Brown. #Bulls tie it at 33. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet makes his first appearance. Mazzulla has gone 10 deep in the first half. – 8:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Luke Kornet getting a chance here as Joe Mazzulla goes 10 deep in to his bench with Rob Williams back in starting five. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics doing a good job on the glass so far. 0 offensive rebounds for the Bulls. That’s been a problem for Boston against Chicago for the past couple of seasons. – 8:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics just announced @Sean Grande and @cedricmaxwell81 calling their 2,000(!) game together, which got a nice ovation from TD Garden crowd. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#bulls able to stagger DeRozan-LaVine and stay with those #celtics Brown-Tatum staggers. Nice second unit run to cut Boston’s lead from 9 to 3. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 28-25 after one
Tatum – 12/3/2
Rob – 4/3
Brown – 4 points
Brogdon – 4 points
Grant – 4 points
Celtics – 48% FGs
Celtics – 2-9 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
LaVine – 8 points
DeRozan – 7 points
Bulls – 47.4% FGs
Bulls – 2-5 3Ps
Bulls – 2 TOs – 8:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Q1 done
@Jayson Tatum has 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hmgGPg0GHi – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls pull back to a 28-25 at the end of the first quarter as Tatum (12 pts) gets things going for the Celtics.
LaVine (8 pts) and DeRozan (7 pts) leading the offense once again. – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby ➡️ AC ➡️ SPLASH
@CobyWhite | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/TS5pNZ1Ads – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Celtics lead Bulls 28-25 after first quarter
Boston led by as many as 9, but Bulls went on a 10-4 run to end quarter – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
In for a battle tonight.
Zach: 8pts/2reb
DeMar: 7pts/2reb pic.twitter.com/lvyjBql139 – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant doing stuff off the dribble is so big for him and the Celtics. – 8:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
he’s feeling it 👀
VOTE: https://t.co/EdDw353muS pic.twitter.com/wpFEAY183S – 8:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine is ‘extremely happy’ for his former teammate’s success in Utah. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/100… – 8:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum going to take a late break in the first quarter compared to usual. Already up to 12 points on 5-7 shooting with the Celtics up 24-15 on the Bulls. – 7:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Caruso was still glued to Rob’s hip from that screen while Tatum was sailing through the rest of the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/vnTwE8zYru – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Different sub pattern from Mazzulla with the wings and guards.
Brown went out early when it’s usually Tatum. Then Brown came back in, but Tatum stayed on.
Different look than what we usually see. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla letting Tatum play the whole 1Q so far when he usually comes out at the 6-minute mark. He has 12 pts in 10 min. #Celtics #Bulls – 7:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I feel like this is the most first-quarter subbing Mazzulla has done all year. Rob Williams and Jaylen Brown both back in for second stints at the 4-minute mark. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob will get a second 1Q rotation. Have to imagine his minutes inch closer toward 30 tonight. Will see how much Luke Kornet eats into those. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Short stint on the bench for Robert Williams. 5 minutes on the floor, 3 minutes off, now back in presumably for the final 4 – 7:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla swaps Williamses 5 minutes into the game in Rob’s first start of the season. Typically Horford plays 7-8 minutes before the first center sub is made. This is similar to Rob’s rotation back in the playoffs coming off his first surgery. – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard in after the timeout. He’s getting a shot at minutes with Marcus Smart out.
Grant Williams in for Rob Williams too. – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haha. Al Horford’s celebrity b-ball team: Jamie Foxx-Dave Chappelle-Juan Luis Guerra-David Ortiz. – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
With Smart out, Pritchard gets early run. It’s Grant, Pritchard, Brogdon, Horford, and Tautm. – 7:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Early Pritchard minutes. Feel like he needs to get more burn. #Celtics #Bulls – 7:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In Bulls’ 8-3 stretch:
Offensive rating, 4th
Defensive rating, 22nd
Celtics getting lot of good looks early – 7:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Making his first start of the season, Robert Williams is doing Robert Williams, above-the-rim things. pic.twitter.com/kobYYyMLHD – 7:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Or three … blown backside coverage doesn’t sit well with Billy D … ever. Bulls down 14-7. – 7:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We need to be disciplined in how we guard the Bulls tonight.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/tcjFtQg2Wm – 7:46 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sometimes it really feels like opposing offenses have never seen Robert Williams play before. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Derrick White.
No Marcus Smart tonight, so that’s something to keep an eye on. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early chance for Malcolm Brogdon to join the starters after two Derrick White fouls. – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams was trailing the play getting back on defense when Patrick Williams got the ball to shoot it in the corner. Rob just clapped super loud instead of accelerating to leap for the block, almost blocked it anyway and forced an airball. Then he stuffed a layup next play. – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Two quick fouls on Derrick White brings in Malcolm Brogdon, who is having a 6MOY-type season thus far. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
2 quick fouls again for Derrick White so he’s out and Brogdon is in – 7:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Congratulations on 2,000 games, @Sean Grande and @cedricmaxwell81 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bFyDR5wpuB – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That was the first assist of the season from Al Horford to Robert Williams. Of course, alley-oop. – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics a little crowded offensively on the first possession. – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams III
Starter again. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/0D4pKHcPhV – 7:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Wrote about why it was time for Celtics to insert Rob Williams back into starting five after Saturday’s win masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is on the air @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/Wd75Ekqq1V – 7:23 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Understanding the Cap Minutia of the Celtics/Spurs Vonleh Trade
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 7:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is a #Celtics starter again.
