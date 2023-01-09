Bulls vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Chicago Bulls are spending $7,928,673 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $6,379,976 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NotoriousOHM
The last time Clippers lost 6 straight, Blake Griffin was still in LA. Kawhi Leonard has always said adversity is when teams prove their worth. “This is the spot where [you] see if you really enjoy the game and if we’re a team, if we can dig out this hole” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:44 AM
@LawMurrayTheNU
Nightmare week for Clippers, obviously.
We’ll see where things are this time next week. It’ll be their first without travel since the beginning of last month’s home stand that featured Celtics, Timberwolves, Suns, Wizards, Hornets. – 2:05 AM