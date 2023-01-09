Donovan Mitchell on return to Utah: 'I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers'

Mitchell’s homecoming. “I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers,” Mitchell said in the locker room when asked about returning to Utah following Cleveland’s 112-98 win over Phoenix on Sunday night. “We did a lot of great things there. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish our end goal. But I had a lot of positives despite not winning a championship. That’s not easy. Only one team does it. We had five cracks at it, and we missed.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell on what he expects the response to his return to Utah to be on Tuesday: “I don’t know. I mean, like I’ve said, we did a lot of great things there. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish our end goal. I don’t know what the response will be, I hope it’s cheers.” – 11:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Devin Booker didn’t play tonight due to injury, but after the game he and Donovan Mitchell exchanged jerseys as a way of commemorating both being in the 70-point club. – 10:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A dominant fourth quarter closes this one out for the #Cavs, as they outscored the Suns 32-19 in the fourth. They beat the Suns 112-98 and move to 1-1 on the road trip.
Donovan Mitchell: 22 pts, 2 assists
Darius Garland: 22 pts, 7 assists
Jarrett Allen: 13 pts, 12 rebounds – 10:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead the Suns 80-79 heading in the fourth quarter. Will have to show some more defensive effort here in the fourth.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 19 points. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 57 #Suns 54 Halftime
PHX: Duane Washington Jr. 14 off bench, Mikal Bridges 11. Team: 8-of-12 on 3s.
CLE: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell 12 each, Jarrett Allen 10. Team: 5-of-15 on 3s. – 9:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 57-54. Suns outscored the Cavs 28-22 in the second quarter to keep this game close.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each have 12 pts, followed by Jarrett Allen with 10 pts. – 9:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Grizzlies beat Jazz 123-118.
Markkanen had 21, Olynyk with a bounceback game before the ankle injury. Clarkson with 17 before the ejection.
Ultimately, a reasonable performance a team as good as the Grizzlies on the second game of a B2B.
Next: Donovan Mitchell’s return Tues. – 8:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it: the Jazz fight gamely on the second night of a back to back but fall to Memphis 123-118…Utah has lost 7 of its last 8 games. The Jazz fall to 20-23 overall, and fall out of the play-in pending the minny game. Cleveland and Donovan Mitchell, next – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Grizzlies 123, Jazz 118. Utah had seven guys score in double-figures, but yielded 27 points off 21 turnovers, plus 24 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds. Utah’s now 20-23. 11 of next 13 are at home, starting with Donovan Mitchell’s return Tuesday. – 8:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here in Phoenix: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen tonight in Phoenix.
Cavs Live gets you set for it, starting at 7:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
He used the term “draining” and said he was “hurt” by the response after speaking out on social injustice. Mitchell has also said multiple times that while there are no hard feelings toward the organization, he’s never been happier in his career. Could those comments be interpreted as a dig at Utah? Will that fuel a boisterous crowd? “What really helped me was going back home after the summer I had,” Mitchell said. “So then I kind of was like emotional, and being able to … you know, I didn’t play my best because I was all over the place, with all that stuff. Coming back to Utah, I’ve had time to understand I may get booed, I may get cheered. I had been there for five years. Gonna see a lot of familiar faces and people that you know and see but understanding that it’s a lot of great memories.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023
“It should be a standing ovation,” Garland told cleveland.com. “All the work he put in out there and all the things he did for the city — playoff appearances, All-Star appearances, many wins — I expect the best ovation. Hopefully.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023
Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (rest) has been upgraded to available for Sunday’s game against Phoenix. Darius Garland (right thumb sprain) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 7, 2023