clnsmedia.com/celtics-should… – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Chicago: L. Ball, J. Green, T. Bradley pic.twitter.com/dc2RrucMBc – 7:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
First 6,000 people in the building got these tough JB posters 🔥
Thank you @Vistaprint for taking care of our fans tonight. pic.twitter.com/fZ6O9VGvUH – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ayo Dosunmu is no longer perfect from the field against Boston. But he’s still really good against the Celtics:
37-for-46 FGs – 80.4%
11-for-12 3Ps – 91.7% – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lock in. Starters in Boston tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Ty1FeUvZri – 7:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Some #Bulls-Celtics numbers:
–Ayo averaging 14.2 pts vs. Bos in his career, highest vs. any East team
–Brogdon averaging 20 pts vs. Bulls this season and no Marcus Smart tonight
–Vucevic avg 14.8 rebs in last 5 games
–LaVine 17-for-25 from 3-pt in last 2 games – 6:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The #JetBlueRunway has landed back in Boston ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9vZVs8jgzh – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The PR push for Tatum & Brown to the All Star game is on pic.twitter.com/ncKeAEFKFe – 6:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is in tonight. Javonte Green is out – 6:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams isn’t on a minutes restriction… “just more of a process and a management than anything else” – 5:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls get another short-handed team – no Marcus Smart tonight. A loss of physicality. Physicality = kryptonite for Bulls. – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart is officially out tonight, woke up sore and will remain day-to-day. – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams doesn’t have a minutes restriction, but says they’re managing him. – 5:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is day to day. Says he woke up sore this morning. – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart woke up sore today and is day to day with his left knee contusion, per Mazzulla. Will figure out starters right after this presser. – 5:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart was sore when he woke up this morning, per Joe Mazzulla, but his knee contusion is day-to-day. He’s out for tonight’s game vs. the Bulls. – 5:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams working on his left-hand game. Celtics host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/EsQRwAMpcU – 5:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) will work out pregame before team sees if he can go, Willie Green says.
Green also said Brandon Ingram hasn’t gone through a full practice yet but they are hopeful that happens on this trip.
Pels will practice in Boston tomorrow. – 5:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Smart-OUT. Vs Bulls 6:15 CT pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 5:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If DeMar DeRozan doesn’t end up in the Hall of Fame one day…it won’t be because of his career against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/9zeTgzBnHx – 4:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
These numbers include the 72 rebounds against the Celtics in the 3 games with Chicago earlier this year. (And Drummond was a DNP in the 2nd meeting) pic.twitter.com/SkakZvJvBf – 4:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No Celtic has ever averaged 30 points per game.
Jayson Tatum enters the final game of the first half at 30.8. And with 24 points tonight against the Bulls, he’ll have scored more first half points than any Celtic ever… pic.twitter.com/WrifulV9ln – 4:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Had a few people ask for my call on the Lauri Markkanen dunk against the Chicago Bulls from @Utah Jazz radio on @KSLSportsZone pic.twitter.com/eLLZwaPmDj – 4:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chicago Bears send No. 1 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks for No. 5 and No. 20.
Who says no? – 3:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo being the Goran Dragic bubble insertion to the starting lineup…
Going to come back to this – 3:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The #Cavs won all three games this week that Mitchell played in, including his 71-point performance on Monday night against Chicago. – 3:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
2022 1st year head coaches:
MIN O’Connell: 13-4 Div title
NYG Daboll: 9-7-1 Playoffs
JAX Pederson: 9-8 Div title
*MIA McDaniel: 9-8 Playoffs
*TB Bowles: 8-9 Div title
*NO Allen: 7-10
*LVG McDaniels: 6-11
DEN Hackett: 4-11 Fired
HOU Smith: 3-13-1 Fired
CHI Eberflus: 3-14 1st pick – 3:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics & Bulls finish their season series at the halfway point of the season. Chicago is on their 3rd game in 4 nights & Zach LaVine is on fire, but also coming off his first back-to-back of the season. Keys to the game & preview:
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 3:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Influx of huge scoring nights by stars like Joel Embiid and the Bulls’ Zach LaVine shouldn’t come as a shock inquirer.com/sixers/nba-50-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
JT is one of three players in the East averaging 30+ PPG, 8+ RPG and 4+ APG 😤💪🏽
Keep the #NBAAllStar votes coming on the @NBA App and https://t.co/EdDw352OFk pic.twitter.com/q3dQXzRiro – 2:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have all but endorsed Robert Williams to return to the starting lineup.
When will Joe Mazzulla do it?
“If it makes sense, we’ll do it, and if it doesn’t, we won’t.”
celticsblog.com/2023/1/9/23546… – 2:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been all but endorsed Robert Williams to return to the starting lineup. When will Joe Mazzulla do it?
“If it makes sense, we’ll do it, and if it doesn’t, we won’t.” https://t.co/PfxI1IqI3Q pic.twitter.com/NSHigR2EIB – 2:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Boston: Smart: Doubtful: Left Knee.
Join @34billy42 Alyssa Bergamini and me on the call at 6:15 @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy app – 2:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Making the case for Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown for All-Star starters masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) is out tonight against Chicago.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs Chicago. – 1:30 PM
