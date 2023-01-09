Bulls vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 9, 2023- by

By

The Chicago Bulls play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Chicago Bulls are spending $7,928,673 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $6,379,976 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

