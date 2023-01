Donovan Mitchell on return to Utah: 'I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers'

He used the term “draining” and said he was “hurt” by the response after speaking out on social injustice. Mitchell has also said multiple times that while there are no hard feelings toward the organization, he’s never been happier in his career. Could those comments be interpreted as a dig at Utah? Will that fuel a boisterous crowd? “What really helped me was going back home after the summer I had,” Mitchell said. “So then I kind of was like emotional, and being able to … you know, I didn’t play my best because I was all over the place, with all that stuff. Coming back to Utah, I’ve had time to understand I may get booed, I may get cheered. I had been there for five years. Gonna see a lot of familiar faces and people that you know and see but understanding that it’s a lot of great memories.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023